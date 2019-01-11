Log in
INGENICO GROUP: Completion of Paymark acquisition

01/11/2019 | 02:01am EST
Press Release
Paris, 11th January 2019
 

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, today announced completion of the acquisition of Paymark, a leading New Zealand payment network. Regulatory approvals from the relevant regulatory and antitrust authorities are now all in place.

With the acquisition of Paymark, Ingenico Group will be well positioned in the Pacific Region to deploy the full suite of its offer to retailers and financial institutions including in-store and online payment acceptance services as well as value-added products such as analytics and loyalty.

Ingenico will continue to invest in Paymark in order to keep providing the best payment solutions for its customers including the banks, retailers and local partners with whom Ingenico Group, Bambora and Paymark, have built strong relationships in the region.

About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

