INGERSOLL-RAND (IR)
News

Ingersoll Rand : Schedules Third-Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

09/27/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its third-quarter 2018 earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Ingersoll Rand website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.ingersollrand.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, October 24, 2018.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $14 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.


© Business Wire 2018
