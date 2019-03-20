Ingersoll Rand : Prices $1.5 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE: IR) (the “Company”), a world leader in
creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, today
announced that it priced the previously announced offering by its
indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Luxembourg Finance S.A., of $400
million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% senior notes due 2026, $750
million aggregate principal amount of 3.80% senior notes due 2029 and
$350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2049.
The notes will be guaranteed by the Company and by Ingersoll-Rand Global
Holding Company Limited, Ingersoll-Rand Lux International Holding
Company S.à r.l., Ingersoll-Rand Irish Holdings Unlimited Company and
Ingersoll-Rand Company, each of which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company. The offering is expected to close on March 21, 2019,
subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the
proposed acquisition of Precision Flow Systems, to pay expenses related
to the offering and for general corporate purposes. Citigroup Global
Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are acting as
representatives of the underwriters.
We have filed an effective registration statement (including a
prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus) with the
Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offering to which
this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the
effective registration statement (including the prospectus supplement
and accompanying base prospectus) for more complete information about
the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free
by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets
Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue,
Edgewood, New York, 11717, Telephone: 800-831-9146, prospectus@citi.com;
or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street,
New York, New York, 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile:
212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com;
or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at the following address: 383 Madison
Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate
Desk, 3rd Floor or by calling 212-834-4533 or from Merrill Lynch,
Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College
Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, Attention:
Prospectus Department or by calling 1-800-294-1322.
These securities are only offered by means of the prospectus supplement
and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering. This news
release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an
offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities
mentioned in this news release in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release, other than purely
historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section
27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by
the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,”
“forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “may,”
“should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely
result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar
terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.
While we believe that our assumptions, expectations and projections are
reasonable in view of the currently available information, you are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
Some of the significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from our expectations and projections are
described more fully in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual
Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and “Risk
Factors” in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in
our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are
expressly qualified in their entirety by such risk factors. We assume no
obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating
comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our
family of brands — including Club
Car®, Ingersoll
Rand®, Thermo
King® and Trane®
— work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and
buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase
industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business
committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results.
