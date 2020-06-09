Briggs & Stratton Corporation : And Club Car Announce Strategic Supply Agreement

MILWAUKEE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton Corporation recently announced a new strategic supply agreement with Ingersoll Rand® to power Club Car® vehicles with its Vanguard® Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Packs.

Beginning in July, the Company will power Club Car's new Lithium-Ion line of Fleet Golf Cars. This product line has some of the most innovative technology in the Club Car line-up. With lithium-ion power, the fleet charges 2X faster, reduces energy consumption, requires zero maintenance, and has a much longer life compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

"The Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion Battery Pack is unique because of its modular construction. This flexibility, coupled with 110+ years of power application expertise, allows us to work closely with a wide range of customers and needs, developing a rugged solution that provides the required amount of power and runtime - in addition, we also offer the convenience of product testing and further system refinement in our Power Application Centers," says Jeff Zeiler, Vice President of Product Innovation at Briggs & Stratton Corporation. "Briggs & Stratton and Club Car collaborated for a number of months to develop a solution perfect for powering the vehicles, and we're excited to say we've done it - these cars are packed with plenty of power and will provide an exceptional experience on the golf course."

"We are enthusiastic about our new collaboration with Briggs & Stratton," said Rodney Storer, Club Car integrated Supply Chain Leader. "We value the in-depth knowledge and wide experience with lithium technology Briggs & Stratton brings to the partnership. Including their high-quality, automotive-grade battery system in our cars is a big win for Club Car. This battery system can be scaled and used across a broad range of applications and environments. Club Car will benefit from Briggs & Stratton's speed and nimbleness as a design and supply partner – and, our customers will appreciate the reliability and efficiency of the system and enjoy the enhanced in-car experience that comes with this lithium solution."

New Advanced Battery Manufacturing Facility Begins Production

As a result of this new agreement and other rapidly increasing interest, Briggs & Stratton Corporation previously announced it will open a new Advanced Battery Manufacturing facility in Tucker, GA. As of June 10, four production lines will be operational within the new 78,000 sq. ft. facility which has capacity to accommodate future growth. This facility is in addition to the current production space located in Milwaukee, Wis., which going forward will serve as a developmental facility to support the influx of interested customers in this $12B addressable market, including military, construction, municipal and golf & leisure, in addition to lawn & garden.

Says Zeiler, "This new facility supports our commitment to investing in high-growth areas of the Company; of which driving growth in commercial markets and introducing new enabling technologies, including battery power solutions, rise to the top."

For additional information, please visit www.vanguardpower.com .

About Briggs & Stratton Corporation:

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG), headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.basco.com and www.briggsandstratton.com.

About Ingersoll Rand and Club Car

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

With over 60 years of experience of innovation and design in producing small-wheel vehicles, Club Car is a leading manufacturer of gas and electric golf, utility and personal transportation vehicles. Founded in 1958, the Club Car product portfolio has grown to include much more than golf cars, now encompassing vehicles for commercial and consumer markets, built with an uncompromised desire for superior performance. As an industry leader in electrification and sustainability, Club Car is proud to be on the forefront of environmentally responsible Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) technologies. For more information, visit www.clubcar.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/briggs--stratton-corporation-and-club-car-announce-strategic-supply-agreement-301073004.html

SOURCE Briggs & Stratton Corporation