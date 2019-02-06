Ingersoll Rand : Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors for Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader
in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments,
declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable
March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 8, 2019.
Ingersoll Rand has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its
common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.
