ING Groep : Introducing the world's first sustainability improvement derivative

Companies are becoming more open to getting measured on environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, and ING is encouraging them to expand such goals by providing financial incentives. Today, we announced the world's first sustainability improvement derivative (SID) provided to SBM Offshore, a global company that supplies floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry.

The SID is an interest rate swap that hedges the interest rate risk of the construction of one of SBM Offshore's Floating Production Storage and Offloading facilities. It's the world's first derivative with a price linked to the company's sustainability performance, next to trading risk, capital requirements and profit. The credit spread of the SID can increase or decrease based on SBM Offshore's ESG performance, as scored by Sustainalytics, an independent provider of ESG research and ratings.

'The introduction of the SID is a logical next step to support our clients to integrate sustainability into all their financing needs to achieve their sustainable ambitions,' said Leonie Schreve, global head of Sustainable Finance at ING.

'I want to welcome our first client, SBM Offshore, and thank them for their trust in our service. I hope that many more companies will follow because in the end, sustainable business is better business.'

The SID is the second financial product launched by ING to help improve the sustainability performance of clients. In 2017, ING became the first bank worldwide to provide a sustainability improvement loan, having participated in 59 since then, with a total volume of €5.47 billion.

Read today's press release.