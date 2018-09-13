Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP (INGA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ING Groep : again included in DJSI World Index and Europe Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Amsterdam, 13 September 2018

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) named ING among world leaders in the industry category 'Banks' and again included ING in the World Index and the Europe Index of this category.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index tracks the performance of the top 10% per industry of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) that lead the field in terms of sustainability.

While the industry average score is 54, ING scores 82 out of 100. The highest score in the Banks category is 87. As of 2018, results reflect a major scoring methodology update.

ING received perfect scores for climate strategy, environmental reporting, and business risks and opportunities related to environmental policies and product & services. We also improved our scores in the area of human capital development and maintained our position in financial inclusion and social reporting. The results show our efforts to contribute towards a low-carbon or self-reliant society.

As ESG ratings methodologies continue to evolve, we are working hard to meet expectations. The ever-changing methodologies from major rating agencies provide a good benchmark for this, from which we can also learn and continuously improve.

'Our sharpened sustainability direction anticipates current societal developments and expectations of our stakeholders, including ESG ratings agencies,' says ING's global head of Sustainability Leon Wijnands.

'We know there is still work to do, and we appreciate our efforts being recognised by being included in the DJSI World Index and Europe Index.'

RobecoSAM is an investment specialist focused exclusively on Sustainability Investing. RobecoSAM invited the world's largest 3,400 companies from developed and emerging markets to take part in its annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) based on its analysis of financially relevant Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors and S&P Dow Jones Indices' methodology.



Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 07:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
09:43aING GROEP : again included in DJSI World Index and Europe Index
PU
09/11UPDATE : ING Groep CFO Koos Timmermans Steps Down After Settlement
DJ
09/11RALPH HAMERS : ING CEO Hamers' position secure, chairman says - ANP
RE
09/11ING GROEP : CFO steps down as backlash grows after $900 million money launder fi..
RE
09/11ING GROEP : Koos Timmermans to step down as CFO and member of the Executive Boar..
GL
09/10ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore..
AQ
09/10ING GROEP : Recent Nordic Scandals Involving ING Bank and Danske Bank Underscore..
AQ
09/07ING GROEP : to pay 775 million euros fine in money-launder case
AQ
09/07ING GROEP : to pay 775 million euros fine in money-launder case
AQ
09/07DANSKE BANK : ECB calls for EU agency to combat money laundering
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/11China Goes To The WTO (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/11WALL STREET BREAKFAST : China Requests WTO Sanctions Against U.S. 
09/11ING CFO departs in wake of $900M laundering fine 
09/10Ygrene closes $25 million credit facility arrangement with ING 
09/08THE NEST EGG PORTFOLIO : Does Total And Its 4.9% Dividend Still Deserve A Place .. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 17 842 M
EBIT 2018 7 433 M
Net income 2018 4 926 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,29%
P/E ratio 2018 8,49
P/E ratio 2019 8,11
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 42 395 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 15,1 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
J. V. Timmermans Chief Financial Officer
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP-28.91%49 275
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.74%384 586
BANK OF AMERICA3.08%308 138
WELLS FARGO-7.80%276 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-13.87%269 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.32%222 015
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.