ING Groep

ING Groep : signs non-bind MoU on potential merger of TMB and Thanachart Bank

02/26/2019 | 06:18am EST

ING has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TMB, Thanachart Bank (TBANK) and TBANK's major shareholders Thanachart Capital and The Bank of Nova Scotia to discuss a proposed merger of TMB and TBANK.

ING is currently the largest shareholder in TMB Bank with a 30 percent stake.

The non-binding MoU, signed in Bangkok today, serves as the basis for further negotiation among the five parties on a potential merger of the two Thai banks.

Mark Newman, ING's head of Retail Challengers & Growth Markets Asia, said: 'ING supports this merger and we expect to hold in excess of 20 percent of the combined bank after the transaction and remain a committed shareholder.'

'We believe that combining the banks will enable the creation of a well-governed financial institution of greater significance to the Thai banking industry overall and, in particular, to customers in Thailand.'

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
