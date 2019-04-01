Ingersoll Rand : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable,
sustainable and efficient environments, will host a conference call to
discuss its first-quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, April 30,
2019, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its first-quarter 2019
earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both
will be available on the Ingersoll Rand website.
A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be
broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can
access the call through the company’s website at www.ingersollrand.com
under the investor relations section.
For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available
on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, April 30, 2019.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating
comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our
family of brands — including Club
Car®, Ingersoll
Rand®, Thermo
King® and Trane®
— work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and
buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase
industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business
committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For
more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005109/en/