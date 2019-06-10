Log in
INGERSOLL RAND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/07INGERSOLL RAND : Reports Results of Voting from 2019 Annual General Meeting
BU
06/06INGERSOLL-RAND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Ingersoll Rand : Declares Quarterly Dividend

06/10/2019 | 06:31am EDT

The Board of Directors for Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 cents per ordinary share, payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2019.

Ingersoll Rand has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.


© Business Wire 2019
