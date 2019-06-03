ING Groep : What's happening at Money 20/20 EU?

Ralph Hamers has just left the main stage, speaking about 'The secure bank of the future' and the digital solutions we can apply to deal with the increasing risks that come with digitalisation. With his keynote, he kicked of Money 20/20 EU 2019 for ING.

But Ralph is not our only speaker, chief innovation officer Benoît Legrand and CEO of Yolt, Frank Jan Risseeuw, are also taking the stage in the coming days. The ING Café is also buzzing with activity, featuring live podcast recordings with ING experts, a fintech playground where people can meet and greet with fintech colleagues and live content sessions on DLT and AI.

Tuesday is all about the future of banking and beyond banking, while Wednesday is dedicated to our innovation culture. Look out for all the updates here!