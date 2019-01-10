Ingenico : and Pyramid blend their expertise to distribute the ultimate connected kiosk

Connected objects have followed an exponential growth over the past few years worldwide and multiplied potential interactions between consumers and brands. Connected screens, especially, bring along new opportunities for retailers. DOOH displays featuring contactless payment acceptance, they form a new sales channel - screen commerce, which complements businesses' traditional online, mobile and in-store operations. Present in the street, in public places or in-store, connected screens contribute to the digitalization of the physical world and create a ubiquitous shopping experience. These can serve as points of sale prompting impulse purchases, as well as interactive digital signage supporting loyalty programmes and electronic coupon schemes, to increase footfall in-store.

Ingenico and Pyramid have joined forces to produce the ultimate connected kiosk, suitable for large-scale roll-outs, offering a seamless consumer experience, and addressing numerous retail use cases and verticals. How does it work? This Think&Go solution builds on a Pyramid touchscreen and an inner layer of Ingenico readers integrated behind the touch panel. The screen, therefore, supports interactions or transactions made with all NFC devices consumers have at hand nowadays, including NFC bank cards, smartphones, travel cards, ID cards, loyalty cards. One of the kiosk's distinctive features is the capacity to offer several amounts and several products simultaneously. It only takes a single tap of an NFC bank card or wallet on the selected product zone to complete a purchase.

Given the NFC payment limit in many countries, this Think&Go kiosk is particularly suited to quick-serving restaurants (QSR) and cinemas, for self-ordering and booking purposes. However, it can be tailored to all sorts of retail needs and verticals, using its software development kit (SDK). Ingenico and Pyramid will demonstrate some of these use cases - including loyalty programme enrolment, lottery ticket sale and e-coupon schemes - at NRF on their respective booth (Ingenico booth 2137, Pyramid 4545).