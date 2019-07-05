Log in
Ingevity : Michael Wilson to present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on July 9, 2019

0
07/05/2019

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that Michael Wilson, president and CEO, will present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference in White Plains, New York, on July 9, 2019. John Fortson, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, and Dan Gallagher, vice president, investor relations, will also be in attendance. The conference format consists of small group meetings. Wilson will review Ingevity’s businesses and growth outlook. Ingevity will post its presentation materials to the Investors section of its website (www.ingevity.com) prior to July 9, 2019.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 346 M
EBIT 2019 307 M
Net income 2019 191 M
Debt 2019 1 015 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,48x
Capitalization 4 334 M
Chart INGEVITY CORP
Duration : Period :
Ingevity Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGEVITY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 119  $
Last Close Price 104  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Michael Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard B. Kelson Non-Executive Chairman
Marty Heyne Senior Vice President-Operations
John C. Fortson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Jean Stuart Blackwell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGEVITY CORP23.77%4 334
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%92 315
AIR LIQUIDE13.19%59 331
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%59 331
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD23.18%37 992
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.04%32 348
