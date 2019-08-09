Log in
ING Groep

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : TMB and Thanachart Bank agree to merge by year-end

0
08/09/2019

ING to remain largest shareholder of combined bank

TMB and Thanachart Bank (TBANK) announced in Bangkok that they will merge by the end of this year to become Thailand's sixth-largest bank. The approximately 130 billion baht transaction will create a financial institution with more than 2 trillion baht in assets serving 10 million customers.

ING is currently the largest shareholder in TMB with a 30 percent stake, and intends to maintain its position in the combined bank with a stake of about 21 percent. TBANK's current major shareholders Thanachart Capital and The Bank of Nova Scotia will hold approximately 20 percent and more than 5 percent of the new bank respectively, while the Thai Ministry of Finance is expected to own about 18 percent. The remaining shares will be held by minority shareholders.

'We've had favourable results from our strategic investment in TMB since 2008 and we are positive on the digital development in the country's banking sector. That is why we decided to additionally invest about 12.5 billion baht to support the merger,' said Mark Newman, who is responsible for ING's investment in TMB. ING had said earlier this year in February that we supported the merger proposal and expected to hold more than 20 percent if the transaction went ahead.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 07:35:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 309 M
EBIT 2019 8 023 M
Net income 2019 5 133 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,86%
P/E ratio 2019 6,71x
P/E ratio 2020 6,79x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 34 575 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 12,63  €
Last Close Price 8,88  €
Spread / Highest target 75,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP-5.69%38 766
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.66%345 373
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.27%261 057
BANK OF AMERICA13.19%259 609
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.59%201 844
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%184 588
