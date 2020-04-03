Ingevity : Supplemental Proxy – Notice of Change of Location of 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting

THE NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

The following Notice of Change of Location relates to the proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") of Ingevity Corporation (the "Company"), dated March 9, 2020, furnished to stockholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020. This Supplement is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is being made available to stockholders on or about April 3, 2020.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION

OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 23, 2020

To the Stockholders of Ingevity Corporation:

Due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of our employees and stockholders, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ingevity Corporation (the "Company") has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Standard Time. In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on February 24, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NGVT2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Richard B. Kelson

Chairman of the Board, and Interim President and CEO

April 3, 2020

The Annual Meeting on April 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NGVT2020.

Our Proxy Statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, are available at http://ir.ingevity.com under the Financial Information Tab.

Additionally, you may access our proxy materials at www.proxyvote.com, a site that does not have "cookies" identifying visitors to the site.