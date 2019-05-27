Ingenico at Money 20/20 Europe 2019: driving the new payments industry through key innovative solutions

Facilitate merchants' transition to multi-channel sales throughout the entire payment value chain and generate agile and innovative solutions: this is the mission of Ingenico, global leader in seamless payment.

During three exciting days at Money 20/20 Europe, at our booth (G90) and all around the show, you will discover:

Ingenico experts outlook, with key insights on major payments trends:

Monday, June 3

12:00 - Fireside Chat I 'Payments evolution & innovation'

With Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online, Ingenico Group.

Together with Klarna & ACI Worldwide.

Tuesday, June 4

12:30 - Round table I 'Nexo standards as a basis to compete: Is it feasible to build differentiation on a standardized world?'

With Stéphane Jacquis, Managing Director, Multi-Channel Services, Ingenico Group.

Discussion with nexo standards members.

With Stéphane Jacquis, Managing Director, Multi-Channel Services, Ingenico Group. Discussion with nexo standards members. Evening - Awards Ceremony I Participation to the Awards Ceremony of 2019 Annual EWPN Conference1, the only Pan-European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments.

Angèle Rivron, Product Innovation Manager, Ingenico ePayments.

Nominated for 'The Young Innovator Award' category.

Wednesday, June 5

12:30 - 2019 Annual EWPN Conference I 'Ethics in AI & ML, AI & Gender Equality?'

Simona Lavicka, Strategy Director, Ingenico ePayments.

Discussion with Al Fardan Group, Strands, Centre for Finance Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE)

On our booth, demos of Ingenico's latest innovative solutions:

ePayments

Chatbot: Payment-enabled chatbot, with natural language processing from IBM Watson.

LinkPlus: A simple and secure solution for payments over the phone.

TravelHub: Our end to end solution for the travel industry.

POS solutions

Apple & Google VAS: Our solution for instant loyalty enrolment with wallet.

Android POS: An entire point of sale that fits in the palm of your hand.

Axium: Ingenico's open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce.

Pin on mobile: A solution to increase card acceptance among micro-merchants with a cost-efficient & innovative payment solution.

Latest innovations from Ingenico Labs!

Voice commerce: A solution to enhance voice commerce with secure payment for vocal bots.

Tap on Phone: Bringing secure contactless payment acceptance to mobiles and tablets.

Let's meet on booth G90!

Find out more about the agenda, videos of the demos and request a meeting on: https://www.ingenico.com/money-2020-europe

1European Women Payments Network (EWPN). This is the only Pan- European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments. The conference brings together women from all over Europe for a full day event. The conference will feature interactive panels, deep-dive workshops, and plenary sessions with industry female leaders. Ingenico is Gold member. https://ewpnamsterdam2019.eu/.