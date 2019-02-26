ING Groep : signs non-bind MoU on potential merger of TMB and Thanachart Bank

ING has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TMB, Thanachart Bank (TBANK) and TBANK's major shareholders Thanachart Capital and The Bank of Nova Scotia to discuss a proposed merger of TMB and TBANK.

ING is currently the largest shareholder in TMB Bank with a 30 percent stake.

The non-binding MoU, signed in Bangkok today, serves as the basis for further negotiation among the five parties on a potential merger of the two Thai banks.

Mark Newman, ING's head of Retail Challengers & Growth Markets Asia, said: 'ING supports this merger and we expect to hold in excess of 20 percent of the combined bank after the transaction and remain a committed shareholder.'

'We believe that combining the banks will enable the creation of a well-governed financial institution of greater significance to the Thai banking industry overall and, in particular, to customers in Thailand.'