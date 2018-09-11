Log in
ING Groep : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine

09/11/2018 | 08:40am CEST
A man walks past the logo of ING Group NV at a branch office in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - ING Groep said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down amid a public backlash after the Dutch bank said last week it had failed to prevent money laundering for years, forcing it to strike a 775 million euro ($900 million) settlement with Dutch prosecutors.

Koos Timmermans, 58, who was appointed CFO in 2017, will remain in his job until a replacement is installed, the company said in statement. He held key managerial positions at the company's Netherlands banking operations in 2010-2016, the period prosecutors examined.

The decision is a turnaround from the company's position on Sept. 4 when the settlement was announced. Then it said that no individual was responsible and it had already taken disciplinary measures against 10 employees and put better systems in place to vet transactions and customers.

As public criticism over the bank's failings swelled, the country's prime minister Mark Rutte voiced his displeasure while Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the matter had "shaken public faith in the banking sector yet again" and he would interrogate managers and supervisors about what went wrong.

"Given the seriousness of the matter and the many reactions among stakeholders since the announcement. ..we came to the conclusion it is appropriate that responsibility is taken at executive board level," said supervisory board chairman Hans Wijers in a statement.

"We have a serious task ahead of us...and the executive board is fully committed to completing the various initiatives we have started at ING Netherlands to further strengthen our handling of compliance risks."

ING's reaction mirrors events in March when it initially announced a 50 percent pay rise for CEO Ralph Hamers and retracted it 5 days later.

After the money laundering case was disclosed on Sept. 4, the bank said that no members of the executive board would receive any performance bonus in 2018.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Kirsten Donovan)

By Toby Sterling

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 834 M
EBIT 2018 7 023 M
Net income 2018 4 926 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,15%
P/E ratio 2018 8,70
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 43 415 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. V. Timmermans Chief Financial Officer
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
