INGENICO GROUP

(ING)
Ingenico at Money 20/20 Europe 2019: driving the new payments industry through key innovative solutions

05/27/2019 | 10:24am EDT

Facilitate merchants' transition to multi-channel sales throughout the entire payment value chain and generate agile and innovative solutions: this is the mission of Ingenico, global leader in seamless payment.

During three exciting days at Money 20/20 Europe, at our booth (G90) and all around the show, you will discover:

Ingenico experts outlook, with key insights on major payments trends:

Monday, June 3

  • 12:00 - Fireside Chat I 'Payments evolution & innovation'
    With Gabriel de Montessus, SVP Global Online, Ingenico Group.
    Together with Klarna & ACI Worldwide.

Tuesday, June 4

  • 12:30 - Round table I 'Nexo standards as a basis to compete: Is it feasible to build differentiation on a standardized world?'
    With Stéphane Jacquis, Managing Director, Multi-Channel Services, Ingenico Group.
    Discussion with nexo standards members.
  • Evening - Awards Ceremony I Participation to the Awards Ceremony of 2019 Annual EWPN Conference1, the only Pan-European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments.
    Angèle Rivron, Product Innovation Manager, Ingenico ePayments.
    Nominated for 'The Young Innovator Award' category.

Wednesday, June 5

  • 12:30 - 2019 Annual EWPN Conference I 'Ethics in AI & ML, AI & Gender Equality?'
    Simona Lavicka, Strategy Director, Ingenico ePayments.
    Discussion with Al Fardan Group, Strands, Centre for Finance Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE)

On our booth, demos of Ingenico's latest innovative solutions:

ePayments

  • Chatbot: Payment-enabled chatbot, with natural language processing from IBM Watson.
  • LinkPlus: A simple and secure solution for payments over the phone.
  • TravelHub: Our end to end solution for the travel industry.

POS solutions

  • Apple & Google VAS: Our solution for instant loyalty enrolment with wallet.
  • Android POS: An entire point of sale that fits in the palm of your hand.
  • Axium: Ingenico's open Android POS platform digitalizing in-store commerce.
  • Pin on mobile: A solution to increase card acceptance among micro-merchants with a cost-efficient & innovative payment solution.

Latest innovations from Ingenico Labs!

  • Voice commerce: A solution to enhance voice commerce with secure payment for vocal bots.
  • Tap on Phone: Bringing secure contactless payment acceptance to mobiles and tablets.

Let's meet on booth G90!

Find out more about the agenda, videos of the demos and request a meeting on: https://www.ingenico.com/money-2020-europe

1European Women Payments Network (EWPN). This is the only Pan- European Conference specifically focused on women working in FinTech & Payments. The conference brings together women from all over Europe for a full day event. The conference will feature interactive panels, deep-dive workshops, and plenary sessions with industry female leaders. Ingenico is Gold member. https://ewpnamsterdam2019.eu/.

Disclaimer

Ingenico Group SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 14:23:08 UTC
