Ingevity : announces new date and details for upcoming sustainability webinar

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced that it has rescheduled its live webinar to discuss its sustainability program to July 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time), due to a scheduling conflict. This is the fifth and final event in a previously announced webinar series that will serve to educate analysts and investors about its businesses.

Hunter Harris, director, sustainability, and Sotiria Anagnostou, manager, sustainability, will present an overview of the company’s sustainability program. Rick Kelson, chairman of the board, and interim president and CEO, and John Fortson, executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, will be available for questions.

The sustainability webinar will be conducted via webcast and can be accessed through Ingevity’s Investor Relations site, or via this link: Ingevity sustainability webinar.

This event will also be accessible by teleconference by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webinar will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern Time) on July 23, 2020, through July 23, 2021, at: Ingevity sustainability webinar replay.

Information on how to access the webinar and teleconference, along with a slide deck containing other relevant business information, will be posted to the investors section of Ingevity’s website at www.ingevity.com prior to the call.

For a full list of webinars featured in this series, please see the press release issued by Ingevity on March 24, 2020.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

