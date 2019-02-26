Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingersoll-Rand    IR   IE00B6330302

INGERSOLL-RAND

(IR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ingersoll Rand : to Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST

Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susan K. Carter, senior vice president and chief financial officer, of Ingersoll Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will discuss the company’s long-term strategy at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference. They will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in New York.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Ingersoll Rand website at http://investor.ingersollrand.com/events.cfm. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGERSOLL-RAND
06:31aINGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Ind..
BU
02/12INGERSOLL RAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/11Ingersoll-Rand to Buy Precision Flow Systems for $1.45 Billion
DJ
02/11INGERSOLL-RAND PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/11INGERSOLL RAND : Announces Plans to Acquire Precision Flow Systems
BU
02/07INGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2019 Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/07INGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference
BU
02/06INGERSOLL RAND : MAXIMA GRUPE, UAB Naujos ,,maxima Grup S" Strategijos Centre --..
DJ
02/06INGERSOLL RAND : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/04INGERSOLL RAND : Recognized for Outstanding Business, Social and Environmental S..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 16 423 M
EBIT 2019 2 204 M
Net income 2019 1 475 M
Debt 2019 2 671 M
Yield 2019 2,04%
P/E ratio 2019 18,07
P/E ratio 2020 16,07
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Capitalization 25 895 M
Chart INGERSOLL-RAND
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll-Rand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL-RAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Sultana Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Susan K. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL-RAND17.21%25 895
FANUC CORP20.25%35 580
ATLAS COPCO21.76%33 052
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES19.82%33 031
PARKER HANNIFIN17.86%22 801
SANDVIK22.04%20 763
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.