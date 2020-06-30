ING Groep N : Erik Van Den Eynden to leave ING Belgium

ING announced today that Erik Van Den Eynden, CEO of ING in Belgium will leave the bank on 1 October 2020.

Following a 30-year career at the bank, including 3.5 years as CEO, Erik has taken the decision to continue his career outside ING. Under his leadership, ING Belgium was transformed into an agile organisation that is ready for the future. Hans De Munck, CFO of ING in Belgium will act as CEO ad interim (subject to any necessary regulatory approval), effective 1 October 2020.

'During his 30 years at ING, Erik has always shown a passion for banking. Erik is known as an authentic leader, sharing his enthusiasm for team achievements and showing his dedication to colleagues and customers. I would like to thank Erik and wish him success in his new journey,' said Pinar Abay, head of ING Market Leaders and member of the Management Board Banking of ING

'There is never a good time to say goodbye. But this decision was the result of much consideration. I have used my experience as both a banker and a manager to help ING play a leading role in the banking sector. I look back on my first employer with great pride and gratitude. And I leave ING in a solid position to continue its growth. In this respect, it is a good moment for me to leave the bank. It has been a great journey and I am proud of all our achievements. I thank all my colleagues for their trust and dedication,' said Erik Van Den Eynden.

Erik Van Den Eynden was appointed CEO of ING in Belgium effective 1 March 2017. After joining ING (former BBL) in 1990, he held various commercial and management positions throughout the bank, including director of a branch district, CEO of ING Insurance Belgium, Luxembourg & Variable Annuities Europe, and head of MidCorporates and Institutionals at ING in Belgium.