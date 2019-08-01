Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : 2Q Net Profit Stable; Cautions on Low Interest Rates Pressure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:34am EDT

By Ian Walker

ING Groep N.V. (INGA.AE) Thursday reported a 0.3% fall in net profit for the second quarter of the year and cautioned that persistently low interest rates will put pressure on net interest income.

The Dutch lender made a net profit of 1.438 billion euros ($1.6 billion) for the quarter, down from EUR1.443 billion for the same period last year but higher than consensus forecasts of EUR1.32 billion, taken from FactSet and based on five analysts' forecasts.

Underling pretax profit--one of the bank's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was EUR2.01 billion compared with EUR2.02 billion for the second quarter of 2018. Consensus forecast was EUR1.83 billion, taken from FactSet and based on four analysts' forecasts.

Net interest income rose 0.8% to EUR3.47 billion.

ING's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance sheet strength--stood at 14.5% at June 30 from 14.7% at March 31

"We are making good progress transforming our business so we can continue to deliver a differentiating customer experience," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said

ING Groep has maintained its interim dividend at 24 cents.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
01:34aING GROEP : 2Q Net Profit Stable; Cautions on Low Interest Rates Pressure
DJ
01:33aING posts second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion, tops estimates
RE
12:59aING posts 2Q2019 net result of 1,438 million
GL
07/25ECB Signals Rate Cut, Possible Stimulus Relaunch -- 3rd Update
DJ
07/24EU urges reforms against multi-billion-euro flow of dirty money
RE
07/16ING GROEP : structures and coordinates largest-ever sustainability improvement l..
PU
07/15ING GROEP : Rs. 9 b from Netherlands for strengthening health delivery service i..
AQ
07/12PRF : Unaudited consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in June 2019
AQ
07/11ING GROEP : Commerzbank hires ING's Roland Boekhout as new head of corporate cli..
RE
07/11Roland Boekhout will leave ING to join Commerzbank
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 284 M
EBIT 2019 8 290 M
Net income 2019 5 164 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,96%
P/E ratio 2019 7,68x
P/E ratio 2020 7,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,09x
Capitalization 39 238 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 13,07  €
Last Close Price 10,07  €
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP7.04%43 671
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.41%374 916
BANK OF AMERICA24.51%287 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%281 256
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY5.36%214 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%199 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group