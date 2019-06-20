Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : Sustainable Investments finances circular tech company Milgro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 03:49am EDT

ING Sustainable Investments will provide €2 million in risk-bearing capital to Milgro, a leading 'cleantech' company in the field of nature capital management.

The company will use the investment to accelerate the growth of its technology platform, which helps businesses control and improve the way they use natural resources, thereby stimulating and accelerating a more circular economy.

Milgro, which has been growing strongly for years, has developed an interface platform that helps companies to control their waste streams, optimise recycling, reduce and prevent the waste of raw materials and better (re)use their overall nature capital.

The platform connects disposers of used raw materials with the receivers (i.e. waste processing and recycling companies). In this way, Milgro is providing the data infrastructure and intelligence to help create a more sustainable and circular economy. The growth financing provided to Milgro is part of a broader financing package.

Ruud Hageman, CEO Milgro: 'We are very happy with this new step in our collaboration with ING. We see ING Sustainable Investments as a partner that can help us increase our impact in the coming years by accelerating our growth, scaling up our technology platform and expanding internationally. The core proposition of Milgro - profitable sustainability - also fits in flawlessly with the mission of ING Sustainable Investments.'

Mark Weustink, head of ING Sustainable Investments: 'We believe that sustainable business is better business. That's why we focus on companies that seek to assist and accelerate society's shift to sustainability, creating a positive impact. In addition, it's ING's ambition to double our financing to companies and sectors that are contributing to keeping global warming below 2° C. This risk-bearing facility for Milgro fits perfectly with that strategy. The company has a unique, proven and successful model as well as an appealing customer base and profitable track record. We see plenty of opportunities for further international growth.'

ING launched Sustainable Investments in 2018 with a €100 million commitment for sustainable 'scale-ups' that have a proven concept and make a positive environmental impact in areas such as the energy transition, circular economy and water supply or treatment. This is its third transaction after investing in solar panel manufacturer Exasun and tire recycling company Black Bear Carbon.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 07:48:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
03:49aING GROEP : Sustainable Investments finances circular tech company Milgro
PU
06/19PRF : AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2019-2020
AQ
06/19ING GROEP : BSP unlikely to cut rates this week but may leave door open for easi..
AQ
06/18ING GROEP : commits to cleaner international shipp with Poseidon Principles
PU
06/17Banks to include CO2 emission measures in shipping loan decisions
RE
06/16PRF : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019
AQ
06/15PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
06/14PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
06/12ING GROEP : Robots are coming to construction sites
PU
06/11ING GROEP : What it takes to be a plastic hero
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 328 M
EBIT 2019 7 886 M
Net income 2019 5 189 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 7,45
P/E ratio 2020 7,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 38 400 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP8.80%42 099
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.41%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.26%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA16.15%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION17.11%214 502
WELLS FARGO0.04%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About