INGENTA PLC

(ING)
Ingenta : launches Rights and Royalties management platform for the music industry

03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Oxford, UK, 12 March 2019 - Ingenta, provider of highly configurable technology solutions to publishers is launching its first dedicated product for the music industry. Ingenta ConChord, helps manage the complexities of music contracts, copyright and associated royalties.

Having evaluated its solutions in consultation with multiple players in the music industry, Ingenta has created a refined offering with the specific needs of the industry in mind.

The system is designed to provide music publishers with a comprehensive and consistent resource for creating and managing music rights contracts, and the various ways in which they can be utilised. Royalties are reliably calculated based on IP usage across any format, including mechanical, public performance, print and synchronization royalties.

Built on the same technology as Ingenta's renowned Commercial platform, which manages the contracts, rights and royalties for some of the top 10 largest global book publishers, Ingenta ConChord's robust, datacentric approach to contract management encompasses the wide array of music rights, formats and usages.

Scott Winner, CEO of Ingenta, stated: 'Ingenta has consistently invested in systems which are agnostic to the format of content. They can essentially be configured to handle any type of product, from a hat to a digital dataset to a hardback collector's edition. Our commercial system meets the gold standard for managing contracts, rights and royalties in the book publishing world, so I'm really excited to be able to take that robust approach and apply it to supporting the music industry.'

He continued: 'The progression of technology and the rapid pace in both the book world and the music industry, push publishers to keep pace using robust and connected systems. Ingenta ConChord gives publishers clarity around their rights, and how they should be paying artists.' 

-Ends- 

Michael Belcher, Ingenta
Tel: +44 7738230187
Email: michael.belcher@ingenta.com

Ingenta - unlocking your tomorrow

We are one of the leading providers of content solutions to progressive publishers. Our vision is to develop long-term partnerships with our customers. We combine highly configurable, practical innovation with professional services to move content forward and unlock the future of your business. Drawing on over 40 years of industry experience, we help you simplify, manage, promote and deliver your content - wherever you are in the world. Listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the company operates jointly from Europe (Oxford) and North America (Boston and New Jersey).

Disclaimer

Ingenta plc published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:33 UTC
