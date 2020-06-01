Ingersoll Rand : to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:

Vicente Reynal, CEO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM Eastern time.

Vicente Reynal, CEO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of each webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005737/en/