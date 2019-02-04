Ingersoll Rand : Recognized for Outstanding Business, Social and Environmental Sustainability

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable,
sustainable and efficient environments, was recently recognized for
outstanding business, social and environmental performance by three
prestigious organizations that rank companies on elements of
sustainability. Recognition by Fortune, Corporate Knights and Forbes in
conjunction with their research partners, solidifies Ingersoll Rand’s
position as a global sustainability leader.
“At Ingersoll Rand, our business strategy is focused on addressing
global trends like climate change, urbanization and resource scarcity
that affect the way we live, move and work,” said Michael W. Lamach,
chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We are proud to
be recognized by Fortune, Corporate Knights and Forbes because
sustainability in all its forms is central to everything we do. The
passion and commitment of our 46,000 employees around the world keep us
at the forefront of addressing global challenges and enhancing quality
of life.”
Fortune Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies
Recognized as the definitive report card on corporate reputation,
Fortune Magazine recognized Ingersoll Rand for the seventh consecutive
year as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies.
Developed annually by Fortune Magazine and the Korn Ferry Hay Group,
companies are rated on nine criteria, from investment value and quality
of management and products to social responsibility and ability to
attract talent through input from executives, directors, and analysts
that rate enterprises in their own industry.
Corporate Knights Global 100 Most Sustainable
Companies
Ingersoll Rand has been named to the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable
Corporations Index by Corporate Knights. Corporate Knights, a Toronto
based media and investment advisory company, released its 2019 index at
the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Global 100 companies represent the top two percent in the world on
sustainability performance. Selected from a pool of 5,994 publicly
listed companies – each evaluated on a set of up to 17 environmental,
social and governance indicators relative to their industry peers using
publicly available information – the Global 100 companies hail from 22
countries and encompass all sectors of the economy.
Forbes America’s Best Employers for Diversity
Listed as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity, Ingersoll Rand
joins over 500 companies in the annual ranking by Forbes and Statista
that provides visibility into how a company approaches and creates a
culture of diversity.
To determine the most-diverse companies, survey participants ranked a
series of statements on diversity for their own employer and provided
their perception of other companies. Executives and Board diversity and
an external set of key performance indicators were also evaluated.
Forbes has also recognized Ingersoll Rand as a best Large Employer,
Employer for Women and one of the Global 2000: World’s Best Employers.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating
comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our
family of brands — including Club
Car®, Ingersoll
Rand®, Thermo
King® and Trane®
— work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and
buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase
industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business
committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For
more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005137/en/