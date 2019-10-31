Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  ING Groep N.V.    INGA   NL0011821202

ING GROEP N.V.

(INGA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/31 02:35:00 am
10.15 EUR   +0.08%
02:36aING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Leaped
DJ
02:03aING announces change in Supervisory Board
GL
01:59aING posts 3Q2019 net result of 1,344 million
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ING announces change in Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:03am EDT

ING announces change in Supervisory Board

ING announced today that Robert Reibestein has decided to resign from the Supervisory Board of ING Group per 1 January 2020.

Robert Reibestein was appointed to the Supervisory Board in May 2012 and started in this role per 1 January 2013. After 7 years of dedicated membership of the Supervisory Board, Robert Reibestein decided to resign because of persistent personal health issues.

In his role as ING Group Supervisory Board member, Robert Reibestein was also chairman of the Risk Committee and member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

“We regret but understand Robert’s decision to step down. We are most thankful for his valuable contributions over the past 7 years and wish him all the best for the future,” said Hans Wijers, chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Group.

Note for editors

For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates can be found in the Newsroom or via the @ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr. Footage (B-roll) of ING is available via ing.yourmediakit.com or can be requested by emailing info@yourmediakit.com. ING presentations are available at SlideShare.

Press enquiries  Investor enquiries
Raymond Vermeulen ING Group Investor Relations
+31 20 576 6369 +31 20 576 6396
Raymond.Vermeulen@ing.com Investor.Relations@ing.com
   
ING PROFILE

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 53,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA AS, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s ranking as Leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics and ‘A’ rating in MSCI’s ratings universe. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell.

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION

Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING Groep N.V. and/ or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of EU Regulation No 596/ 2014.

Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts, including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in ING’s core markets, (2) changes in performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3) potential consequences of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union or a break-up of the euro, (4) changes in the fiscal position and the future economic performance of the US including potential consequences of a European sovereign debt crisis (5) potential consequences of a European sovereign debt crisis (6) changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of liquidity such as interbank funding, (7)  changes  in the conditions in the credit and capital markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty creditworthiness, (8) changes affecting interest rate levels, (9) inflation and deflation in our principal markets,  (10) changes affecting currency exchange rates, (11) changes in investor and customer behaviour, (12) changes in general competitive factors, (13) changes in or discontinuation of ‘benchmark’ indices, (14) changes in laws and regulations and the interpretation and application thereof, (15) changes in compliance obligations including, but not limited to, those posed by the implementation of DAC6, (16) geopolitical risks, political instability and policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, (17) changes in standards and interpretations under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the application thereof, (18) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions and methodologies, and other changes in accounting assumptions and methodologies including changes in valuation of issued securities and credit market exposure, (19) changes in ownership that could affect the future availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry forwards, (20) changes in credit ratings, (21) the outcome of current and future legal and regulatory proceedings, (22) operational risks, such as system disruptions or failures, breaches of security, cyber-attacks, human error, changes in operational practices or inadequate controls including in respect of third parties with which we do business, (23) risks and changes related to cybercrime including the effects of cyber-attacks and changes in legislation and regulations related to cybersecurity and data privacy, (24) the inability to protect our intellectual property and infringement claims by third parties, (25) the inability to retain key personnel, (26) business, operational, regulatory, reputation and other risks in connection with climate change, (27) ING’s ability to achieve its strategy, including projected operational synergies and cost-saving programmes and (28) the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the Risk Factors contained therein) and ING’s more recent disclosures, including press releases, which are available on www.ING.com, (29) this document may contain inactive textual addresses to internet websites operated by us and third parties. Reference to such websites is made for information purposes only, and information found at such websites is not incorporated by reference into this document. ING does not make any representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy or completeness of, or take any responsibility for, any information found at any websites operated by third parties. ING specifically disclaims any liability with respect to any information found at websites operated by third parties. ING cannot guarantee that websites operated by third parties remain available following the publication of this document, or that any information found at such websites will not change following the filing of this document. Many of those factors are beyond ING’s control.

Any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are made, and ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ING GROEP N.V.
02:36aING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Leaped
DJ
02:03aING announces change in Supervisory Board
GL
01:59aING posts 3Q2019 net result of 1,344 million
GL
10/23Shippers shine torch in every corner as pressure to cut CO2 grows
RE
10/17ING GROEP N : Roel Huisman appointed country manager for Spain and Portugal
PU
10/16ING GROEP N : creates world's first sustainability improvement fund financ
PU
10/14SEISMOGRAPH : Brexit-sensitive financial prices in critical week
RE
10/10ING GROEP N : The Cumulus effect
PU
10/10ING GROEP N : Giving AI a kickstart in the Netherlands
PU
10/10Tariffs take toll on Philips margin goal in blow to shares
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 18 256 M
EBIT 2019 8 033 M
Net income 2019 5 074 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,81%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76x
P/E ratio 2020 7,99x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,15x
Capitalization 39 512 M
Chart ING GROEP N.V.
Duration : Period :
ING Groep N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ING GROEP N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 11,96  €
Last Close Price 10,14  €
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph A. J. G. Hamers Chairman-Executive Board
Gerardus Johannes Wijers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tanate Phutrakul Chief Financial Officer & Member-Executive Board
Aman Som Mehta Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Robert W. P. Reibestein Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ING GROEP N.V.7.78%43 946
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%401 960
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.18%289 125
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.33%284 425
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY12.91%222 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.26%200 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group