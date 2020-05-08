Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep N.V.    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep N : Warns on Last Coronavirus Impact as Provisions Hit Profits -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 02:19am EDT

--ING's first-quarter net profit fell 40% to EUR670 million

--Provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled to EUR661 million 

 
   By Pietro Lombardi

ING Groep NV reported a sharp fall in first-quarter net profit after its provisions to cover potential soured loans more-than tripled, and warned that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to hit the economy.

The Dutch bank, like many peers in Europe and the U.S., set aside more money to prepare for an increase in customers defaulting on their loans as the coronavirus pandemic hammers economies around the world.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is profoundly affecting society and the economy throughout the world, and it will continue to do so for some time," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said.

The lender added 661 million euros ($714.2 million) to its provisions for bad loans. For the same period last year, the figure was EUR207 million.

The higher provisions were compounded by lower revenue, which led to a 40% decline in quarterly net profit to EUR670 million.

Pretax profit dropped almost 36% to EUR1.02 billion.

Revenue fell 1.4% to EUR4.51 billion. Net interest income edged up 0.5%, while fees and commissions grew 16%. However, investment income collapsed, falling 86%.

ING's common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance sheet strength--was 14.0% at the end of the quarter compared with 14.6% in December.

"Given the uncertainty in the current environment we will need to look closely at our cost base to ensure that our expenses optimally support our strategic priorities and other areas of high importance," the CEO said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ING GROEP N.V.
02:19aING GROEP N : Warns on Last Coronavirus Impact as Provisions Hit Profits -- Upda..
DJ
02:03aING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 35% on COVID-19 provisions
RE
01:38aING GROEP N : 1Q Profit Plunged as Bad Loans Provisions Tripled
DJ
01:09aING GROEP N : Analyst presentation 1Q2020
PU
01:00aHSBC alleges Zenrock sought multiple loans for same oil cargo - court documen..
RE
12:59aING posts 1Q2020 net result of 670 million
GL
05/07ING GROEP N : Andre Valkenburg named new CEO for Payvision
PU
05/06HSBC seeks judicial management for Singapore's Zenrock Commodities - sources
RE
05/05ING GROEP N.V. : quaterly earnings release
05/04ING GROEP N.V. : Gets a Neutral rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 337 M
EBIT 2019 8 095 M
Net income 2019 5 061 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 14,1%
P/E ratio 2019 3,78x
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,04x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 19 083 M
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,11  €
Last Close Price 4,89  €
Spread / Highest target 172%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-54.22%20 579
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.57%274 968
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.20%250 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.33%198 673
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-36.54%193 900
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%133 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group