Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingersoll-Rand    IR   IE00B6330302

INGERSOLL-RAND (IR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ingersoll Rand : Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 06:31am EST

The Board of Directors for Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019.

Ingersoll Rand has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGERSOLL-RAND
06:31aINGERSOLL RAND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/04INGERSOLL RAND : Recognized for Outstanding Business, Social and Environmental S..
BU
01/30INGERSOLL RAND : 4Q Profit Fell on Costs, Tax-Related Effects
DJ
01/30INGERSOLL-RAND PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
01/30INGERSOLL-RAND : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30INGERSOLL RAND : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Annual 2018 Results
BU
01/25INGERSOLL-RAND PLC : annual earnings release
01/03INGERSOLL RAND : Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2018INGERSOLL-RAND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018INGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2018 Credit Suisse Industrials Conference
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 397 M
EBIT 2019 2 202 M
Net income 2019 1 467 M
Debt 2019 2 728 M
Yield 2019 2,15%
P/E ratio 2019 17,11
P/E ratio 2020 15,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,68x
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capitalization 24 883 M
Chart INGERSOLL-RAND
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll-Rand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL-RAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Sultana Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Susan K. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL-RAND11.03%24 883
FANUC CORP17.76%35 183
ATLAS COPCO15.23%31 870
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES11.76%30 808
PARKER HANNIFIN10.96%21 998
SANDVIK15.43%20 058
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.