Ingenico at Money 20/20 Europe 2019: driving the new payments industry through key innovative solutions

During three exciting days at Money 20/20 Europe, at our booth (G90) and all around the show, you will discover:
Ingenico experts outlook, with key insights on major payments trends:
Monday, June 3
-
12:00 - Fireside Chat I 'Payments evolution & innovation'
With Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online, Ingenico Group.
Together with Klarna & ACI Worldwide.
Tuesday, June 4
-
12:30 - Round table I 'Nexo standards as a basis to compete: Is it feasible to build differentiation on a standardized world?'
With Stéphane Jacquis, Managing Director, Multi-Channel Services, Ingenico Group.
Discussion with nexo standards members.
-
Evening - Awards Ceremony I Participation to the Awards Ceremony of 2019 Annual EWPN Conference1, the only Pan-European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments.
Angèle Rivron, Product Innovation Manager, Ingenico ePayments.
Nominated for 'The Young Innovator Award' category.
Wednesday, June 5
-
12:30 - 2019 Annual EWPN Conference I 'Ethics in AI & ML, AI & Gender Equality?'
Simona Lavicka, Strategy Director, Ingenico ePayments.
Discussion with Al Fardan Group, Strands, Centre for Finance Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE)
On our booth, demos of Ingenico's latest innovative solutions:
ePayments
-
Chatbot: Payment-enabled chatbot, with natural language processing from IBM Watson.
-
LinkPlus: A simple and secure solution for payments over the phone.
-
TravelHub: Our end to end solution for the travel industry.
POS solutions
-
Apple & Google VAS: Our solution for instant loyalty enrolment with wallet.
-
Android POS: An entire point of sale that fits in the palm of your hand.
-
Axium: Ingenico's open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce.
-
Pin on mobile: A solution to increase card acceptance among micro-merchants with a cost-efficient & innovative payment solution.
Latest innovations from Ingenico Labs!
-
Voice commerce: A solution to enhance voice commerce with secure payment for vocal bots.
-
Tap on Phone: Bringing secure contactless payment acceptance to mobiles and tablets.
1European Women Payments Network (EWPN). This is the only Pan- European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments. The conference brings together women from all over Europe for a full day event. The conference will feature interactive panels, deep-dive workshops, and plenary sessions with industry female leaders. Ingenico is Gold member. https://ewpnamsterdam2019.eu/.
