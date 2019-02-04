Ingersoll Rand : Recognized for Outstanding Business, Social and Environmental Sustainability

Company Recognized by Three Organizations: Fortune’s Most Admired Companies, Corporate Knights and Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, was recently recognized for outstanding business, social and environmental performance by three prestigious organizations that rank companies on elements of sustainability. Recognition by Fortune, Corporate Knights and Forbes in conjunction with their research partners, solidifies Ingersoll Rand’s position as a global sustainability leader.

“At Ingersoll Rand, our business strategy is focused on addressing global trends like climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity that affect the way we live, move and work,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We are proud to be recognized by Fortune, Corporate Knights and Forbes because sustainability in all its forms is central to everything we do. The passion and commitment of our 46,000 employees around the world keep us at the forefront of addressing global challenges and enhancing quality of life.”

Fortune Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies

Recognized as the definitive report card on corporate reputation, Fortune Magazine recognized Ingersoll Rand for the seventh consecutive year as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.

Developed annually by Fortune Magazine and the Korn Ferry Hay Group, companies are rated on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent through input from executives, directors, and analysts that rate enterprises in their own industry.

Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable Companies

Ingersoll Rand has been named to the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations Index by Corporate Knights. Corporate Knights, a Toronto based media and investment advisory company, released its 2019 index at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Global 100 companies represent the top two percent in the world on sustainability performance. Selected from a pool of 5,994 publicly listed companies – each evaluated on a set of up to 17 environmental, social and governance indicators relative to their industry peers using publicly available information – the Global 100 companies hail from 22 countries and encompass all sectors of the economy.

Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity

Listed as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Ingersoll Rand joins over 500 companies in the annual ranking by Forbes and Statista that provides visibility into how a company approaches and creates a culture of diversity.

To determine the most-diverse companies, survey participants ranked a series of statements on diversity for their own employer and provided their perception of other companies. Executives and Board diversity and an external set of key performance indicators were also evaluated.

Forbes has also recognized Ingersoll Rand as a best Large Employer, Employer for Women and one of the Global 2000: World’s Best Employers.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005137/en/