ING Groep N.V.

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
05/07 05:16:01 am
4.761 EUR   +2.32%
ING GROEP N : Andre Valkenburg named new CEO for Payvision
PU
05/06HSBC seeks judicial management for Singapore's Zenrock Commodities - sources
RE
05/05 ING GROEP N.V. : quaterly earnings release
ING Groep N : Andre Valkenburg named new CEO for Payvision

05/07/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Andre Valkenburg will become the new chief executive officer of omnichannel payments provider Payvision as of 1 May 2020. He takes over from Rudolf Booker, who stepped down from the management board and left the company on 30 April 2020, completing the transition period following ING's acquisition.

Andre brings more than 20 years of experience in the payments industry to his new role, having spent most of his career working for payment solutions companies such as Bibit and Worldpay. He has held various senior executive roles in the industry such as CEO of Buckaroo, another payment solutions provider based in the Netherlands. Andre has also started a mobile software development company that is now owned by Disney.

'I am proud to be entrusted with leading Payvision into its next phase of growth as a global payments service provider, and I look forward to working with the professional and entrepreneurial people at Payvision,' said Andre.

'The company's integration with ING's business strategy, combined with the cutting-edge digital capabilities, create the promise of unbeatable value for our merchants, partners and shareholders.'

Andre joins Corné van der Meijden in Payvision's management board, whose appointment as chief financial officer and statutory director was approved by the Dutch Central Bank in February 2020.

'We are extremely pleased to welcome Andre to the management board of Payvision as our new CEO. He brings a deep expertise in payments solutions, together with broad experience in business operations. I am confident that we will benefit from Andre's insights as we continue to deliver value for our clients. Together with Corné he will further build on Payvision's omnichannel strategy and strengthen Payvision's position as the center of excellence for merchant services at ING,' said Mark Buitenhek, chairman of Payvision's supervisory board.

ING acquired Payvision to support the bank's expansion of merchant services for business clients, particularly in the fast-growing e-commerce segment. This partnership is an investment in innovative financial services to support ING's Think Forward strategy, allowing clients to benefit from Payvision's omnichannel payments platform as well as ING's lending, working capital solutions and worldwide distribution network.

Rudolf Booker founded Payvision in 2002 with Gijs op de Weegh, chief operating officer and Cheng Liem Li, chief commercial officer. In line with ING's acquisition agreement, they stepped down from the management board of Payvision on 30 April 2020, three years after ING acquired Payvision.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 08:53:03 UTC
