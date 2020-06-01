Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Ingersoll Rand Inc.    IR

INGERSOLL RAND INC.

(IR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ingersoll Rand : to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Ingersoll Rand Inc., (NYSE: IR) a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, announced the following upcoming investor events:

  • Vicente Reynal, CEO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:50 PM Eastern time.
  • Vicente Reynal, CEO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:45 AM Eastern time.

A real-time audio webcast of each fireside chat can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website (https://investors.irco.com). A replay of each webcast will be available after conclusion of the fireside chat and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INGERSOLL RAND INC.
05:09pINGERSOLL RAND : to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/15INGERSOLL RAND : MANGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/13INGERSOLL RAND : to Virtually Participate at 2020 Goldman Sachs Industrials & Ma..
BU
05/12INGERSOLL RAND INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
05/12INGERSOLL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12INGERSOLL RAND : Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results
BU
05/12INGERSOLL RAND INC. : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/12INGERSOLL RAND INC. : 1st quarter results
CO
05/04INGERSOLL RAND : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Earnings Release
AQ
05/01INGERSOLL RAND INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 965 M - -
Net income 2020 11,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 538 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 233x
Yield 2020 0,28%
Capitalization 11 748 M 11 748 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,39 $
Last Close Price 28,76 $
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Emily A. Weaver Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kirk E. Arnold Director
Gary D. Forsee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-23.12%11 748
ATLAS COPCO AB-1.18%46 037
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.17%41 111
FANUC CORPORATION-5.51%33 848
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-12.56%23 075
SANDVIK AB-14.65%20 750
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group