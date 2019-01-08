Log in
Ingenico : Closing of the combination of BS PAYONE and Ingenico Retail assets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland

01/08/2019 | 02:39am EST

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's best known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

About DSV Group / Deutscher Sparkassenverlag

The DSV Group, consisting of Deutscher Sparkassenverlag and its subsidiaries and associated companies, generates annual sales of EUR 820 million (2017). As a specialized solution provider, the DSV Group provides the institutions and associations of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Savings Banks Finance Group) with both analog and digital media content. Electronic forms and advisory systems, technical equipment, and bank cards round out this product range. The spectrum of products and services is enhanced by IT-supported services, payment solutions, Web sites, and all-around agency services, including communication plans and PR events. The company has approximately 2,200 employees, and its headquarters are located in Stuttgart. The DSV Group also operates a large number of offices in other cities across Germany.

About BS PAYONE

BS PAYONE is one of the leading payment providers in Europe. The company serves as an interface between retailers and customers, ensuring quick, easy, secure and virtually invisible payment in the background. At the core of BS PAYONE's offer are products and solutions for automating all payment processes. The company, which is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, handles more than a billion transactions a year for its approximately 255,000 customers. With its 750 employees at eight locations, the company also delivers many value-added services which extend far beyond the traditional payment business. As a full-service payment service provider, BS PAYONE also offers its customers all products conveniently from a single source. Whether credit and debit cards, alternative payment methods, card and automated terminals, e-commerce or mobile payment,BS PAYONE provides its customers with tailored solutions and a state-of-the-art network to ensure added security for sensitivepayment data. BS PAYONE regards itself as a partner to retail and supports it in responding to the increasingly complex challenges of paymentprocesses and sales channels. For example, forward-looking omni-channel concepts from BS PAYONE help retailers focus rigorously on their own customers' needs. BS PAYONE's objective is always to enable smooth payment. Thanks to BS PAYONE, retailers can already offer their customers a smooth transition between e-commerce, POS, mobile solutions and automated terminals and so generate an indelible shopping experience. The company works for prestigious global brands and small and medium-sized businesses throughout Europe. Its customers include Zalando, immonet.de, Sony Music, Hagebaumarkt and Mister Spex.

Disclaimer

Ingenico Group SA published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 07:38:07 UTC
