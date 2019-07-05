Ingevity : Michael Wilson to present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference on July 9, 2019

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) today announced that Michael Wilson, president and CEO, will present at the CJS Securities 19th Annual “New Ideas” Summer Conference in White Plains, New York, on July 9, 2019. John Fortson, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, and Dan Gallagher, vice president, investor relations, will also be in attendance. The conference format consists of small group meetings. Wilson will review Ingevity’s businesses and growth outlook. Ingevity will post its presentation materials to the Investors section of its website (www.ingevity.com) prior to July 9, 2019.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190705005010/en/