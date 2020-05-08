Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep N.V.    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/08 08:40:31 am
5.076 EUR   +3.73%
08:15aING GROEP N.V. : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07:47aING GROEP N.V. : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:05aING GROEP N.V. : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ING GROEP N.V. : DZ Bank sticks Neutral

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:15am EDT

Analyst Markus Mischker from DZ Bank research gives the stock a Neutral rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ING GROEP N.V.
08:15aING GROEP N.V. : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
07:47aING GROEP N.V. : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:05aING GROEP N.V. : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05:04aING GROEP N.V. : RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
05:00aING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
04:45aING GROEP N.V. : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04:41aEUROPE : European shares rise on U.S.-China talks, earnings optimism
RE
03:36aING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coron..
RE
02:19aING GROEP N : Warns on Last Coronavirus Impact as Provisions Hit Profits -- Upda..
DJ
01:38aING GROEP N : 1Q Profit Plunged as Bad Loans Provisions Tripled
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 337 M
EBIT 2019 8 095 M
Net income 2019 5 061 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 3,78x
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 19 083 M
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,92  €
Last Close Price 4,89  €
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-54.22%20 579
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%277 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 871
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.54%198 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%197 127
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group