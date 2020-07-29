Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep N.V.    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/29 11:43:51 am
6.188 EUR   -1.15%
11:16aING GROEP N : helps power green battery gigafactory
PU
07/28Euro Nears Two-Year High as Investors Bet on Europe's Covid-19 Progress
DJ
07/28ING GROEP N : supports Turkish exporters impacted by corona
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ING Groep N : helps power green battery gigafactory

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT

ING co-leads consortium to give sustainable battery producer Northvolt a $1.6 billion boost to accelerate the electrification of transportation.

ING has added to its fast-growing portfolio of sustainable loans, becoming a lead lender in a $1.6 billion debt financing package for Sweden's Northvolt. The debt raise will enable the creation of Europe's first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries.

The package - provided by a consortium of leading commercial banks, pension funds and public financial institutions -- increases the total amount Northvolt has raised to date to more than $3 billion.

A key player in the energy transition, Northvolt is a battery developer and manufacturer specialising in lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles. Northvolt sets itself apart from other battery manufacturers by manufacturing batteries in the most sustainable way possible, using renewable energy and the ambition to maximise the use of raw materials secured from recycled batteries.

The consortium includes 12 other commercial banks, as well as the European Investment Bank, the Export-Import Bank of Korea, and export credit agencies Euler Hermes, BPI France, and NEXI.

A green energy future

The financing will support the development of the gigafactory Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden. Northvolt is also making significant investments in battery cell technology, process development and recycling at the recently established industrialisation factory, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, Sweden.

'We congratulate Northvolt on reaching this important milestone and eagerly anticipate the future this step will help usher in,' says Diederik van den Berg, Global Lead Renewables & Power, Energy at ING. 'As a leading bank in financing the energy transition, ING is excited to be part of this first chapter of the Northvolt story; we look forward to supporting the company in its ambition to transform the battery production industry.'

The fact that world-class financial institutions are supporting a new industry in Europe is a clear sign of where the markets are headed and the opportunity that brings for sustainable investments, says Peter Carlsson, CEO and co-founder of Northvolt. 'Europe needs to build a fully regionalised value chain for batteries, which has to be supported by further significant investments from both the public and private sectors over the coming years.'

Sector expertise

ING helped make the transaction possible with its unique expertise in the energy sector at large, and its leading track record in limited recourse financing in particular.

'ING's sector expertise across the battery production value chain (ranging from metals & mining to automotive, and from energy to export finance) helped us shape a uniquely innovative financing structure befitting Northvolt's ambitions,' says Tim van Pelt, Director, Renewables & Power, Energy at ING.

'We are proud to have played a pivotal role in this transaction, which is important for the energy transition, providing senior debt financing to Northvolt Ett as Mandated Lead Arranger and Senior Lender, as well as providing second lien financing through ING's Sustainable Investment Fund.'

Related stories

Disclaimer

ING Groep NV published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur ING GROEP N.V.
11:16aING GROEP N : helps power green battery gigafactory
PU
07/28Euro Nears Two-Year High as Investors Bet on Europe's Covid-19 Progress
DJ
07/28ING GROEP N : supports Turkish exporters impacted by corona
PU
07/28ING GROEP N : to Book 2Q EUR300 Million Goodwill Impairment Charge
DJ
07/28ING to book goodwill impairment in second quarter
GL
07/27ING GROEP N : Dutch bank ING writes off $350 million as lockdown cripples busine..
RE
07/24ING GROEP N.V. : Morgan Stanley reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
07/23EVONIK INDUSTRIES : Germany's Degussa Bank put up for sale - sources
RE
07/23ING GROEP N.V. : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/23ING GROEP N : EU27 Financial Markets trad operations will move from London to Am..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 686 M 20 819 M 20 819 M
Net income 2020 2 757 M 3 245 M 3 245 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,60x
Yield 2020 5,67%
Capitalization 24 412 M 28 609 M 28 737 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 55 452
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 8,01 €
Last Close Price 6,26 €
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven van Rijswijk Chief Executive Officer
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer
Mariana Gheorghe Member-Supervisory Board
Margarete Haase Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.-41.43%28 609
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.19%296 592
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%244 081
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.83%211 057
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.93%190 733
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.12%128 842
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group