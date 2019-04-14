Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Ingenico Group    ING   FR0000125346

INGENICO GROUP

(ING)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INGENICO GROUP: Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 05:59pm EDT

Nicolas Huss 
CEO

is pleased to invite you to our first quarter revenue conference on

Tuesday, April 23rd at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group's website clicking on the following link:
                       
https://www.ingenico.com/finance

                       

  • Conference call     PIN: 10709919#
     
    • France Toll:                +33 (0) 1 72 72 07 74 03 
       
    • UK Toll:                       +44 207 194 3759         
       
    • USA Toll:                    +1 646 722 4916          

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.
Stay in touch with us:
www.ingenico.com             twitter.com/ingenico


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGENICO GROUP
05:59pINGENICO GROUP : Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation
GL
04/12INGENICO GROUP : Q1 2019 Revenue Conference Invitation
GL
04/09INGENICO : Merchant Link Announces Integration with Ingenicos Telium TETRA Platf..
AQ
04/09INGENICO : USAePay Enables Merchants Enhance Their Customers Experience with Ing..
AQ
04/04INGENICO : inCruises International Expands into Russia with Ingenico's Unique Pa..
AQ
04/04INGENICO : InCruises International Expands into Russia with Ingenico's Unique Pa..
PU
03/19INGENICO : Appointment of Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers at Ingenico ..
AQ
03/18Shares in European payments companies rise on Worldpay takeover
RE
03/18Appointment of Matthieu Destot as EVP, Banks & Acquirers at Ingenico Group
GL
02/27INGENICO : Visa and Planeta Informatica Pioneer New Technology to Bring the Spee..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 3 197 M
EBIT 2019 456 M
Net income 2019 215 M
Debt 2019 1 433 M
Yield 2019 2,17%
P/E ratio 2019 18,46
P/E ratio 2020 15,68
EV / Sales 2019 1,73x
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
Capitalization 4 113 M
Chart INGENICO GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ingenico Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGENICO GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 66,5 €
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Huss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Xavier Moreno Independent Non-Executive Director
Elie Vannier Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGENICO GROUP32.94%4 647
NICE HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%742
PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LTD32.73%526
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC--.--%260
AURES TECHNOLOGIES10.34%145
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG28.67%87
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About