Ingersoll Rand : Form3

Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning February 22, 2021, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.
Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning February 21, 2021, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery
of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.
Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning September 11, 2020, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.
These options are fully vested and exercisable.
These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on February 22, 2020.
These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on September 11, 2019.
These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on February 21, 2020.
Remarks:
Title: Vice President & General Manager, Pressure & Vacuum Solutions.
Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% OwnerOfficer
Other
Abbaszadeh Sia
C/O INGERSOLL RAND INC.
See Remarks
800-A BEATY STREET
DAVIDSON, NC 28036
Signatures
/s/ Andrew Schiesl, as Attorney-in-Fact
3/10/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Exhibit 24
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these presents that the undersigned, does hereby make, constitute and appoint each of Vicente Reynal, Emily A. Weaver and Andrew Schiesl, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (in the undersigned's individual capacity), to execute and deliver such forms that the undersigned may be required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of or transactions in securities of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (which expects to change its name to "Ingersoll Rand Inc.") (the "Company") (i) pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 (including any amendments thereto) and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes or any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Form ID. The Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with regard to his or her ownership of or transactions in securities of the Company, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that Vicente Reynal, Emily A. Weaver and Andrew Schiesl are not assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.