Ingersoll Rand : to Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susan K.
Carter, senior vice president and chief financial officer, of Ingersoll
Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable
and efficient environments, will discuss the company’s long-term
strategy at the 2019 J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and
Industrials Conference. They will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday,
March 6, 2019, in New York.
The live webcast will be accessible on the Ingersoll Rand website at http://investor.ingersollrand.com/events.cfm.
An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the
event.
