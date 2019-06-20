Log in
INGEVITY CORP

(NGVT)
Ingevity : John Fortson to present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Chemicals & Packaging Conference on June 27, 2019

06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that John Fortson, executive vice president, CFO and treasurer, will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2019 Chemicals & Packaging Conference in New York, New York, on June 27, 2019. Dan Gallagher, vice president, investor relations, will also be in attendance. The conference format consists of small group meetings. Fortson will review Ingevity’s businesses and growth outlook. Ingevity will post its presentation materials to the Investors section of its website (www.ingevity.com) prior to June 27, 2019.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
