ING Groep

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/03 09:18:33 am
9.524 EUR   -1.76%
08:59aING GROEP : What's happening at Money 20/20 EU?
PU
05/28ING GROEP : helps develop standard for valu sustainable offices
PU
05/27ING GROEP : Sustainability – it's not all bad news
PU
ING Groep : What's happening at Money 20/20 EU?

06/03/2019 | 08:59am EDT

Ralph Hamers has just left the main stage, speaking about 'The secure bank of the future' and the digital solutions we can apply to deal with the increasing risks that come with digitalisation. With his keynote, he kicked of Money 20/20 EU 2019 for ING.

But Ralph is not our only speaker, chief innovation officer Benoît Legrand and CEO of Yolt, Frank Jan Risseeuw, are also taking the stage in the coming days. The ING Café is also buzzing with activity, featuring live podcast recordings with ING experts, a fintech playground where people can meet and greet with fintech colleagues and live content sessions on DLT and AI.

Tuesday is all about the future of banking and beyond banking, while Wednesday is dedicated to our innovation culture. Look out for all the updates here!

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 12:58:14 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 333 M
EBIT 2019 7 864 M
Net income 2019 5 189 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,24%
P/E ratio 2019 7,33
P/E ratio 2020 7,13
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 37 775 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP3.03%42 190
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.54%343 731
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.05%281 049
BANK OF AMERICA7.95%252 918
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.58%214 924
WELLS FARGO-3.71%199 414
