Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingersoll-Rand    IR   IE00B6330302

INGERSOLL-RAND

(IR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ingersoll Rand : Green STEM Career Education Initiative Partners with Ingersoll Rand's Trane and Thermo King Brands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 04:14pm EDT

Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy is pleased to announce it will partner with Ingersoll Rand's Thermo King® and Trane® businesses to further its national climate change education Green STEM Career initiative for the 2019-2020 year.

Together, the organizations will develop a new curriculum resource for educators and expand the existing Green Careers for a Changing Climate documentary and discussion guide. These education initiatives will reach over 5,000 educators across the U.S. and support Climate Generation's mission to empower individuals and their communities to engage in solutions to climate change.

'We're excited to partner with Ingersoll Rand and its Thermo King and Trane businesses to meet the need for Green STEM Career education,' says Nicole Rom, executive director of Climate Generation. 'These careers are growing rapidly, but students don't have the knowledge of what they are or what education pathway is needed to achieve them. Many educators in our nationwide network have expressed a desire for more classroom resources to help their students understand the skills and training needed for these careers.'

Nearly 27 percent of workers in the manufacturing sector will retire over the next decade which leaves up to 3.5 million engineering and manufacturing jobs that will need to be filled in the U.S. In 2018, the number of teenage boys interested in STEM careers dropped from 36 percent to 24 percent while the number of teenage girls with the same interest remained at only 11 percent.

'Companies like ours are experiencing the challenge of an aging workforce and establishing a pipeline of talent for STEM jobs,' said Donny Simmons, president of Ingersoll Rand's commercial HVAC business in the U.S. and EMEA. 'Partnering with Climate Generation will provide thousands of educators and students with breakthrough tools for learning about environmental, social and business sustainability and related careers. This type of experiential learning helps equip students with the tools they need to build a sustainable future.'

Ingersoll Rand is a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, and its Thermo King business ensures that perishables like food and life-saving medicines are transported safely and efficiently - through transport refrigeration systems for trucks, bus, marine, air and rail. Trane makes people comfortable at home and at work - through environmentally responsible heating and cooling for homes and commercial buildings.

As part of the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments, it has launched the Gigaton Challenge to reduce 1 gigaton of carbon emissions from its customers' footprint by 2030, transforming the way the world heats and cools buildings, and refrigerates cargo in transport. One gigaton is the equivalent of the annual emissions of Italy, France and the United Kingdom combined. The Gigaton Challenge is one of three pillars of the brands' 2030 Sustainability Commitment.

Since 2006, Climate Generation has built a suite of STEM-based climate change and energy curriculum resources and professional development opportunities for educators that are interdisciplinary and designed to foster student's problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

Disclaimer

Ingersoll-Rand plc published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 20:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGERSOLL-RAND
04:14pINGERSOLL RAND : Green STEM Career Education Initiative Partners with Ingersoll ..
PU
10/01INGERSOLL RAND : The Race Towards Net Zero
PU
10/01INGERSOLL RAND : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/24INGERSOLL RAND : 's Trane® and Thermo King® Businesses Increase Sustainability A..
BU
09/16INGERSOLL RAND : Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
BU
09/05INGERSOLL-RAND : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28INGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
08/22INGERSOLL RAND : Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year,..
BU
08/09INGERSOLL-RAND : Report
CO
08/05INGERSOLL RAND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 608 M
EBIT 2019 2 269 M
Net income 2019 1 443 M
Debt 2019 4 165 M
Yield 2019 1,78%
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,87x
Capitalization 29 013 M
Chart INGERSOLL-RAND
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll-Rand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL-RAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 133,60  $
Last Close Price 120,10  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith A. Sultana Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Susan K. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL-RAND31.65%29 765
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES29.62%37 087
FANUC CORPORATION27.28%36 262
ATLAS COPCO42.04%36 035
PARKER HANNIFIN17.83%23 208
FORTIVE CORPORATION-2.04%23 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group