02/04/2019 | 02:01am EST
Press Release
Paris,
 February 4, 2019

Appointment of Michel-Alain Proch as Ingenico Group Chief Financial Officer

Nicolas Huss, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenico Group, appoints Michel-Alain Proch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Nathalie Lomon who has decided to leave the company.

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, today announced the appointment of Michel-Alain Proch as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective February 4th 2019.

Michel-Alain brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, strategy, integration, and transformation, most recently as SEVP & Group Chief Digital Officer at Atos. As EVP and Group Chief Financial Officer of Atos from 2007 to 2015, he led several major M&A operations, successfully co-led the IPO of Worldline and was recognized by Extel as best CFO (Europe, Software & IT Services) during  four consecutive years. He was Board Member of Worldline until 2016.

Michel-Alain Proch will replace Nathalie Lomon, who has decided to leave the company in 2018 after 9 years with Ingenico of which, 4 years as CFO. She will stay until the end of February 2019 to support the transition.

"I am delighted to welcome Michel-Alain to Ingenico. His strong track record as CFO will be critical to the success of our transformation. I would like to warmly thank Nathalie Lomon for the support she brought to the group over the past nine years and her strong involvement in the growth and the transformation of Ingenico", said Nicolas Huss.


About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com          twitter.com/ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog.

Contacts

Investors
Laurent Marie
VP Investor Relations &
Financial Communication
laurent.marie@ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 92 98

  		Investors
Kevin Woringer
Investor Relations Manager
kevin.woringer@ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 85 09

  		Communication
Stéphane Grand
Media communication
stephane.grand@ingenico.com
T./ +33 1 58 01 91 95

 

Attachment


