ING Groep N : Analyst presentation 2Q2020

In line with our purpose, we continue to take actions to support our customers, employees and society in coping with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority
The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model, with continued primary customer growth, ensuring stable NII and operational cost control
In 2Q2020 mortgage lending continued to grow, while in Wholesale Banking protective drawings of 1Q2020 partially reversed. Overall net core lending growth was €-7.0 bln. Customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln
Pre-provisionresult was resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, positive valuation adjustments and cost control, despite margin pressure on customer deposits and impairments on goodwill
Risk costs increased, mainly driven by €421 mln of collective provisioning reflecting the worsened macro-economic indicators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Stage 3 risk costs included a sizable suspected external fraud case
Looking forward, we expect that for 2020 the majority of provisioning is behind us and for the second half of 2020 we expect risk costs to be below the level recorded in the first half year, under the assumption that the macro-economic indicators will remain unchanged
2Q2020 CET1 ratio was strong at 15.0%, with lower RWA reflecting successful capital management actions, capital relief measures and lower lending volume. Including the 2019 dividend reserve the pro-forma CET1 ratio was 15.5%
We are very well positioned to face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic with a robust capital position, a strong funding structure and a continued low Stage 3 ratio
We continue to support our employees, our customers and society to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
Our employees
Around 75% of our employees are working from home
Frequent global survey to measure employee sentiment and identify potential issues
Gradual return to office with precautionary measures to ensure employees can work safely
Our private customers
A large part of our branch network is open to support customers to make the move to digital banking
Payment holidays for private customers
Supporting safe payment behavior by increasing the limit for contactless payments
Our business customers
Continued regular contact with our customers to discuss their business outlook
Payment holidays and credit facilities under government guarantee schemes for SME and mid-corporate customers
Tailored solutions for larger corporate clients
Our society
Matching employee donations to charities
Working with Unicef to raise funds to aid the most vulnerable children and their caregivers
Donating laptops to enable home schooling
We have granted payment holidays to ~189,000 customers, amounting to €18.1 bln lending credit
Payment holidays
outstanding, or 2.5% of our total loan book*
Monitoring is done through our early warning system, risk assessments and regular personal contact
Government
▪
We have granted €248 mln in loans, based on risk assessments
guaranteed loans
▪
Monitoring is done through our early warning system and regular personal contact
Liquidity support
▪ €5.4 bln of liquidity has been provided under credit facilities for larger corporate clients
▪
Monitoring is done through regular personal contact
* Lending credit outstandings excluding TLTRO III
The Covid-19 effects on net core lending growth, composition of fees and IFRS 9 loan loss provisioning
Net core lending growth (in € bln)
12.3
2.9
7.3
5.1
2.0
11.4
2.6
1.5
3.6
1.5
0.7
-3.1
-2.0
-1.1
-2.1
-1.4
-4.5
-1.0
-1.4
-7.0
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Retail
WB excl DB&TF
WB DB&TF
Retail experienced strong mortgage demand, while in business lending demand was lower
Protective drawings of revolving credit facilities in WB decreased after an initial spike in 1Q2020
WB Daily Banking & Trade Finance (DB&TF) saw lower Working Capital Solutions lending and low oil prices in Trade & Commodity Finance (TCF)
Fee & commission income (in € mln)
711
748
735
783
723
210
211
222
198
184
239
241
259
231
199
171
165
176
227
218
90
120
103
116
122
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Daily Banking
Lending
Investment products
Other
Investment products benefitted from a shift of savings to investments and a higher number of trades driven by market volatility
In Lending, we took a conservative approach towards the syndicated loan market and saw less TCF activity in WB
Daily Banking was affected by fewer transactions and travel, partly offset by increased payment package fees
Loan loss provisions (in € mln)
1,336
255
661
299
428
261
209
276
25
771
26
285
398
422
245
18
-5-57
-6-96
4 -26
11
-13
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Stage 1
Stage 2
Stage 3
Off-balance
Higher Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions reflect worsened macro- economic indicators since the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic
Elevated Stage 3 provisions were partly driven by companies impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and a sizable provision for a suspected external fraud case
Continued primary customers growth and stable topline results underscore the strength of our business model
Primary customer* base (in mln)
29.2% 30.5% 32.8% 34.3% 34.6%
Income (in € mln)
4,665
4,626
4,436
4,511
4,671
10.4
11.4
16.5
12.5
13.3
13.5
1,274
1,191
961
1,112
1,332
3,391
3,435
3,478
3,399
3,339
2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 Ambition
Primary as a % of total retail customers
2022
Our primary customer base increased by 156,000 this quarter, reaching 13.5 mln at the end of 2Q2020
Growth was especially strong in Germany, demonstrating the strength of our digital proposition during the Covid-19 pandemic
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Net interest income excl. Financial Markets
Fee, Investment & Other income**
Topline income increased YoY and QoQ
Net interest income (excluding Financial Markets) remained stable, despite pressure from low interest rates, including significant core rate reductions in non-eurozone countries
* Definition: active payment customers with recurring income and at least one extra active product category
** Including NII Financial Markets
Rapid adoption of our digital, mobile first strategy
Channel mix among active customers who contact us
% of mobile-only active customers*
11%
9%
7%
5%
3%
72%
67%
58%
56%
77%
12%
19%
26%
37%
41%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q2020
Mobile only
Mix
Assisted only
CAGR +38%**
37%
41%
19%
26%
12%
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q2020
% mobile in interactions with ING
Annual mobile non-deposit sales per 1,000 active customers
CAGR +35%***
82%
87%
CAGR +68%
62
72
73%
63%
28
46
52%
9
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q2020
2016
2017
2018
2019
2Q2020
2.5
3.0
3.7
4.5
2.8
annualised
Number of total interactions YTD with ING (in bln)
* Definition: Retail customers who used the channel to contact us at least once in the last quarter
** CAGR for number of mobile-only customers among active customers who contact us; for 2Q2020 based on an annualised number of interactions
*** CAGR for number of mobile interactions with ING (annualised for 2020)
We continue to strengthen our digital customer experience
Continued focus to improve our digital customer experience
In Belgium, we are migrating our customers to our new digital channels, enhancing their digital experience
OneApp: after a pilot, we started with the phased migration of all private individual customers to the new ING Belgium Banking app
OneWeb: all active HomeBank users have been migrated to the new digital banking channel
In the Netherlands, anew chatbot helps customers finding the right products for their needs, boosting digital sales of loans
In Poland, customers canopen an account entirely mobile, with biometrics used for ID verification. After requesting a plastic bank card, customers can immediately start using a new digital card for mobile payments
Supporting our customers doing their business
In the Netherlands and Belgium, we have started migrating our business customers to ournew digital banking channel
OneWeb
In Poland, business customers can use anopen API to connect their account with external sales systems to automatically generate invoices
In Poland, we madeRoboplatform available to business customers. Roboplatform is a tool we developed inhouse, which helps our customers to use robotics to automate processes
In Germany, we are the first bank to offer adigital lending solution to SMEs who are selling their products on
Amazon's seller portal
2Q2020 results
Resilient pre-provision result despite pressure on liability income
Income (in € mln)
4,665
4,626
4,439
4,511
4,671
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Pre-provision result excl. volatile items* and regulatory costs
(in € mln)
113 12
2,198
2,281
2,214
2,329
2,143
-147
-125
-128
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Volatile items
Pre-provision result excl. volatile items and regulatory costs
Income was €6 mln higher compared to 2Q2019 supported by increased Treasury-related income, positive fair value adjustments and discipline in lending margins. This increase in income was largely offset by lower interest results on customer deposits and lower results from FX ratio hedging, while 2Q2019 included a €79 mln one-off receivable related to the insolvency of a financial institution
Sequentially, income was €160 mln higher as positive fair value adjustments were only partially offset by lower interest results and fees, which were exceptionally high in the previous quarter
2Q2020 pre-provision result, excluding volatile items and regulatory costs, was €55 mln lower YoY, reflecting lower income (after excluding volatile items) and slightly lower expenses
QoQ pre-provision result excluding volatile items and regulatory costs was €186 mln lower, reflecting lower income (after excluding volatile items), while costs were higher as the previous quarter included a significantly higher VAT refund
* A specification of volatile items can be found on slide 24
NII remains stable; 4-quarter rolling NIM at 152 bps
Net interest income excl. Financial Markets (FM) (in € mln)
3,391
3,435
3,478
3,399
3,339
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Net Interest Margin (in bps)
154
154
157
154
152
152
154
154
151
144
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
NIM
NIM (4-quarter rolling average)
Net interest income, excluding Financial Markets, was 1.5% lower compared to 2Q2019. Higher interest results related to Treasury and customer lending were more than offset by continued pressure on customer deposit margins, while customer deposits continue to increase, as well as lower income from FX ratio hedging in the Corporate Line
Sequentially, NII excluding Financial Markets decreased 1.8%, driven by the abovementioned reasons
NIM was 144 bps, down seven basis points from 1Q2020, despite a higher margin on mortgage lending. The decrease was mainly attributable to an increase in the average balance sheet, driven by a high inflow of customer deposits and €55 bln TLTRO III uptake at the end of June. Furthermore, (volatile) interest results in Financial Markets were lower and we saw margin pressure on customer deposits and, to a lesser extent, on non-mortgage lending
2Q2020 net core lending reflecting lower demand
Customer lending ING Group 2Q2020 (in € bln)
Core lending businesses: €-7.0 bln
631.6
-0.9
-1.4
0.9
-0.0
-3.6
-1.2
-0.7
-0.3
-3.5
2.0
622.7
31-3-2020 Retail NL
Retail
Retail
Retail Other WB Lending
WB Daily
WB Other* Lease run- Treasury FX / Other** 30-6-2020
Belgium
Germany
C&GM*
Banking &
off / WUB
Trade
run-off
Finance
Our core lending franchise was down by €7.0 bln in 2Q2020
Retail Banking decreased by €1.4 bln. Mortgages were €1.2 bln higher, due to continued growth in Challengers & Growth Markets, while other lending decreased by €2.6 bln, mainly driven by lower demand in business lending in Retail Benelux
Wholesale Banking decreased by €5.6 bln, mainly in Lending due to repayments on clients' increased utilisation of revolving credit facilities in 1Q2020
Net customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln
* C&GM is Challengers & Growth Markets; WB Other includes Financial Markets
** FX impact was €1.7 bln and Other €0.3 bln
Fee income up YoY despite lower deal flow in WB and reduced payment fees due to lockdowns and less travel
Net fee and commission income* (in € mln)
+1.7%
711
747
735
783
723
14
297
290
280
303
264
176
180
176
210
198
262
274
256
277
262
-14
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Retail Benelux
Retail C&GM
Wholesale Banking
Intra-year FM adjustment*
Fees increased by €12 mln compared to 2Q2019. This was due to Retail Banking, as higher fees on investment products were only partially offset by lower Daily Banking fees, reflecting a reduced number of payment transactions and less travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fee income in Wholesale Banking was down, reflecting lower syndicated deal activity in Lending and lower fee income in TCF, mainly due to lower average oil prices
Sequentially, fee income was €60 mln lower. In Retail Banking, fees decreased after a high level in the first quarter. This was mainly driven by the abovementioned lower Daily Banking fees as well as lower, although still relatively high, fees on investments products. In Wholesale Banking fees were lower, mainly due to abovementioned reasons
* In 3Q2019, an increase in fees of €14 mln in Wholesale Banking was caused by the reclassification of commissions paid in 2Q2019 to Other Income
Strong quarter in FM driven by client business and positive valuation adjustments
Income Financial Markets (in € mln)
319
255
257
221
246
87
-72
-25
-74
-92
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Client income excl. valuation adjustments
Valuation adjustments
Excluding valuation adjustments, FM income was €64 mln higher YoY, mainly due to a strong quarter in Rates and Global Capital Markets
QoQ income was €73 mln higher, mainly reflecting higher income in Rates and Credit Trading, following losses due to abrupt downward market movements in the previous quarter
Net valuation adjustments in FM were €87 mln. This was driven by markets normalising after the market volatility at the end of the previous quarter, resulting in a reversal of the negative valuation adjustments in 1Q2020
Operating expenses under control
Expenses (in € mln)
97
106
303 151
526
137
134
98
127
138
310
2,256
2,207
2,221
2,169
2,212
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Regulatory costs*
KYC related costs
Goodwill impairment
Expenses excluding KYC, regulatory costs and goodwill impairment
Cost/income ratio**
59.0%
60.3%
62.8%
59.8%
55.7%
53.7%
58.9%
52.7%
56.6%
57.0%
52.5%
50.3%
51.0%
51.3%
53.0%
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
Cost/income ratio
Cost/income ratio (4-quarter rolling average)
Cost/income ratio excl. regulatory costs (4-quarter rolling average)
Expenses excl. KYC related costs, regulatory costs and goodwill impairments, were €44 mln lower YoY, as cost savings and lower performance-related expenses offset CLA-related salary increases, while the year-ago quarter included a €36 mln restructuring provision
QoQ, expenses excl. KYC related costs, regulatory costs and goodwill impairments, were €43 mln higher as cost savings and lower performance-related expenses were more than offset by a significantly lower VAT refund
Regulatory costs were €40 mln higher YoY, mainly due to a catch-up on Single Resolution Fund contributions. QoQ regulatory costs were €389 mln lower, reflecting seasonality in regulatory costs
* Formal build-up phase of Deposit Guarantee Schemes (DGS) and Single Resolution Fund (SRF) should be completed by 2024
** As per 1Q2020, key figures are based on IFRS results as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and not on underlying anymore. Historical key figures have been adjusted
IFRS 9 provisioning affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and related macro-economic indicators
Stage 1 provisioning (in € mln)
255
61
26
-4
-11
195
8
-12
18
-2
-2
-14
-6
-13
-26
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking
Stage 2 provisioning (in € mln)
261
299
80
98
25
10
163
219
-25
52
-19
-32
-27
-9
-57
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking
Stage 3 provisioning (in € mln)
771
398
422
309
245
285
200
201
463
183
145
198
221
100
102
2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking
Stage 1 - Performing assets
Performing assets, no increased credit risk
12-monthexpected loss
Main drivers 2Q2020
Collective provisioning triggered by 12-monthmacro-economic indicators, which mainly capture a deterioration with limited benefit from an expected recovery
Stage 2 - Underperforming assets
Performing assets with increased credit risk
Lifetime expected loss
Main drivers 2Q2020
Collective provisioning triggered by longer term macro-economic indicators, which also capture expected macro-economic recovery
Collective provisioning related to payment holidays
Individual provisioning related to Watch list exposures and rating downgrades
Stage 3 - Non-performing assets
Non-performingassets with significantly increased credit risk
Lifetime expected loss
Main drivers 2Q2020
New individual files in WB and business lending, partly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices
Existing individual files in WB with deteriorated indicators, partly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic
Sizable suspected external fraud
case
Risk costs impacted by collective provisioning related to Covid-19 pandemic
Risk costs per business line (in € mln)
1,336
661
882
276
428
373
178
209
254
116
140
156
91
73
75
126
22 80 16
43
44
15
84
19
120
Stage 2 ratio
8.5%
6.6%
6.2%
5.7%
6.3%
7.0%
5.6%
5.4%
5.3%
5.9%
6.0%
4.1%
4.6%
5.6%
3.9%
Stage 3 ratio
1.8%
1.8%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.5%
1.5%*
1.6%
1.6%
1.4%
1.4%
1.3%
1.3%*
1.2%
1.2%
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q20
2Q20
Retail Netherlands
Retail Belgium
Retail C&GM
Wholesale Banking
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
ING
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking
2Q2020 risk costs were €1,336 mln, or 85 bps of average customer lending, above the through-the-cycle average of approx. 25 bps.
Risk costs were impacted by €421 mln collective Stage 1 and 2 provisions, due to worsened macro-economic indicators and prudent provisioning for payment holidays, allocated to the segments with RB Benelux €110 mln, Retail C&GM €59 mln and WB €252 mln
In Retail Benelux risk costs were further driven by some larger individual files in mid-corporates. In Retail C&GM collective provisions increased, mainly in Poland, Spain and Turkey. Risk costs in WB reflected several larger individual additions on both existing and new files, mainly in Germany, the Americas, Asia and the Netherlands, including a sizable provision for a suspected external fraud case
The Stage 2 ratio increased to 7.0%, mainly driven by higher Watch list exposures and rating downgrades in WB. The Stage 3 ratio remained unchanged at 1.6%, or 1.8% excluding TLTRO III. The Stage 3 ratio in WB slightly increased to 1.4%
See Appendix section of the presentation for further details on the asset quality of selected portfolios
* Stage 3 credit-impaired as per 30 September 2019 adjusted downwards by €548 mln
We remain comfortable with our senior and well-collateralised lending book
Residential Mortgages
▪ Average LTV of 60% with low Stage 3 ratio at 1.1%
Risk metrics remained strong, also supported by government schemes
8%
€301 bln
▪
Consumer
Lending
▪ Relatively small book, risk metrics slightly deteriorated
€778
39% bln
11% 3%
Residential mortgages
Consumer Lending
Business Lending
Wholesale Banking Other*
39%
€26 bln
Business
Lending
€88 bln
Wholesale
Banking €300 bln
Commercial
Real Estate
(RB + WB)
▪
No increased usage of limits observed, limited exposure to sectors most at risk**:
▪
Agriculture: €5.6 bln (0.7% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 6.5%
▪
Non-food Retail: €2.9 bln (0.4% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 4.9%
▪
Hospitality + Leisure: €4.3 bln (0.5% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 4.0%
▪
Protective drawings have reduced, limited exposure to sectors most at risk**:
▪ Leveraged Finance: €8.6 bln (capped at €10.1 bln), well-diversified over sectors
▪ Oil & Gas: €4.5 bln with direct exposure to oil price risk (0.6% of loan book; Reserve
Based Lending (€3.4 bln) and Offshore business (€1.1 bln))
▪ Aviation: €4.1 bln (0.5% of loan book), low Stage 3% at 1.1%
▪ Hospitality + Leisure: €1.9 bln (0.2% of loan book), low Stage 3% at 0.03%
▪
Total €51.7 bln (6.6% of loan book), booked in RB and WB
▪
Well-diversified capped loan book
▪
LtV at 50% and low Stage 3% at 1.0%
* Other includes €41 bln Retail-related Treasury lending and €21 bln Other Retail Lending
** Some adjustment have been made to 1Q2020 disclosure on sectors most at risk: food-related Retail has been excluded from Retail, Leisure has been included
Strong ING Group CET1 ratio at 15.0%, excluding the €1,754 mln 2019 dividend reserve
ING Group Total capital ratio development
2.7%
0.1%
0.9%
15.5%
1.9%
~13.5%
19.6%
3.0%
14.0%
15.0%
10.5%
1Q20
Profit added
RWA & other
2Q20
AT1
Tier 2
2Q20 Total capital
Basel IV CET1
CET1 ratio
to CET1
CET1 ratio
ratio
ambition
Capital ratio
2019 final dividend
Capital developments
2020 SREP requirement
Management buffer (incl. P2G)
The 2Q2020 CET1 ratio came in at 15.0%, reflecting both higher CET1 capital and a significant reduction in RWA (see next slide)
CET1 capital was €1.4 bln higher reflecting the addition of net profit (€0.3 bln), the adoption of the extended IFRS 9 transitional agreement (€0.2 bln), a reduced effect from the shortfall loan loss provision (€0.4 bln) and a lower deduction of goodwill (€0.3 bln). In addition, we saw a €0.1 bln reversal of last quarter's decrease in revaluation reserves
In line with the recommendations made by the ECB to European banks on 28 July 2020, any dividend payments will be delayed until after 1 January 2021. 2Q2020 Group net profit was fully added to regulatory capital
The €1,754 mln reserved for the 2019 final dividend was not added back to CET1 capital and remains reserved for dividend
With an AT1 ratio of 1.9% and a Tier 2 ratio of 2.7%, we benefit fully from the CET1 relief provided by article 104(a) CRDV
Risk-weighted assets decreased significantly in 2Q2020 due to management actions and capital relief measures
ING Group risk-weighted assets development
Credit RWA -€12.3 bln
335.4 -11.8
-3.1
-3.8
+6.6
-0.1
+0.5
-0.8
-0.6
322.2
1Q20
Capital
CRR2.5
Volume
TRIM
Other
Market
Operational
FX
2Q20
RWA
management
amendments
development
RWA*
RWA
impact
RWA
actions
In 2Q2020, RWA decreased €13.1 bln to €322.2 bln, mainly due to a decrease in credit RWA which were down by €12.3 bln as a result of capital management actions, passing of CRR2.5 in EU law and lower volumes, partly offset by the inclusion of expected supervisory impact on RWA
Capital management actions consisted mainly of the adoption of the standardised approach for sovereign exposures and an adjustment to align the calculation of the regulatory maturity with contractual cash flows for certain lending products
CRR2.5 amendments included the adoption of SME and Infra support factors and preferential RWA treatment of income-backed loans
€6.6 bln of RWA inflation reflected an update at the end of July that ECB does not see further postponements of the deadlines for actions imposed in ECB decisions, including TRIM investigations
With the impact of DoD fully absorbed and TRIM impact already largely included, we are confident that at the current strong level of capital, we can comfortably absorb the remaining expected RWA impact of regulatory changes
* Including €2.4 bln of relief from calculation adjustments (removal of outliers) applied as part of the CRR2.5 amendments
ING Group financial ambitions
Actual 2019
Actual 2Q2020
Financial ambitions
▪
CET1 ratio (%)
14.6%
15.0%
~13.5%*
(Basel IV)
Capital
▪
Leverage ratio (%)
4.6%
4.3%
>4%
▪
ROE (%)**
9.4%
6.1%
10-12%
(IFRS-EU Equity)
Profitability
▪ C/I ratio (%)**
56.6%
58.9%
50-52%
Dividend
▪
Dividend (per share)
€0.24***
Dividend payments suspended
until after 1 January 2021
Implies management buffer (incl. Pillar 2 Guidance) of ~450 bps over prevailing fully-loaded CET1 requirements (10.51% fully loaded, after reduction of several buffers in a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the pulling forward of the implementation of article 104a of CRDV)
Based on 4-quarter rolling average. ING Group ROE is calculated using IFRS-EU shareholders' equity after excluding 'interim profit not included in CET1 capital'. As at 30 June 2020, interim profit not included in CET1 capital amounts to €1,754 mln, reflecting an initial reservation for the 2019 final dividend payment. Any dividend payments will be delayed until after 1
January 2021
*** Interim dividend 2019
Wrap up
Wrap up
In line with our purpose, we continue to take actions to support our customers, employees and society in coping with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority
The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model, with continued primary customer growth, ensuring stable NII and operational cost control
In 2Q2020 mortgage lending continued to grow, while in Wholesale Banking protective drawings of 1Q2020 partially reversed. Overall net core lending growth was €-7.0 bln. Customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln
Pre-provisionresult was resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, positive valuation adjustments and cost control, despite margin pressure on customer deposits and impairments on goodwill
Risk costs increased, mainly driven by €421 mln of collective provisioning reflecting the worsened macro-economic indicators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Stage 3 risk costs included a sizable suspected external fraud case
Looking forward, we expect that for 2020 the majority of provisioning is behind us and for the second half of 2020 we expect risk costs to be below the level recorded in the first half year, under the assumption that the macro-economic indicators will remain unchanged
2Q2020 CET1 ratio was strong at 15.0%, with lower RWA reflecting successful capital management actions, capital relief measures and lower lending volume. Including the 2019 dividend reserve the pro-forma CET1 ratio was 15.5%
We are very well positioned to face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic with a robust capital position, a strong funding structure and a continued low Stage 3 ratio
Appendix
Volatile items 2Q2020
Volatile items and regulatory costs (in € mln)
WB/FM - valuation
adjustments
Capital gains/losses
Hedge ineffectiveness
Other items*
Total volatile items
Regulatory costs
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
-72
-25
-74
-92
87
21
5
-8
138
15
85
32
-65
-89
40
79
-82
-270
113
12
-147
-125
-128
-97
-106
-303
-526
-137
Other items in 2Q2019 concerns the recognition of a €79 mln receivable related to the insolvency of a financial institution; 1Q2020 concerns €-82 mln of losses within WB/Lending mainly due to negative marked-to-market adjustments related to syndicated loans and loans at fair value through profit or loss; 2Q2020 concerns €-310 mln of goodwill impairments
in mainly WB and RB Belgium and €40 mln of positive MtM adjustments in WB/Lending
Well-diversified lending credit outstandings by activity
ING Group*
2Q2020
39%
€778
bln
61%
Retail Banking
Wholesale Banking
Retail Banking*
2Q2020
13%
7%
15%
24%
18%
€478
6%
€478
bln
bln
10%
6%
63%
16%
8%
14%
Residential mortgages
Mortgages Netherlands
Consumer Lending
Other lending Netherlands
Business Lending
Mortgages Belgium
Other Lending**
Other lending Belgium
Mortgages Germany
Other lending Germany
Mortgages Other C&GM
Other lending Other C&GM
Wholesale Banking*
2Q2020
24%
1%
€300
bln
56%
19%
Lending
Daily Banking & Trade Finance
Financial Markets
Treasury & Other
ING has a well-diversified and well-collateralised loan book with a strong focus on own-originated mortgages and senior loans; 61% of the portfolio is retail-based
Note: percentages for Retail (Netherlands) and Wholesale Banking have changed versus 4Q2018 as the Real Estate Finance portfolio related to Dutch domestic mid-corporates was
transferred to Retail Netherlands from Wholesale Banking as per 1Q2019
* 30 June 2020 lending and money market credit outstandings, including guarantees and letters of credit, but excluding undrawn committed exposures (off-balance sheet positions)
** Other includes €41 bln Retail-related Treasury lending and €21 bln Other Retail Lending
Granular Retail Consumer Lending and Business Lending
* Data is based on country/region of residence; Lending and money market credit O/S, including guarantees and letters of credit but excluding undrawn committed exposures
(off-balance sheet positions); ** Member countries of the European Economic Area (EEA); *** Excluding our stake in Bank of Beijing (€1.7 bln at 30 June 2020); **** Large corporate
clients active across multiple sectors; ***** Including Financial sponsors
Leveraged finance book managed within a restrictive framework
Business overview
Focus on larger sponsors with an established track record and a history of resolving issues in the event of underperformance by the acquired business
Granular book of €8.6 bln as per 2Q2020
There were supportive market conditions in the beginning of the year, evidenced by a substantial increase in the number of transactions. After markets dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic, primary focus is on managing the existing portfolio. In 2Q2020, we were able to syndicate the two transactions which remained on our balance sheet at the end of 1Q2020
Main actions taken
Global cap of €10.1 bln
Maximum final take for a single transaction €25 mln
Maximum total leverage 6.5x
No single underwrites
Leveraged finance book* focused on developed markets (as per 2Q2020)
3%
38%
€8.6 bln
59%
Americas
EMEA
Asia
Leveraged finance book* highly diversified by industry (as per 2Q2020)
3%
2%
Services
2%
4%
18%
Chemicals, Health & Pharmaceuticals
4%
7%
Telecom, Media & Technology
General Industries
11%
€8.6 bln
18%
Food, Beverages & Personal Care
Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Retail
15%
Automotive
16%
Builders & Contractors
Transportation & Logistics
Other
* Leveraged finance is defined as Private Equity driven leveraged finance with higher than 4x leverage. Leveraged finance book is total commitments (i.e. including undrawn)
Well-diversified Commercial Real Estate (CRE) portfolio
Business overview
CRE portfolio of €51.7 bln, cap at €56 bln, split between:
Real Estate Finance (REF) €36.7 bln
Retail Banking €15 bln
REF portfolio is managed by Wholesale Banking, booked in WB (€25.4 bln) and RB (€11.3 bln) based on client type
Retail Banking portfolio mainly in RB Benelux to companies in the mid-corporates segment, generally professional investors with real estate portfolios rented to third parties (mainly residential) and part construction finance to professional parties within a strict risk appetite (>90% residential development, minimum % of pre-sold units, recourse on shareholders with stable cash flows)
Overall well diversified portfolio both in terms of geography and asset type, with LtV of 50% and low Stage 3 ratio of 1.0%
Portfolio is managed within risk appetite of global CRE policy which includes focus on diversified portfolios (in principle no single tenants or objects), no hotels (only exception if small part of quality real estate portfolio)
In the current market most scrutiny on asset type Retail, which is 17% of the total CRE book. We have a restrictive policy in place, with focus on supermarkets or smaller malls which include at least one supermarket
CRE breakdown by asset type (as per 2Q2020)
8%
23%
Office
35%
Retail
Residential
€52 bln
Industrial
17%
Unclassified
Other
5%
12%
CRE breakdown by geography* (as per 2Q2020)
1% 8%
Netherlands
Belgium
3%
3%
36%
Luxembourg
France
4%
Australia
US
5%
Italy
Spain
6%
€52 bln
Germany
UK
6%
Other
8%
20%
* Geographical split based on country of residence
Oil & Gas book: only €4.5 bln directly exposed to oil-price risk
0.6
0.5
Direct
€4.5 bln
3.4
oil-price risk
5.7
€13.4 bln
No direct
oil-price risk
5.5
2.2
Asset type
Export Finance
Corporate Lending
Midstream
Reserve Based Lending
Offshore Drilling
Other Offshore Services
Reserve Based Lending: smaller independent oil & gas producers, focus on 1st cost quartile producers
Midstream: typically assets generating revenues from long-term tariff based contracts, not affected by oil & gas price movements
Corporate Lending: predominantly loans to investment grade large integrated oil & gas companies
Export Finance: ECA-covered loans in oil & gas sector: typically 95%-100% credit insured
Overall Stage 3 ratio at 7.8%
Note: exposure and Stage 3 ratio reflects companies active in the Oil & Gas industry and excludes €12.2 bln exposure in Trade & Commodity Finance with no direct oil-price risk,
reflecting short term self-liquidating financing of trade flows, generally for major trading companies, typically pre-sold or price-hedged
Breakdown of quarterly risk costs Wholesale Banking per geography and sector
Breakdown of geography which generated risk costs WB
Breakdown of sector which generated risk costs WB
(in € mln)
(in € mln)
882
882
116
254
373
116
254
373
91
91
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
2Q2019
3Q2019
4Q2019
1Q2020
2Q2020
NL
Belux
Collective Stage 1 provisions
Collective Stage 2 provisions
Germany/Austria
UK
Non-Bank Financial Institutions
Technology
Nordics + CH
Rest of Europe
Telecom
Media
USA
Latam
Utilities
Retail
Asia
RE & Other
General Industries
Real Estate
Chemicals, Health & Pharmaceuticals
Transportation & Logistics
Automotive
Services
Builders & Contractors
Natural Resources
Food, Beverages & Personal Care
Overview Turkey exposure
Total exposure ING to Turkey* (in € mln)
2Q2020
1Q2020
Change
Lending Credit O/S Retail Banking
4,123
4,242
-2.8%
Residential mortgages
484
531
-8.9%
Consumer lending
1,148
1,157
-0.8%
SME/Midcorp
2,491
2,554
-2.5%
Lending Credit O/S Wholesale Banking
5,425
6,019
-9.9%
Total Lending Credit O/S*
9,548
10,261
-6.9%
Intra-groupfunding reduced from €1.8 bln at end-1Q2020 to €1.5 bln at end-2Q2020
Reduction of outstandings in 2Q2020 is mainly driven by WB
ING only provides FX lending to corporate customers with proven FX revenues; only limited rolling-over of FX lending facilities
ECA-insuredlending (Export Credit Agencies) is approx. €1.6 bln; approx. €0.3 bln of SME/Midcorp lending benefits from KGF cover (Turkish Credit Guarantee Fund)
Quality of the portfolio remains relatively strong with a Stage 3 ratio of 4.2%
Lending Credit O/S by currency
1% 15%
37%
USD
EUR
TRY
47%
Other
Lending Credit O/S by remaining maturity
TRY**
~1 year
FX
~2 years
Stage 3 ratio and coverage ratio
2Q2020
1Q2020
Stage 3 ratio
4.2%
4.1%
Coverage ratio
53%
53%
* Data based on country of residence. Lending credit outstandings, including guarantees and letters of credit, but excluding undrawn committed exposures (off-balance sheet positions)
** Excludes residential mortgages, which have an average remaining maturity of ~6 years
Important legal information
ING Group's annual accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS-EU'). In preparing the financial information in this document, except as described otherwise, the same accounting principles are applied as in the 2019 ING Group consolidated annual accounts. All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding.
Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking
statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results,
performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in ING's core markets, including changes affecting currency exchange rates, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which ING operates, on ING's business and operations and on ING's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes affecting interest rate levels, (4) any default of a major market participant and related market disruption, (5) changes in performance of financial markets, including in Europe and
developing markets, (6) changes in the fiscal position and the future economic performance of the United States, including potential consequences of a downgrade of the
sovereign credit rating of the US government, (7) consequences of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, (8) changes in or discontinuation of
'benchmark' indices, (9) inflation and deflation in our principal markets, (10) changes in conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, including changes in borrower
and counterparty creditworthiness, (11) failures of banks falling under the scope of state compensation schemes, (12) non-compliance with or changes in laws and regulations, including those financial services and tax laws, and the interpretation and application thereof, (13) geopolitical risks, political instabilities and policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, (14) ING's ability to meet minimum capital and other prudential regulatory requirements, (15) outcome of current and future litigation, enforcement proceedings, investigations or other regulatory actions, including claims by customers, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) risks and challenges related to cybercrime including the effects of cyber-attacks and changes in legislation and regulation related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (18) changes in general competitive factors, (19) the inability to protect our intellectual property and infringement claims by third parties, (20) changes in credit ratings, (21) business, operational, regulatory, reputation and other risks and challenges in connection with climate change, (22) inability to attract and retain key personnel, (23) future liabilities under defined benefit retirement plans, (24) failure to manage business risks, including in connection with use of models, use of derivatives, or maintaining appropriate policies and guidelines, (25) changes in capital and credit markets, including interbank funding, as well as customer deposits, which provide the liquidity and
capital required to fund our operations, (26) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk Factors contained
therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including press releases, which are available on www.ING.com.
This document may contain inactive textual addresses to internet websites operated by us and third parties. Reference to such websites is made for information purposes
only, and information found at such websites is not incorporated by reference into this document. ING does not make any representation or warranty with respect to the
accuracy or completeness of, or take any responsibility for, any information found at any websites operated by third parties. ING specifically disclaims any liability with
respect to any information found at websites operated by third parties. ING cannot guarantee that websites operated by third parties remain available following the
publication of this document, or that any information found at such websites will not change following the filing of this document. Many of those factors are beyond ING's
control.
Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.