INGENTA PLC
Ingenta : New web platforms designed to help publishers and newsrooms better manage content and combat 'fake news'

10/09/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Ingenta, provider of technology solutions to publishers, is offering two new web-based platforms for media organisations -Truly Media and Editorial.

The new products, which have been developed specifically with the complex challenges of the multimedia, newspaper and magazine industries in mind, will empower publishers to take full control of content across multiple channels and help journalists assess the reliability of social media sources.

Truly Media

Truly Media is a collaborative platform which enables journalists and newsrooms to evaluate the validity levels of user-generated digital content shared across a variety of social media networks.

The tool is fully scalable and can be adopted by large multinational media organisations or smaller outlets with just a handful of journalists, and it can be used to:

  • FIND: Locate and aggregate content from multiple social media sources
  • ORGANISE: Build content collections and share with colleagues in real time
  • VERIFY: Use built-in verification tools to validate sources and make decisions

Editorial

An innovative product suite, which allows multi-channel publishers and news agencies to converge and manage content from a single platform, Editorial is available in two different editions - Publisher and Agency - both covering the planning, production, archiving, publishing and distribution of multimedia content.

The Publisher edition is designed to help organisations redefine and simplify their workflows, helping them to fully automate processes while offering powerful digital asset management tools, along with automatic pagination and 'one click' cross channel publishing capabilities.

Meanwhile the Agency tool enables newsrooms to transform the way they collect, verify, create, archive, distribute and sell news, allowing them to automate their aggregation and syndication processes and monetise their assets.

Scott Winner, CEO at Ingenta, stated: 'These powerful new tools are addressing a modern-day media challenge for organisations of all shapes and sizes, whether they are digital first, print first, broadcast or social media publishers. Determining the accuracy of what we are reading is more important than ever. What's more they complement the Publishing Systems and Advertising products by offering them tools to better manage their content and advertising. We're really excited to be rolling out these innovative products and in contributing to solve some of the challenges in today's world.'

Ingenta will be exhibiting Editorial and its other solutions at DCX/IFRA, Hall 21b, stand A.08.

-Ends-

Disclaimer

Ingenta plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 20:42:04 UTC
