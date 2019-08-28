Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingersoll-Rand    IR   IE00B6330302

INGERSOLL-RAND

(IR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Ingersoll Rand : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer, and Susan K. Carter, senior vice president and chief financial officer, of Ingersoll Rand plc (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, will present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference. They will speak at 11:05 a.m. PT, Thursday, September 12, 2019, in Dana Point, CA.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Ingersoll Rand website at http://investor.ingersollrand.com/events.cfm. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGERSOLL-RAND
06:31aINGERSOLL RAND : to Present at 2019 Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference
BU
08/22INGERSOLL RAND : Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year,..
BU
08/05INGERSOLL RAND : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
08/01ALERT : Two new purchases in the MarketScreener USA Portfolio
07/30INGERSOLL-RAND PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/30Ingersoll-Rand Lifts Guidance After 2Q Profit Rose
DJ
07/30INGERSOLL-RAND : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30INGERSOLL RAND :  Ingersoll Rand Reports Strong Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Rai..
BU
07/22INGERSOLL RAND : Steve Hagood Elected to Project Scientist Board of Directors
AQ
07/02INGERSOLL RAND : Schedules Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 16 613 M
EBIT 2019 2 270 M
Net income 2019 1 445 M
Debt 2019 4 166 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,95x
EV / Sales2020 1,81x
Capitalization 28 146 M
Chart INGERSOLL-RAND
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll-Rand Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL-RAND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 134,10  $
Last Close Price 116,51  $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael W. Lamach Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keith Sultana Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Susan K. Carter Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul A. Camuti Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP-Innovation
Stephen Hagood Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL-RAND27.71%28 146
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES32.73%36 792
ATLAS COPCO30.55%33 429
FANUC CORP11.10%32 518
FORTIVE CORPORATION2.02%23 162
PARKER HANNIFIN6.32%20 272
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group