Ingevity : completes acquisition of Capa™ caprolactone division of Perstorp Holding AB

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) has completed its acquisition of the
Capa™ caprolactone division of Perstorp Holding AB for a cash purchase
price of €578.9 million ($652.5 million). The acquisition is expected to
be accretive to Ingevity’s earnings and margins in the first year.
Capa is the global market leader in the production and commercialization
of caprolactone and high-value downstream derivatives, including
caprolactone polyols, caprolactone thermoplastics, caprolactone
lactides, and hexanediol (HDO). The division’s products are key
components in adhesives, bioplastics, coatings, elastomers and resins.
The business operates a manufacturing facility in Warrington, England,
U.K., and employs approximately 100 employees. Ingevity will include the
business in the company’s Performance Chemicals segment and report
revenues as “Engineered Polymers.”
“The Capa division is a strong, market-leading business focused on
high-growth end-use applications and is an excellent fit with Ingevity’s
business model and capabilities,” said Michael Wilson, Ingevity
president and CEO. “We are very pleased to be adding such a unique
business to our company; one that will provide new avenues for strategic
growth. Moreover, we’re excited to welcome our new employees in
Warrington and across the globe,” he said.
Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance
Ingevity provides specialty chemicals and high-performance carbon
materials and technologies that purify, protect and enhance the world
around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity
develops, manufactures and brings to market products and processes that
help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a
variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil
exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants,
publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor
emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity
operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately
1,700 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange
(NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.
