Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : Introducing the world's first sustainability improvement derivative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Companies are becoming more open to getting measured on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, and ING is encouraging them to expand such goals by providing financial incentives. Today, we announced the world's first sustainability improvement derivative (SID) provided to SBM Offshore, a global company that supplies floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry.

The SID is an interest rate swap that hedges the interest rate risk of the construction of one of SBM Offshore's Floating Production Storage and Offloading facilities. It's the world's first derivative with a price linked to the company's sustainability performance, next to trading risk, capital requirements and profit. The credit spread of the SID can increase or decrease based on SBM Offshore's ESG performance, as scored by Sustainalytics, an independent provider of ESG research and ratings.

'The introduction of the SID is a logical next step to support our clients to integrate sustainability into all their financing needs to achieve their sustainable ambitions,' said Leonie Schreve, global head of Sustainable Finance at ING.

'I want to welcome our first client, SBM Offshore, and thank them for their trust in our service. I hope that many more companies will follow because in the end, sustainable business is better business.'

The SID is the second financial product launched by ING to help improve the sustainability performance of clients. In 2017, ING became the first bank worldwide to provide a sustainability improvement loan, having participated in 59 since then, with a total volume of €5.47 billion.

Read today's press release.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry over the full product life-cycle. The company is a market leader in leased floating production systems, with main activities such as the design, supply, installation, operation and life extension of floating production, storage and offloading vessels. These are either owned and operated by SBM Offshore and leased to its clients or supplied on a turnkey sale basis.

The Group is committed to conducting business in a sustainable way by developing close relationships with local people, communities and businesses in host countries, and safeguarding the natural environment.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 08:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
04:17aING GROEP : Introducing the world's first sustainability improvement derivative
PU
08/12NN Group chief Friese to move to rival Aegon next year
RE
08/09ING GROEP : TMB and Thanachart Bank agree to merge by year-end
PU
08/09TMB Bank, Thanachart to create Thailand's sixth-largest lender
RE
08/07PRF : Change in the Members of the Supervisory Board of Saaremere Kala AS
AQ
08/07Trio of Central Banks Surprise Markets With Aggressive Rate Cuts
DJ
08/05ING GROEP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/01ING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
RE
08/01ING GROEP : 2Q Net Profit Stable; Cautions on Low Interest Rates Pressure
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 308 M
EBIT 2019 8 029 M
Net income 2019 5 117 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 8,20%
P/E ratio 2019 6,44x
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 33 095 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 12,55  €
Last Close Price 8,50  €
Spread / Highest target 83,6%
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP-9.72%37 147
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.42%350 840
BANK OF AMERICA12.18%263 704
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.21%263 602
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.48%204 003
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.09%184 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group