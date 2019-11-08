Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep N.V.    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 11/08 03:57:48 am
10.69 EUR   -1.73%
03:10aING GROEP N : Investing in AI-driven compliance
PU
11/07ING GROEP N : Alessio Miranda appointed country manager for ING in Italy
PU
11/07Commerzbank warns of profit drop for 2019
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep N : Investing in AI-driven compliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 03:10am EST

ING's ability to use technology to improve its approach to regulatory compliance was given a boost today with the announcement that it would be a multi-million investor in US-based regulatory technology (regtech) company, Ascent.

Using machine learning and natural language processing, Ascent helps companies to build, manage and automate regulatory compliance.

The investment, made via ING Ventures, part of a $19.3 million Series B funding, was done in conjunction with various other companies and investors.

Compliance pressure

CEO of ING Ventures and Chief Innovation Officer Benoit Legrand said ING was keen to support innovative and visionary firms, such as Ascent, which play an essential role in shaping the industry's future.

'As the regulatory environment becomes increasingly demanding, so is the pressure on firms to remain compliant.'

'To keep up with this ever-changing landscape and help relieve the mounting strain on resources, the financial services sector is continuously looking for more automated, intelligent and cost-effective ways to manage compliance,' he said.

Growth plans

Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Chicago, Ascent plans to use the investment to fuel continued growth of its team, product and brand awareness.

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 08:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP N.V.
03:10aING GROEP N : Investing in AI-driven compliance
PU
11/07ING GROEP N : Alessio Miranda appointed country manager for ING in Italy
PU
11/07Commerzbank warns of profit drop for 2019
RE
11/06ING GROEP N : Trade gap narrows y-o-y in September as exports, imports pull back
AQ
11/04ING GROEP N : wins at Asia CEO Awards
AQ
11/04ING GROEP N : joins group invest in female entrepreneurs
PU
11/01Europe's Banks Confront Harsh Reality -- WSJ
DJ
10/31ING GROEP N : posts 3Q2019 net result of E1,344 million
AQ
10/31ING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31ING GROEP N : posts lower third-quarter underly pretax profit as costs rise
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 330 M
EBIT 2019 8 138 M
Net income 2019 5 083 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,52%
P/E ratio 2019 8,09x
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,24x
Capitalization 41 257 M
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 11,95  €
Last Close Price 10,59  €
Spread / Highest target 41,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Aman Som Mehta Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.12.54%45 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.25%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.20%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.57%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.75%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.86%208 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group