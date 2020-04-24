Log in
INGENICO GROUP : 2019 Universal Registration Document available
GL
04/22INGENICO : First quarter 2020
PU
INGENICO GROUP : First quarter 2020 - Resilient Q1'20 despite the first Covid-19 impacts
GL
INGENICO GROUP: 2019 Universal Registration Document available

04/24/2020

Paris, April 24, 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) announced that its 2019 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Market Authority (AMF) on April 24, 2020.

This document is available on the website of the Company http://www.ingenico.com/fr/finance.

The Universal Registration Document takes into account the evolution of the health crisis related to Covid-19 which effects are reflected in sections 1.2.4 (“Strategic risk”), 4.1.3 “Main risks and uncertainties in 2020”) et 4.2 (“Outlook and trends”) (this section is in keeping with the update on the 2020 outlook announced in the press release of April 22, 2020).

The following documents are included in the 2019 Registration Document:

  • The 2019 annual financial report ;
  • The board of director’s report on corporate governance ;
  • Description of the share buyback program.

An English version will soon be available on our website.

 

 

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
www.ingenico.com
@ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog.

 

 

  Contacts / Ingenico Group

Investors Relations
Laurent Marie
(T): +33 (0)1 58 01 83 24
laurent.marie@ingenico.com

  		  Media Relations
Hélène Carlander
(T): +33 (0)7 72 25 96 04
helene.carlander@ingenico.com

 

 

Attachment

