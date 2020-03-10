Log in
Ingersoll Rand : Form3

03/10/2020 | 06:35pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Abbaszadeh Sia

2/29/2020

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

C/O INGERSOLL RAND

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

INC., 800-A BEATY STREET

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

See Remarks /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

DAVIDSON, NC 28036

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

16093

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Restricted Stock Units

(1)

(1)

Common

4095

(1)

D

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

(2)

(2)

Common

6239

(2)

D

Stock

Restricted Stock Units

(3)

(3)

Common

1433

(3)

D

Stock

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

(4)

5/10/2026

Common

73495

$10.61

D

Stock

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

(5)

2/21/2028

Common

12456

$32.06

D

Stock

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

(6)

9/11/2028

Common

4472

$26.18

D

Stock

Stock Options (Right to Buy)

(7)

2/21/2029

Common

22773

$27.05

D

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning February 22, 2021, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.
  2. Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning February 21, 2021, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery

of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.

  1. Represents restricted stock units that vest in three equal annual installments beginning September 11, 2020, and upon vesting, will each be settled by delivery of one share of common stock, an equivalent amount of cash, or a combination thereof.
  2. These options are fully vested and exercisable.
  3. These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on February 22, 2020.
  4. These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on September 11, 2019.
  5. These stock options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on February 21, 2020.

Remarks:

Title: Vice President & General Manager, Pressure & Vacuum Solutions.

Exhibit List: Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Abbaszadeh Sia

C/O INGERSOLL RAND INC.

See Remarks

800-A BEATY STREET

DAVIDSON, NC 28036

Signatures

/s/ Andrew Schiesl, as Attorney-in-Fact

3/10/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Exhibit 24

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents that the undersigned, does hereby make, constitute and appoint each of Vicente Reynal, Emily A. Weaver and Andrew Schiesl, or any one of them, as a true and lawful attorney-in-fact of the undersigned with full powers of substitution and revocation, for and in the name, place and stead of the undersigned (in the undersigned's individual capacity), to execute and deliver such forms that the undersigned may be required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a result of the undersigned's ownership of or transactions in securities of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (which expects to change its name to "Ingersoll Rand Inc.") (the "Company") (i) pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements on Form 3, Form 4 and Form 5 (including any amendments thereto) and (ii) in connection with any applications for EDGAR access codes or any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation the Form ID. The Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4 and 5 with regard to his or her ownership of or transactions in securities of the Company, unless earlier revoked in writing. The undersigned acknowledges that Vicente Reynal, Emily A. Weaver and Andrew Schiesl are not assuming any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

By: /s/ Siamak Abbaszadeh

Name: Siamak Abbaszadeh

Date: February 24, 2020

Disclaimer

Ingersoll-Rand plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 22:34:05 UTC
