Ingenico : Newpharma partners with Ingenico ePayments to grow the online pharmacy industry

0
11/06/2019 | 01:15am EST

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payment, has partnered with Newpharma, the Belgian e-pharmacy business, to deliver a payment experience that meets the security needs of online pharmaceutical buyers and supports its ambitious growth plans.

Newpharma was established in 2008 with the ultimate goal of bringing the pharmacy industry online - and transforming one of the world's oldest professions. Four months after its first sale, Newpharma received authorization to sell non-prescription medication online. Now non-prescription medication accounts for 15% of Newpharma sales, with a large proportion of those sales coming from France and the Netherlands.

With much demand coming from beyond its domestic market - and due to the potentially sensitive nature of e-pharmacy purchases - Newpharma required a payments provider that could promise flawless processing of international sales and the protection of personal information.

Ingenico ePayments' platform allows Newpharma to tailor the payment experience to the requirements of international markets, including language, currency and preferred payment method. This guarantees an easy-to-use, secure and smooth checkout process for customers, which ultimately reduces basket abandonment rates and protects consumer data.

Disclaimer

Ingenico Group SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:14:00 UTC
