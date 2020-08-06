ING Groep N : Analyst presentation 2Q2020 0 08/06/2020 | 01:09am EDT Send by mail :

Second quarter 2020 results ING posts 2Q2020 net result of €299 mln Steven van Rijswijk, CEO of ING 6 August 2020 Key points In line with our purpose, we continue to take actions to support our customers, employees and society in coping with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority

Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority The current environment underscores the strength of our digital business model, with continued primary customer growth, ensuring stable NII and operational cost control

In 2Q2020 mortgage lending continued to grow, while in Wholesale Banking protective drawings of 1Q2020 partially reversed. Overall net core lending growth was €-7.0 bln. Customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln

€-7.0 bln. Customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln Pre-provision result was resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, positive valuation adjustments and cost control, despite margin pressure on customer deposits and impairments on goodwill

result was resilient, supported by disciplined pricing, positive valuation adjustments and cost control, despite margin pressure on customer deposits and impairments on goodwill Risk costs increased, mainly driven by €421 mln of collective provisioning reflecting the worsened macro-economic indicators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Stage 3 risk costs included a sizable suspected external fraud case

macro-economic indicators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while Stage 3 risk costs included a sizable suspected external fraud case Looking forward, we expect that for 2020 the majority of provisioning is behind us and for the second half of 2020 we expect risk costs to be below the level recorded in the first half year, under the assumption that the macro-economic indicators will remain unchanged

macro-economic indicators will remain unchanged 2Q2020 CET1 ratio was strong at 15.0%, with lower RWA reflecting successful capital management actions, capital relief measures and lower lending volume. Including the 2019 dividend reserve the pro-forma CET1 ratio was 15.5%

pro-forma CET1 ratio was 15.5% We are very well positioned to face the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic with a robust capital position, a strong funding structure and a continued low Stage 3 ratio 2 We continue to support our employees, our customers and society to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic Our employees Around 75% of our employees are working from home

Frequent global survey to measure employee sentiment and identify potential issues

Gradual return to office with precautionary measures to ensure employees can work safely Our private customers A large part of our branch network is open to support customers to make the move to digital banking

Payment holidays for private customers

Supporting safe payment behavior by increasing the limit for contactless payments Our business customers Continued regular contact with our customers to discuss their business outlook

Payment holidays and credit facilities under government guarantee schemes for SME and mid-corporate customers

mid-corporate customers Tailored solutions for larger corporate clients Our society Matching employee donations to charities

Working with Unicef to raise funds to aid the most vulnerable children and their caregivers

Donating laptops to enable home schooling We have granted payment holidays to ~189,000 customers, amounting to €18.1 bln lending credit Payment holidays outstanding, or 2.5% of our total loan book* Monitoring is done through our early warning system, risk assessments and regular personal contact Government ▪ We have granted €248 mln in loans, based on risk assessments guaranteed loans ▪ Monitoring is done through our early warning system and regular personal contact Liquidity support ▪ €5.4 bln of liquidity has been provided under credit facilities for larger corporate clients ▪ Monitoring is done through regular personal contact * Lending credit outstandings excluding TLTRO III 3 The Covid-19 effects on net core lending growth, composition of fees and IFRS 9 loan loss provisioning Net core lending growth (in € bln) 12.3 2.9 7.3 5.1 2.0 11.4 2.6 1.5 3.6 1.5 0.7 -3.1 -2.0 -1.1 -2.1 -1.4 -4.5 -1.0 -1.4 -7.0 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Retail WB excl DB&TF WB DB&TF Retail experienced strong mortgage demand, while in business lending demand was lower

Protective drawings of revolving credit facilities in WB decreased after an initial spike in 1Q2020

WB Daily Banking & Trade Finance (DB&TF) saw lower Working Capital Solutions lending and low oil prices in Trade & Commodity Finance (TCF) Fee & commission income (in € mln) 711 748 735 783 723 210 211 222 198 184 239 241 259 231 199 171 165 176 227 218 90 120 103 116 122 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Daily Banking Lending Investment products Other Investment products benefitted from a shift of savings to investments and a higher number of trades driven by market volatility

In Lending, we took a conservative approach towards the syndicated loan market and saw less TCF activity in WB

Daily Banking was affected by fewer transactions and travel, partly offset by increased payment package fees Loan loss provisions (in € mln) 1,336 255 661 299 428 261 209 276 25 771 26 285 398 422 245 18 -5-57 -6-9 6 4 -26 11 -13 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Stage 1 Stage 2 Stage 3 Off-balance Higher Stage 1 and Stage 2 provisions reflect worsened macro- economic indicators since the end of March due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 pandemic Elevated Stage 3 provisions were partly driven by companies impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and a sizable provision for a suspected external fraud case 4 Continued primary customers growth and stable topline results underscore the strength of our business model Primary customer* base (in mln) 29.2% 30.5% 32.8% 34.3% 34.6% Income (in € mln) 4,665 4,626 4,436 4,511 4,671 10.4 11.4 16.5 12.5 13.3 13.5 1,274 1,191 961 1,112 1,332 3,391 3,435 3,478 3,399 3,339 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 Ambition Primary as a % of total retail customers 2022 Our primary customer base increased by 156,000 this quarter, reaching 13.5 mln at the end of 2Q2020

Growth was especially strong in Germany, demonstrating the strength of our digital proposition during the Covid-19 pandemic 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Net interest income excl. Financial Markets Fee, Investment & Other income** Topline income increased YoY and QoQ

Net interest income (excluding Financial Markets) remained stable, despite pressure from low interest rates, including significant core rate reductions in non-eurozone countries * Definition: active payment customers with recurring income and at least one extra active product category 5 ** Including NII Financial Markets Rapid adoption of our digital, mobile first strategy Channel mix among active customers who contact us % of mobile-only active customers* 11% 9% 7% 5% 3% 72% 67% 58% 56% 77% 12% 19% 26% 37% 41% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 Mobile only Mix Assisted only CAGR +38%** 37% 41% 19% 26% 12% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 % mobile in interactions with ING Annual mobile non-deposit sales per 1,000 active customers CAGR +35%*** 82% 87% CAGR +68% 62 72 73% 63% 28 46 52% 9 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 2016 2017 2018 2019 2Q2020 2.5 3.0 3.7 4.5 2.8 annualised Number of total interactions YTD with ING (in bln) * Definition: Retail customers who used the channel to contact us at least once in the last quarter ** CAGR for number of mobile-only customers among active customers who contact us; for 2Q2020 based on an annualised number of interactions 6 *** CAGR for number of mobile interactions with ING (annualised for 2020) We continue to strengthen our digital customer experience Continued focus to improve our digital customer experience In Belgium, we are migrating our customers to our new digital channels, enhancing their digital experience

OneApp : after a pilot, we started with the phased migration of all private individual customers to the new ING Belgium Banking app OneWeb : all active HomeBank users have been migrated to the new digital banking channel

In the Netherlands, a new chatbot helps customers finding the right products for their needs, boosting digital sales of loans

helps customers finding the right products for their needs, boosting digital sales of loans In Poland, customers can open an account entirely mobile , with biometrics used for ID verification. After requesting a plastic bank card, customers can immediately start using a new digital card for mobile payments Supporting our customers doing their business In the Netherlands and Belgium, we have started migrating our business customers to our new digital banking channel

OneWeb

OneWeb In Poland, business customers can use an open API to connect their account with external sales systems to automatically generate invoices

to connect their account with external sales systems to automatically generate invoices In Poland, we made Roboplatform available to business customers. Roboplatform is a tool we developed inhouse, which helps our customers to use robotics to automate processes

available to business customers. Roboplatform is a tool we developed inhouse, which helps our customers to use robotics to automate processes In Germany, we are the first bank to offer a digital lending solution to SMEs who are selling their products on

Amazon's seller portal 7 2Q2020 results 8 Resilient pre-provision result despite pressure on liability income Income (in € mln) 4,665 4,626 4,439 4,511 4,671 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Pre-provision result excl. volatile items* and regulatory costs (in € mln) 113 12 2,198 2,281 2,214 2,329 2,143 -147 -125 -128 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Volatile items Pre-provision result excl. volatile items and regulatory costs Income was €6 mln higher compared to 2Q2019 supported by increased Treasury-related income, positive fair value adjustments and discipline in lending margins. This increase in income was largely offset by lower interest results on customer deposits and lower results from FX ratio hedging, while 2Q2019 included a €79 mln one-off receivable related to the insolvency of a financial institution

Treasury-related income, positive fair value adjustments and discipline in lending margins. This increase in income was largely offset by lower interest results on customer deposits and lower results from FX ratio hedging, while 2Q2019 included a €79 mln one-off receivable related to the insolvency of a financial institution Sequentially, income was €160 mln higher as positive fair value adjustments were only partially offset by lower interest results and fees, which were exceptionally high in the previous quarter

2Q2020 pre-provision result, excluding volatile items and regulatory costs, was €55 mln lower YoY, reflecting lower income (after excluding volatile items) and slightly lower expenses

pre-provision result, excluding volatile items and regulatory costs, was €55 mln lower YoY, reflecting lower income (after excluding volatile items) and slightly lower expenses QoQ pre-provision result excluding volatile items and regulatory costs was €186 mln lower, reflecting lower income (after excluding volatile items), while costs were higher as the previous quarter included a significantly higher VAT refund * A specification of volatile items can be found on slide 24 9 NII remains stable; 4-quarter rolling NIM at 152 bps Net interest income excl. Financial Markets (FM) (in € mln) 3,391 3,435 3,478 3,399 3,339 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Net Interest Margin (in bps) 154 154 157 154 152 152 154 154 151 144 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 NIM NIM (4-quarter rolling average) Net interest income, excluding Financial Markets, was 1.5% lower compared to 2Q2019. Higher interest results related to Treasury and customer lending were more than offset by continued pressure on customer deposit margins, while customer deposits continue to increase, as well as lower income from FX ratio hedging in the Corporate Line

Sequentially, NII excluding Financial Markets decreased 1.8%, driven by the abovementioned reasons

NIM was 144 bps, down seven basis points from 1Q2020, despite a higher margin on mortgage lending. The decrease was mainly attributable to an increase in the average balance sheet, driven by a high inflow of customer deposits and €55 bln TLTRO III uptake at the end of June. Furthermore, (volatile) interest results in Financial Markets were lower and we saw margin pressure on customer deposits and, to a lesser extent, on non-mortgage lending 10 2Q2020 net core lending reflecting lower demand Customer lending ING Group 2Q2020 (in € bln) Core lending businesses: €-7.0 bln 631.6 -0.9 -1.4 0.9 -0.0 -3.6 -1.2 -0.7 -0.3 -3.5 2.0 622.7 31-3-2020 Retail NL Retail Retail Retail Other WB Lending WB Daily WB Other* Lease run- Treasury FX / Other** 30-6-2020 Belgium Germany C&GM* Banking & off / WUB Trade run-off Finance Our core lending franchise was down by €7.0 bln in 2Q2020

Retail Banking decreased by €1.4 bln. Mortgages were €1.2 bln higher, due to continued growth in Challengers & Growth Markets, while other lending decreased by €2.6 bln, mainly driven by lower demand in business lending in Retail Benelux Wholesale Banking decreased by €5.6 bln, mainly in Lending due to repayments on clients' increased utilisation of revolving credit facilities in 1Q2020

Net customer deposits increased by €20.9 bln * C&GM is Challengers & Growth Markets; WB Other includes Financial Markets 11 ** FX impact was €1.7 bln and Other €0.3 bln Fee income up YoY despite lower deal flow in WB and reduced payment fees due to lockdowns and less travel Net fee and commission income* (in € mln) +1.7% 711 747 735 783 723 14 297 290 280 303 264 176 180 176 210 198 262 274 256 277 262 -14 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Retail Benelux Retail C&GM Wholesale Banking Intra-year FM adjustment* Fees increased by €12 mln compared to 2Q2019. This was due to Retail Banking, as higher fees on investment products were only partially offset by lower Daily Banking fees, reflecting a reduced number of payment transactions and less travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fee income in Wholesale Banking was down, reflecting lower syndicated deal activity in Lending and lower fee income in TCF, mainly due to lower average oil prices

Covid-19 pandemic. Fee income in Wholesale Banking was down, reflecting lower syndicated deal activity in Lending and lower fee income in TCF, mainly due to lower average oil prices Sequentially, fee income was €60 mln lower. In Retail Banking, fees decreased after a high level in the first quarter. This was mainly driven by the abovementioned lower Daily Banking fees as well as lower, although still relatively high, fees on investments products. In Wholesale Banking fees were lower, mainly due to abovementioned reasons * In 3Q2019, an increase in fees of €14 mln in Wholesale Banking was caused by the reclassification of commissions paid in 2Q2019 to Other Income 12 Strong quarter in FM driven by client business and positive valuation adjustments Income Financial Markets (in € mln) 319 255 257 221 246 87 -72 -25 -74 -92 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Client income excl. valuation adjustments Valuation adjustments Excluding valuation adjustments, FM income was €64 mln higher YoY, mainly due to a strong quarter in Rates and Global Capital Markets

QoQ income was €73 mln higher, mainly reflecting higher income in Rates and Credit Trading, following losses due to abrupt downward market movements in the previous quarter

Net valuation adjustments in FM were €87 mln. This was driven by markets normalising after the market volatility at the end of the previous quarter, resulting in a reversal of the negative valuation adjustments in 1Q2020 13 Operating expenses under control Expenses (in € mln) 97 106 303 151 526 137 134 98 127 138 310 2,256 2,207 2,221 2,169 2,212 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Regulatory costs* KYC related costs Goodwill impairment Expenses excluding KYC, regulatory costs and goodwill impairment Cost/income ratio** 59.0% 60.3% 62.8% 59.8% 55.7% 53.7% 58.9% 52.7% 56.6% 57.0% 52.5% 50.3% 51.0% 51.3% 53.0% 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Cost/income ratio Cost/income ratio (4-quarter rolling average) Cost/income ratio excl. regulatory costs (4-quarter rolling average) Expenses excl. KYC related costs, regulatory costs and goodwill impairments, were €44 mln lower YoY, as cost savings and lower performance-related expenses offset CLA-related salary increases, while the year-ago quarter included a €36 mln restructuring provision

performance-related expenses offset CLA-related salary increases, while the year-ago quarter included a €36 mln restructuring provision QoQ, expenses excl. KYC related costs, regulatory costs and goodwill impairments, were €43 mln higher as cost savings and lower performance-related expenses were more than offset by a significantly lower VAT refund

performance-related expenses were more than offset by a significantly lower VAT refund Regulatory costs were €40 mln higher YoY, mainly due to a catch-up on Single Resolution Fund contributions. QoQ regulatory costs were €389 mln lower, reflecting seasonality in regulatory costs * Formal build-up phase of Deposit Guarantee Schemes (DGS) and Single Resolution Fund (SRF) should be completed by 2024 14 ** As per 1Q2020, key figures are based on IFRS results as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU) and not on underlying anymore. Historical key figures have been adjusted IFRS 9 provisioning affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and related macro-economic indicators Stage 1 provisioning (in € mln) 255 61 26 -4 -11 195 8 -12 18 -2 -2 -14 -6 -13 -26 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Wholesale Banking Retail Banking Stage 2 provisioning (in € mln) 261 299 80 98 25 10 163 219 -25 52 -19 -32 -27 -9 -57 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Wholesale Banking Retail Banking Stage 3 provisioning (in € mln) 771 398 422 309 245 285 200 201 463 183 145 198 221 100 102 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 Wholesale Banking Retail Banking Stage 1 - Performing assets Performing assets, no increased credit risk

12-month expected loss Main drivers 2Q2020 Collective provisioning triggered by 12-monthmacro-economic indicators, which mainly capture a deterioration with limited benefit from an expected recovery Stage 2 - Underperforming assets Performing assets with increased credit risk

Lifetime expected loss Main drivers 2Q2020 Collective provisioning triggered by longer term macro-economic indicators, which also capture expected macro-economic recovery

macro-economic indicators, which also capture expected macro-economic recovery Collective provisioning related to payment holidays

Individual provisioning related to Watch list exposures and rating downgrades Stage 3 - Non-performing assets Non-performing assets with significantly increased credit risk

assets with significantly increased credit risk Lifetime expected loss Main drivers 2Q2020 New individual files in WB and business lending, partly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices

Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices Existing individual files in WB with deteriorated indicators, partly triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 pandemic Sizable suspected external fraud case 15 Risk costs impacted by collective provisioning related to Covid-19 pandemic Risk costs per business line (in € mln) 1,336 661 882 276 428 373 178 209 254 116 140 156 91 73 75 126 22 80 16 43 44 15 84 19 120 Stage 2 ratio 8.5% 6.6% 6.2% 5.7% 6.3% 7.0% 5.6% 5.4% 5.3% 5.9% 6.0% 4.1% 4.6% 5.6% 3.9% Stage 3 ratio 1.8% 1.8% 1.6% 1.6% 1.6% 1.5% 1.5%* 1.6% 1.6% 1.4% 1.4% 1.3% 1.3%* 1.2% 1.2% 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q20 2Q20 Retail Netherlands Retail Belgium Retail C&GM Wholesale Banking 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 ING Wholesale Banking Retail Banking 2Q2020 risk costs were €1,336 mln, or 85 bps of average customer lending, above the through-the-cycle average of approx. 25 bps.

Risk costs were impacted by €421 mln collective Stage 1 and 2 provisions, due to worsened macro-economic indicators and prudent provisioning for payment holidays, allocated to the segments with RB Benelux €110 mln, Retail C&GM €59 mln and WB €252 mln

through-the-cycle average of approx. 25 bps. Risk costs were impacted by €421 mln collective Stage 1 and 2 provisions, due to worsened macro-economic indicators and prudent provisioning for payment holidays, allocated to the segments with RB Benelux €110 mln, Retail C&GM €59 mln and WB €252 mln In Retail Benelux risk costs were further driven by some larger individual files in mid-corporates. In Retail C&GM collective provisions increased, mainly in Poland, Spain and Turkey. Risk costs in WB reflected several larger individual additions on both existing and new files, mainly in Germany, the Americas, Asia and the Netherlands, including a sizable provision for a suspected external fraud case

mid-corporates. In Retail C&GM collective provisions increased, mainly in Poland, Spain and Turkey. Risk costs in WB reflected several larger individual additions on both existing and new files, mainly in Germany, the Americas, Asia and the Netherlands, including a sizable provision for a suspected external fraud case The Stage 2 ratio increased to 7.0%, mainly driven by higher Watch list exposures and rating downgrades in WB. The Stage 3 ratio remained unchanged at 1.6%, or 1.8% excluding TLTRO III. The Stage 3 ratio in WB slightly increased to 1.4%

See Appendix section of the presentation for further details on the asset quality of selected portfolios * Stage 3 credit-impaired as per 30 September 2019 adjusted downwards by €548 mln 16 We remain comfortable with our senior and well-collateralised lending book Residential Mortgages ▪ Average LTV of 60% with low Stage 3 ratio at 1.1% Risk metrics remained strong, also supported by government schemes 8% €301 bln ▪ Consumer Lending ▪ Relatively small book, risk metrics slightly deteriorated €778 39% bln 11% 3% Residential mortgages Consumer Lending Business Lending Wholesale Banking Other* 39% €26 bln Business Lending €88 bln Wholesale Banking €300 bln Commercial Real Estate (RB + WB) ▪ No increased usage of limits observed, limited exposure to sectors most at risk**: ▪ Agriculture: €5.6 bln (0.7% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 6.5% ▪ Non-food Retail: €2.9 bln (0.4% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 4.9% ▪ Hospitality + Leisure: €4.3 bln (0.5% of loan book), Stage 3 ratio at 4.0% ▪ Protective drawings have reduced, limited exposure to sectors most at risk**: ▪ Leveraged Finance: €8.6 bln (capped at €10.1 bln), well-diversified over sectors ▪ Oil & Gas: €4.5 bln with direct exposure to oil price risk (0.6% of loan book; Reserve Based Lending (€3.4 bln) and Offshore business (€1.1 bln)) ▪ Aviation: €4.1 bln (0.5% of loan book), low Stage 3% at 1.1% ▪ Hospitality + Leisure: €1.9 bln (0.2% of loan book), low Stage 3% at 0.03% ▪ Total €51.7 bln (6.6% of loan book), booked in RB and WB ▪ Well-diversified capped loan book ▪ LtV at 50% and low Stage 3% at 1.0% * Other includes €41 bln Retail-related Treasury lending and €21 bln Other Retail Lending 17 ** Some adjustment have been made to 1Q2020 disclosure on sectors most at risk: food-related Retail has been excluded from Retail, Leisure has been included Strong ING Group CET1 ratio at 15.0%, excluding the €1,754 mln 2019 dividend reserve ING Group Total capital ratio development 2.7% 0.1% 0.9% 15.5% 1.9% ~13.5% 19.6% 3.0% 14.0% 15.0% 10.5% 1Q20 Profit added RWA & other 2Q20 AT1 Tier 2 2Q20 Total capital Basel IV CET1 CET1 ratio to CET1 CET1 ratio ratio ambition Capital ratio 2019 final dividend Capital developments 2020 SREP requirement Management buffer (incl. P2G) The 2Q2020 CET1 ratio came in at 15.0%, reflecting both higher CET1 capital and a significant reduction in RWA (see next slide)

CET1 capital was €1.4 bln higher reflecting the addition of net profit (€0.3 bln), the adoption of the extended IFRS 9 transitional agreement (€0.2 bln), a reduced effect from the shortfall loan loss provision (€0.4 bln) and a lower deduction of goodwill (€0.3 bln). In addition, we saw a €0.1 bln reversal of last quarter's decrease in revaluation reserves

In line with the recommendations made by the ECB to European banks on 28 July 2020, any dividend payments will be delayed until after 1 January 2021. 2Q2020 Group net profit was fully added to regulatory capital

The €1,754 mln reserved for the 2019 final dividend was not added back to CET1 capital and remains reserved for dividend

With an AT1 ratio of 1.9% and a Tier 2 ratio of 2.7%, we benefit fully from the CET1 relief provided by article 104(a) CRDV 18 Risk-weighted assets decreased significantly in 2Q2020 due to management actions and capital relief measures ING Group risk-weighted assets development Credit RWA -€12.3 bln 335.4 -11.8 -3.1 -3.8 +6.6 -0.1 +0.5 -0.8 -0.6 322.2 1Q20 Capital CRR2.5 Volume TRIM Other Market Operational FX 2Q20 RWA management amendments development RWA* RWA impact RWA actions In 2Q2020, RWA decreased €13.1 bln to €322.2 bln, mainly due to a decrease in credit RWA which were down by €12.3 bln as a result of capital management actions, passing of CRR2.5 in EU law and lower volumes, partly offset by the inclusion of expected supervisory impact on RWA

Capital management actions consisted mainly of the adoption of the standardised approach for sovereign exposures and an adjustment to align the calculation of the regulatory maturity with contractual cash flows for certain lending products

CRR2.5 amendments included the adoption of SME and Infra support factors and preferential RWA treatment of income-backed loans

income-backed loans €6.6 bln of RWA inflation reflected an update at the end of July that ECB does not see further postponements of the deadlines for actions imposed in ECB decisions, including TRIM investigations

With the impact of DoD fully absorbed and TRIM impact already largely included, we are confident that at the current strong level of capital, we can comfortably absorb the remaining expected RWA impact of regulatory changes * Including €2.4 bln of relief from calculation adjustments (removal of outliers) applied as part of the CRR2.5 amendments 19 ING Group financial ambitions Actual 2019 Actual 2Q2020 Financial ambitions ▪ CET1 ratio (%) 14.6% 15.0% ~13.5%* (Basel IV) Capital ▪ Leverage ratio (%) 4.6% 4.3% >4% ▪ ROE (%)** 9.4% 6.1% 10-12% (IFRS-EU Equity) Profitability ▪ C/I ratio (%)** 56.6% 58.9% 50-52% Dividend ▪ Dividend (per share) €0.24*** Dividend payments suspended until after 1 January 2021 Implies management buffer (incl. Pillar 2 Guidance) of ~450 bps over prevailing fully-loaded CET1 requirements (10.51% fully loaded, after reduction of several buffers in a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the pulling forward of the implementation of article 104a of CRDV)

fully-loaded CET1 requirements (10.51% fully loaded, after reduction of several buffers in a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the pulling forward of the implementation of article 104a of CRDV) Based on 4-quarter rolling average. ING Group ROE is calculated using IFRS-EU shareholders' equity after excluding 'interim profit not included in CET1 capital'. As at 30 June 2020, interim profit not included in CET1 capital amounts to €1,754 mln, reflecting an initial reservation for the 2019 final dividend payment. Any dividend payments will be delayed until after 1 January 2021 20 *** Interim dividend 2019 Wrap up 21 Wrap up In line with our purpose, we continue to take actions to support our customers, employees and society in coping with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, countering financial and economic crime remains a priority

Granular book of €8.6 bln as per 2Q2020

There were supportive market conditions in the beginning of the year, evidenced by a substantial increase in the number of transactions. After markets dried up following the Covid-19 pandemic, primary focus is on managing the existing portfolio. In 2Q2020, we were able to syndicate the two transactions which remained on our balance sheet at the end of 1Q2020 Main actions taken Global cap of €10.1 bln

Maximum final take for a single transaction €25 mln

Maximum total leverage 6.5x

No single underwrites Leveraged finance book* focused on developed markets (as per 2Q2020) 3% 38% €8.6 bln 59% Americas EMEA Asia Leveraged finance book* highly diversified by industry (as per 2Q2020) 3% 2% Services 2% 4% 18% Chemicals, Health & Pharmaceuticals 4% 7% Telecom, Media & Technology General Industries 11% €8.6 bln 18% Food, Beverages & Personal Care Non-Bank Financial Institutions Retail 15% Automotive 16% Builders & Contractors Transportation & Logistics Other * Leveraged finance is defined as Private Equity driven leveraged finance with higher than 4x leverage. Leveraged finance book is total commitments (i.e. including undrawn) 28 Well-diversified Commercial Real Estate (CRE) portfolio Business overview CRE portfolio of €51.7 bln, cap at €56 bln, split between:

Real Estate Finance (REF) €36.7 bln Retail Banking €15 bln

REF portfolio is managed by Wholesale Banking, booked in WB (€25.4 bln) and RB (€11.3 bln) based on client type

Retail Banking portfolio mainly in RB Benelux to companies in the mid-corporates segment, generally professional investors with real estate portfolios rented to third parties (mainly residential) and part construction finance to professional parties within a strict risk appetite (>90% residential development, minimum % of pre-sold units, recourse on shareholders with stable cash flows)

mid-corporates segment, generally professional investors with real estate portfolios rented to third parties (mainly residential) and part construction finance to professional parties within a strict risk appetite (>90% residential development, minimum % of pre-sold units, recourse on shareholders with stable cash flows) Overall well diversified portfolio both in terms of geography and asset type, with LtV of 50% and low Stage 3 ratio of 1.0%

Portfolio is managed within risk appetite of global CRE policy which includes focus on diversified portfolios (in principle no single tenants or objects), no hotels (only exception if small part of quality real estate portfolio)

In the current market most scrutiny on asset type Retail, which is 17% of the total CRE book. We have a restrictive policy in place, with focus on supermarkets or smaller malls which include at least one supermarket CRE breakdown by asset type (as per 2Q2020) 8% 23% Office 35% Retail Residential €52 bln Industrial 17% Unclassified Other 5% 12% CRE breakdown by geography* (as per 2Q2020) 1% 8% Netherlands Belgium 3% 3% 36% Luxembourg France 4% Australia US 5% Italy Spain 6% €52 bln Germany UK 6% Other 8% 20% * Geographical split based on country of residence 29 Oil & Gas book: only €4.5 bln directly exposed to oil-price risk 0.6 0.5 Direct €4.5 bln 3.4 oil-price risk 5.7 €13.4 bln No direct oil-price risk 5.5 2.2 Asset type Export Finance Corporate Lending Midstream Reserve Based Lending Offshore Drilling Other Offshore Services Reserve Based Lending: smaller independent oil & gas producers, focus on 1 st cost quartile producers

cost quartile producers Midstream: typically assets generating revenues from long-term tariff based contracts, not affected by oil & gas price movements

long-term tariff based contracts, not affected by oil & gas price movements Corporate Lending: predominantly loans to investment grade large integrated oil & gas companies

Export Finance: ECA-covered loans in oil & gas sector: typically 95%-100% credit insured

Overall Stage 3 ratio at 7.8% Note: exposure and Stage 3 ratio reflects companies active in the Oil & Gas industry and excludes €12.2 bln exposure in Trade & Commodity Finance with no direct oil-price risk, 30 reflecting short term self-liquidating financing of trade flows, generally for major trading companies, typically pre-sold or price-hedged Breakdown of quarterly risk costs Wholesale Banking per geography and sector Breakdown of geography which generated risk costs WB Breakdown of sector which generated risk costs WB (in € mln) (in € mln) 882 882 116 254 373 116 254 373 91 91 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 2Q2019 3Q2019 4Q2019 1Q2020 2Q2020 NL Belux Collective Stage 1 provisions Collective Stage 2 provisions Germany/Austria UK Non-Bank Financial Institutions Technology Nordics + CH Rest of Europe Telecom Media USA Latam Utilities Retail Asia RE & Other General Industries Real Estate Chemicals, Health & Pharmaceuticals Transportation & Logistics Automotive Services Builders & Contractors Natural Resources Food, Beverages & Personal Care 31 Overview Turkey exposure Total exposure ING to Turkey* (in € mln) 2Q2020 1Q2020 Change Lending Credit O/S Retail Banking 4,123 4,242 -2.8% Residential mortgages 484 531 -8.9% Consumer lending 1,148 1,157 -0.8% SME/Midcorp 2,491 2,554 -2.5% Lending Credit O/S Wholesale Banking 5,425 6,019 -9.9% Total Lending Credit O/S* 9,548 10,261 -6.9% Intra-group funding reduced from €1.8 bln at end-1Q2020 to €1.5 bln at end-2Q2020

funding reduced from €1.8 bln at end-1Q2020 to €1.5 bln at end-2Q2020 Reduction of outstandings in 2Q2020 is mainly driven by WB

ING only provides FX lending to corporate customers with proven FX revenues; only limited rolling-over of FX lending facilities

rolling-over of FX lending facilities ECA-insured lending (Export Credit Agencies) is approx. €1.6 bln; approx. €0.3 bln of SME/Midcorp lending benefits from KGF cover (Turkish Credit Guarantee Fund)

lending (Export Credit Agencies) is approx. €1.6 bln; approx. €0.3 bln of SME/Midcorp lending benefits from KGF cover (Turkish Credit Guarantee Fund) Quality of the portfolio remains relatively strong with a Stage 3 ratio of 4.2% Lending Credit O/S by currency 1% 15% 37% USD EUR TRY 47% Other Lending Credit O/S by remaining maturity TRY** ~1 year FX ~2 years Stage 3 ratio and coverage ratio 2Q2020 1Q2020 Stage 3 ratio 4.2% 4.1% Coverage ratio 53% 53% * Data based on country of residence. Lending credit outstandings, including guarantees and letters of credit, but excluding undrawn committed exposures (off-balance sheet positions) 32 ** Excludes residential mortgages, which have an average remaining maturity of ~6 years Important legal information ING Group's annual accounts are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS-EU'). In preparing the financial information in this document, except as described otherwise, the same accounting principles are applied as in the 2019 ING Group consolidated annual accounts. All figures in this document are unaudited. Small differences are possible in the tables due to rounding. Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in ING's core markets, including changes affecting currency exchange rates, (2) the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and related response measures, including lockdowns and travel restrictions, on economic conditions in countries in which ING operates, on ING's business and operations and on ING's employees, customers and counterparties, (3) changes affecting interest rate levels, (4) any default of a major market participant and related market disruption, (5) changes in performance of financial markets, including in Europe and developing markets, (6) changes in the fiscal position and the future economic performance of the United States, including potential consequences of a downgrade of the sovereign credit rating of the US government, (7) consequences of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union, (8) changes in or discontinuation of 'benchmark' indices, (9) inflation and deflation in our principal markets, (10) changes in conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness, (11) failures of banks falling under the scope of state compensation schemes, (12) non-compliance with or changes in laws and regulations, including those financial services and tax laws, and the interpretation and application thereof, (13) geopolitical risks, political instabilities and policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, (14) ING's ability to meet minimum capital and other prudential regulatory requirements, (15) outcome of current and future litigation, enforcement proceedings, investigations or other regulatory actions, including claims by customers, (16) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (17) risks and challenges related to cybercrime including the effects of cyber-attacks and changes in legislation and regulation related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (18) changes in general competitive factors, (19) the inability to protect our intellectual property and infringement claims by third parties, (20) changes in credit ratings, (21) business, operational, regulatory, reputation and other risks and challenges in connection with climate change, (22) inability to attract and retain key personnel, (23) future liabilities under defined benefit retirement plans, (24) failure to manage business risks, including in connection with use of models, use of derivatives, or maintaining appropriate policies and guidelines, (25) changes in capital and credit markets, including interbank funding, as well as customer deposits, which provide the liquidity and capital required to fund our operations, (26) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including press releases, which are available on www.ING.com. This document may contain inactive textual addresses to internet websites operated by us and third parties. Reference to such websites is made for information purposes only, and information found at such websites is not incorporated by reference into this document. ING does not make any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy or completeness of, or take any responsibility for, any information found at any websites operated by third parties. ING specifically disclaims any liability with respect to any information found at websites operated by third parties. ING cannot guarantee that websites operated by third parties remain available following the publication of this document, or that any information found at such websites will not change following the filing of this document. Many of those factors are beyond ING's control. Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. 33 Attachments Original document

