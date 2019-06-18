Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP

(INGA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep : commits to cleaner international shipp with Poseidon Principles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:09am EDT

ING is one of 11 major banks that today launch the Poseidon Principles, which aim to support the shipping industry's reduction of carbon emissions by 50% by 2050. Together, the banks hold a global shipping loan portfolio of about $100 billion.

The Poseidon Principles establish a way to assess and disclose whether financial institutions' lending portfolios are in line with adopted climate goals. Banks will implement them via internal policies, procedures and standards and will apply them in all credit products secured by ships that fall under the purview of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), an agency of the United Nations that regulates shipping. Their goal is to promote responsible environmental stewardship and socially responsible behaviour throughout the maritime value chain.

Stephen Fewster, global head of Shipping Finance at ING: 'Banks have an important role to play in promoting sustainable development. The Poseidon Principles fit perfectly with our Terra approach, our strategy to steer our portfolio towards the Paris Agreement's well-below two-degree goal. The Principles will be integrated into this approach to support our ambition. It's encouraging to see so many banks collaborate for a low-carbon future and we are delighted to be part of this important initiative.'

The Principles were developed by global shipping banks in collaboration with leading industry players - ship owners, charterers and classification societies - as well as the Global Maritime Forum, Rocky Mountain Institute and University College London Energy Institute. Other banks introducing the Principles are Citi, DNB, Danish Ship Finance, Danske Bank, Société Générale, DVB Bank, Nordea, Crédit Agricole, Amsterdam Trade Bank and ABN AMRO. Together, these banks represent around 20% of the global ship finance portfolio. Additional banks are expected to join in the near future.

The Poseidon Principles are consistent with the initial greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy adopted in April 2018 by member states of the IMO. The strategy says that the international shipping industry must reduce the total annual GHG emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050, with a strong emphasis on zero emissions.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 07:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP
03:09aING GROEP : commits to cleaner international shipp with Poseidon Principles
PU
06/17Banks to include CO2 emission measures in shipping loan decisions
RE
06/16PRF : Unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of AS PRFoods in May 2019
AQ
06/15PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
06/14PRF : Changes in the management boards of subsidiaries of AS PRFoods
AQ
06/12ING GROEP : Robots are coming to construction sites
PU
06/11ING GROEP : What it takes to be a plastic hero
PU
06/11ING GROEP : not pursu Commerzbank
AQ
06/10ING will not pursue Commerzbank tie-up - Handelsblatt
RE
06/10ING GROEP : Loses Interest in Commerzbank -Handelsblatt
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 18 328 M
EBIT 2019 7 886 M
Net income 2019 5 189 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 7,13%
P/E ratio 2019 7,45
P/E ratio 2020 7,27
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 38 400 M
Chart ING GROEP
Duration : Period :
ING Groep Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 13,5 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board & Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Management Board
Henk W. Breukink Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP4.92%42 099
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY12.50%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.51%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA13.80%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.97%214 502
WELLS FARGO-1.06%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About