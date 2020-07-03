Log in
INGENICO GROUP

(ING)
09:21aINGENICO GROUP : Buyers are coming back
05:54aINGENICO GROUP : Q2 and Half-Year 2020 Results Conference Invitation
GL
07/01Police raid Wirecard HQ as administrator kicks off asset sales
RE
INGENICO GROUP: Q2 and Half-Year 2020 Results Conference Invitation

07/03/2020 | 05:54am EDT

Nicolas Huss

CEO

is pleased to invite you to our quarterly and half-year results conference on

Wednesday, July 22 at 6pm (Paris time - CET)

  • Webcast

The audio conference and the slides of the presentation will be available online on Ingenico Group’s website clicking on the following link:

https://www.ingenico.com/finance

  • Conference call:          Password: Ingenico
  • France Toll:             +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
  • UK Toll:                   +44 20 3003 2666  
  • USA Toll:                 +1 212 999 6659    

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
www.ingenico.com
@ingenico

For more experts’ views, visit our blog


 


 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 753 M 3 096 M 3 096 M
Net income 2020 229 M 257 M 257 M
Net Debt 2020 1 131 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
P/E ratio 2020 45,1x
Yield 2020 0,91%
Capitalization 8 948 M 10 059 M 10 063 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 8 476
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120,01 €
Last Close Price 143,40 €
Spread / Highest target 0,42%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicolas Huss Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bernard André Joseph Bourigeaud Chairman
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Paula Felstead Chief Technology Officer
Xavier Franc Paul Moreno Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGENICO GROUP48.14%10 059
CANON INC.-29.52%20 466
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.49%17 203
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-35.82%5 153
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.-16.60%4 575
TECAN GROUP LTD.28.01%4 400
