Ingevity : at Berenberg Conference USA 2020

Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided within the Appendix to this presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided. Today's Agenda First Quarter Results Company Overview Performance Chemicals Performance Materials 3 First Quarter 2020 Results $ in millions 1Q 1Q vs Prior Year 2020 2019 % Net Sales 288.2 276.8 11.4 4.1% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 92.2 83.5 8.7 10.4% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 32.0% 30.2% +180 bps Margin 1Q Adjusted EBITDA(1) Performance Highlights Strong quarter despite initial impacts from coronavirus (COVID-19)

(COVID-19) Effects from Chinese auto demand were as expected Most other impacts in Performance Chemicals appear delayed

Sales up 4 percent on volume and price/mix

Performance Materials with solid growth Flat year-over-year results in Performance Chemicals

Adjusted EBITDA up 10 percent

Reduction in production costs FX/other impacts due to 1Q19 one- time events

Outstanding free cash flow 1 of $41 million enabled us to reduce leverage to 2.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 4 (1) Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure. (2) SG&A includes research & technical expense. Response to COVID-19 Crisis Management Manufacturing Operations Business Continuity Team and Task Force activated; meet twice per week and daily, respectively

Positive test response scenarios and communications tools developed and distributed

Enhanced employee communications including SharePoint site, revised policies, Q&As, educational materials, semi-weekly newsletter, management videos, etc.

semi-weekly newsletter, management videos, etc. Mass communications texting tool China locations resumed full operations

Performance Chemicals' U.S. and U.K. manufacturing locations running normally

Scale backs at Performance Materials plants; temporary furloughs for ~250 employees

Raw materials, warehousing and trucking running smoothly

Pandemic response and continuity plans in place

Covington kiln replacement and Warrington, U.K., glassware replacement delayed until fall Employee Health Financial Status ▪ Work-from-home and social distancing ▪ Focus on liquidity and debt reduction measures ▪ $41 million in free cash flow1 ▪ Hand sanitizer, additional cleaning and ▪ $250 million drawn from revolver disinfection ▪ Potential to defer approximately $5 million of ▪ Ban on all non-essential international and payroll taxes under CARES Act domestic business travel ▪ Webinar series to provide investors with ▪ Limited visits to company locations by non- insights into strategies for each business employees Free telehealth services for employees and dependents

Temperatures taken at all production facilities 5 (1) Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure. Performance Chemicals $ in millions 1Q 1Q vs Prior Year 2020 2019 % Net Sales 167.1 167.7 (0.6) (0.4)% Industrial Specialties 79.9 95.8 (15.9) (16.6)% Oilfield Technologies 30.2 29.2 1.0 3.4% Pavement Technologies 20.7 18.5 2.2 11.9% Engineered Polymers 36.3 24.2 12.1 50.0% Segment EBITDA 31.0 32.3 (1.3) (4.0)% Segment EBITDA 18.6% 19.3% -70 bps Margin 1Q Segment EBITDA Performance Highlights Revenue essentially flat vs. prior year

Industrial Specialties : Sales decrease due to weak demand (especially in China); pressure on rosin markets Oilfield Technologies : Sales increased slightly despite reduced North American drilling and price instability; sales to new export customers rose Pavement Technologies : Solid start to paving season in both North and South America Engineered Polymers : Sales down pro forma 13% (1) due to strong year-ago period; increased sales of thermoplastics, particularly in North America and Asia.

Segment EBITDA of $31 million, down 4%

Reduced spending Partially offset by lower volumes, price / mix and FX

6 (1) Includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information. (2) SG&A includes research & technical expense. Performance Materials $ in millions 1Q 1Q vs Prior Year 2020 2019 % Net Sales 121.1 109.1 12.0 11.0% Automotive 112.9 99.7 13.2 13.2% Technologies Process Purification 8.2 9.4 (1.2) (12.8)% Segment EBITDA 61.2 51.2 10.0 19.5% Segment EBITDA 50.5% 46.9% +360 bps Margin 1Q Segment EBITDA 7 (1) SG&A includes research & technical expense. Performance Highlights Revenue increase of 11%

Significant sales increase in China as automakers essentially complete China 6 implementation Growth hindered by February auto production downturn in China Light vehicle production in China down 47% Automakers now coming back on line Strong growth in both base auto activated carbon and 'honeycomb' products in U.S. and Canada as automakers complete U.S. EPA Tier 3/LEV III implementation Light vehicle production in North America down 11% Combined, Europe and other regions flat

Segment EBITDA of $61 million, up 20% versus prior year's quarter

Solid price and mix improvement Reduced production costs

Excellent execution led to sharp increase in segment EBITDA margins up to over 50% First Quarter 2020 Financial Results vs PY $ in millions except EPS Q1 2020 Q1 2019 ∆% Consolidated Income Statement: Net sales $288.2 $276.8 15.6% Gross Profit $114.6 $97.1 18.0% % Margin 39.8% 35.1% +470 bps Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)(1) $30.5 $34.0 (10.3)% Acquisition Amortization 8.0 5.1 56.9% Total Selling, General & Admin Expense (GAAP) $38.5 $39.1 (1.5)% % of Net Sales - Total SG&A 13.4% 14.1% -70 bps % of Net Sales - Core SG&A 10.6% 12.3% -170 bps Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1) $92.2 $83.5 10.4% % Margin (Non-GAAP)(1) 32.0% 30.2% +180 bps Interest expense, net $10.9 $11.1 (1.8)% Provision for income taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1) $9.8 $12.0 (18.3)% Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)(1) $47.2 $41.9 12.6% Diluted Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1) $1.12 $0.99 13.1% Consolidated Cash Flow Items: Cash Flow from Operations $60.2 $(8.0) Less: Capital Expenditures 19.5 28.1 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1) $40.7 $(36.1) 8 (1) Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure. First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary Capital Structure $ in millions Current Pricing Amount $750m Revolver L+150 $375.0 Term Loans L+100-150 735.9 $166m Interest Rate Swap (1) 1.35% Senior Notes 4.5% 300.0 Finance Lease & Other (2) ~8% 85.0 Total Debt $1,495.9 Less: Cash Balance (3) (310.4) Less: Restricted Investment (72.2) Total Net Debt (4) $1,113.3 Net Debt Ratio (4) 2.7x Historical Net Debt Ratio (4) Targeted Net Debt ratio = 2.0 - 2.5x (Acq: Capa) (Acq: GP Pine Chem) 3.4x 3.2x 2.9x 2.8x 2.7x 1.9x 1.6x 1.3x 1.1x 2.1x 1.8x 1.7x 1.6x Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Working Capital Management $ in millions Inventory, net $236 $213 Accounts receivable, net 141 150 Accounts payable 105 99 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Trade Working Capital (5) $272 $264 % of LTM Net Sales 21% 20%(6) Debt Maturity Schedule (7) $ in millions 375 $394 375 $300 $5 $9 $19 309 Q2 '20 H2 '20 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2017 2018 2019 2020 Revolver (drawn) Revolver (undrawn)(8) Term Loans Sr Notes $166m interest rate swap through 2023 Finance lease related to the Industrial Development Bond that is part of the financing for our Wickliffe, Kentucky facility; other relates to other short term borrowings less deferred financing fees Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to our New Market Tax Credit arrangement. See appendix for Non GAAP reconciliation. Trade Working Capital is defined as Inventory + Accounts Receivable - Accounts Payable (6) Q4 2019 uses LTM Pro Forma Net Sales which includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information. 9 (7) Excludes ~$5m of other debt and $80m Finance Lease (due 2027) for simplicity (8) As of March 31, 2020 $372.9 million was undrawn, reflecting $2.1 million of outstanding letters of credit. 2020 Outlook and Guidance Assumptions Performance Chemicals Chinese gum rosin prices increase modestly

Continued pressure on rosin markets

Significant decline in North American drilling and production, partially offset by international

WTI oil prices recover to high $20s / low $30s

Paving remains essential industry; U.S. federal stimulus would be a tailwind

China and EMEA have normal paving season

Steady growth in engineered polymers; strong sales to American bioplastics market Performance Materials Range of potential outcomes dependent on rates of recovery of auto sales in each region: China, Europe and North America

All scenarios assume recovery to only 75 to 85% of 2019 levels at some point in remainder of year

Continued global harmonization

Increased orders in Europe 10 2020 Revised Guidance ($M) Item FY19 Actual Initial FY20 Guidance Revised FY20 Guidance Revenue $1,292.9 $1,300 to $1,350 $1,100 to $1,200 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $396.9 $400 to $420 $310 to $350 Adjusted tax rate(1) 21.5% 22-24% 22-24% Capital expenditures $115 $95-$105 ~$85 Free Cash Flow(2) $161 $200-$220 $130-170 Net Debt Ratio(3) 2.84x <2.25x before any share buybacks ~2.75 - 3.25x Performance Materials 2Q 2020 Guidance Further Mitigation Tactics ▪ Revenues down 25% to 30% versus prior year ▪ Reduced capital expenditures quarter ▪ Additional temporary furloughs ▪ Adjusted EBITDA down 35% to 40% versus prior ▪ Sharply reduced travel and office costs year quarter ▪ SG&A / COGS reductions (1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA as projected for 2020 is not provided. Ingevity does not forecast net income as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with certainty various components of net income. These components, net of tax, include further restructuring and other income (charges), net; additional acquisition and other related costs in connection with the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB's Capa caprolactone business; additional pension and post and revisions due to future guidance and assessment of U.S. tax reform. Additionally, discrete tax items could drive variability in our projected effective tax rate. All of these components could significantly impact such financial measures. Further, in the future, other items with similar 11 characteristics to those currently included in adjusted EBITDA, that have a similar impact on comparability of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact adjusted EBITDA. (2) Non-GAAP measure which represents Cash from Operations expected to range from $215M to $255M for FY2020 less Capital Expenditures. (3) Defined as total debt including capital lease obligation excluding deferred financing fees less cash and cash equivalents less restricted investment divided by annual adjusted EBITDA. Company Overview Performance Performance Chemicals Materials Carbon Pavement Oilfield Industrial Engineered Technologies Technologies Technologies Specialties Polymers 2019 Sales $491 million $183 million $111 million $386 million $122 million(1) 2019 Segment $213 million $183 million EBITDA Market #1 in automotive #1 or #2 #1 or #2 in oil- #1 or #2 #1 Position based muds ▪ Pavement ▪ Well Service ▪ Adhesives ▪ Coatings ▪ Automotive preservation ▪ Agrochemicals ▪ Resins Additives Applications ▪ Process ▪ Recycling ▪ Lubricants ▪ Elastomers ▪ Production and purification ▪ Evotherm® ▪ Inks ▪ Adhesives Downstream technologies ▪ Intermediates ▪ Bioplastics Select Competitors Select (2) Customers 1) We acquired the Engineered Polymers division via the acquisition of the Capa Caprolactone business from Perstorp Holdings AB on February 13, 2019. This 12 amount represents Ingevity's as-reported 2019 for the remainder of the year. 2) Not disclosed due to NDAs and confidentiality. Segment Overview - Performance Chemicals Segment Description Segment EBITDA ($M) & EBITDA Margin % Specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process, crude tall oil (CTO) and lignin 14.5% 20.6% 22.9% 183 16.2% 151 13.0% Pavement Technologies: road construction, resurfacing, preservation, maintenance and recycling

Oilfield Technologies: well service additives and chemistry for production and downstream applications

Industrial Specialties: adhesive tackifiers, printing inks, paper chemicals, rubber, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants and other chemical intermediate applications 102 101 79 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 Sales - $802M Global Footprint By End Market By Region Eng Poly Asia Pac 15% 14% Industrial EMEA Pavement Specialties 17% North 23% 48% South America Oilfield America 67% Manufacturing Laboratories 14% 3% North Charleston, SC North Charleston, SC DeRidder, LA Lille, France Crossett, AR Shanghai, China 13 Warrington, U.K. Chennai, India Pine Chemicals Value Chain Enhanced value from intermediates and derivative products Renewable Forests Biorefinery CTO Intermediate Products Tall Oil Fatty Acid Distilled Tall Oil Tall Oil Rosin Derivative Products Pavement preservation

Evotherm (warm mix asphalt)

Asphalt recycling

Oil well service additives

Oil production & downstream chemicals

Rubber emulsifiers

Lubricants

Intermediates

Adhesives

Inks

Paper size

Rubber emulsifiers 14 Business Overview - Pavement Technologies Business Description Business Unit Sales Asphalt additives derived from tall oil fatty acid, 4 yr CAGR +7.8% 183 179 lignin, amines, surfactants and polymers 163 ▪ Pavement Preservation: emulsifiers for specialty 148 149 ultra-thin maintenance layers ▪ Evotherm Technologies: additives for road construction in the fast growing category of warm mix asphalt 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 Sales - $183M By End Application By Region Asia Pac 7% South EMEA America 8% 4% Construction 35% North Preservation 65% America 81% Specialty Additives for Global Asphalt Paving(1) Emulsifiers, engineered modifiers, adhesion promoters, warm mix additives, specialty polymers 20162022 $400M~$600M 15 (1) Management Estimates Business Overview - Oilfield Technologies Business Description Specialty intermediates and TOFA used in Drilling, Production and Transportation of Crude Oil Emulsifiers for manufacture of oil-based muds

oil-based muds Rheology modifiers and wetting agents for used muds

Imidazolines and specialty derivatives for corrosion inhibition

TOFA as raw material by integrated production service companies

TOFA and dimers part of lubricant packages in water- based muds Business Unit Sales +46.9% (2.5%) 114 111 (38.5%) +32.8% 78 (25.0%) 78 59 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 Sales - $111M By End Application By Region AsiaPac South America EMEA 3% 1% 9% Production 32% Drilling North America 68% 87% 2016 Specialty Chemicals for Global Oilfield(1) Emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, corrosion inhibitors, cementing agents Drilling $500 Cementing & Stimulation $2,500 Production $2,300 16 (1) Management Estimates Business Overview - Industrial Specialties Business Description Industrial chemicals based on tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, and lignin for the following applications: Tall Oil Rosin Tall Oil Fatty Acid ▪ Ink resins ▪ Lubricants ▪ Adhesives tackifiers ▪ Coatings ▪ Paper sizing ▪ Cleaners Rubber emulsifiers Lignin Biofractions ▪ Pharma phytosterols ▪ Agchem dispersants ▪ Renewable energy ▪ Dyes dispersants ▪ Roofing 2019 Sales - $386M By Material By Region Asia Pac Biofractions, 15% Dispersants, Rosin & Other EMEA Derivative 30% North 14% 46% TOFA & South America America 69% Derivative 2% 24% 17 Business Unit Sales (9.7%) +15.2% 476 (16.0%) (4.4%) (12.5%) 440 400 382 386 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Global Rosin and Fatty Acids(1) Global Resins - 2,400KT Select Fatty Acids -175KT TOFA Tallow 4% <1% Sunflower 10% Hydrocarbon Gum Rosin Palm 40% Canola Resin 43% Resin 38% 17% TOR Soybean Resin 29% 16% Terpene Resin 3% (1) Management Estimates Engineered Polymers Capa holds the #1 market position in caprolactone technologies, with only two other major competitors worldwide

Caprolactone is a critical input to many high-growthend-use applications

high-growthend-use applications Note: Caprolactone is not caprolactam

Single plant operation in Warrington, U.K.

Experienced management team with approximately 90 employees globally Revenue by Product and Geography (2019E) Caprolactone EMEA 45% Americas 20% 25% HDO Polyols 2% 53% Thermoplastics APAC 30% 25% (1) EUR / USD exchange rate: 1.15 Segment Overview - Performance Materials Segment Description Specialty wood-based, chemically activated carbons engineered to have the optimal porosity for gasoline evaporative emissions control: Canisters - High capacity and superior durability granular and pellet activated carbons

- High capacity and superior durability granular and pellet activated carbons "Near Zero" Canister Solutions - Activated carbon honeycombs and bulk media to control diffusion emissions

Air Intake Systems - Activated carbon sheets and honeycombs to control engine diffusion emissions

- Activated carbon sheets and honeycombs to control engine diffusion emissions Powdered activated carbons used in purification processes for water treatment, food & beverage and chemical & pharmaceutical applications Segment EBITDA ($M) and EBITDA Margin % 41.0% 40.6% 42.3% 43.5% 213 34.4% 169 142 123 88 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2019 Sales - $491M Global Footprint By End Market By Region Process Purification… Asia Pac 35% North America Automotive Pellet Extrusion 52% Activation Covington, VA Labs/Testing: 93% EMEA Covington, VA Changshu, China North Charleston, SC Wickliffe, KY Zhuhai, China 13% Zhuhai, China Zhuhai, China Honeycomb 19 South America Waynesboro, GA (JV) 0% Current Evaporative Emissions Technology Around the World 20 Regulatory Changes Driving Growth Expect increasing regulatory standards to continue Gasoline One-day Multi-day Multi-day + ORVR Near Zero Region Vehicles* + refueling (e.g. (e.g. Tier 1) (e.g. Euro 6) (e.g. Tier 3) (M) Tier 2 or China 6) US & 17.7 Mid-1970s 1980s Late 1990s 2017-2022 Canada S. Korea 1.4 2018-2022 China 23.9 2019-2020 Mid-20s Brazil 2.5 2022 2023-2025 Europe 10.6 Late 1990s 2019 Mid-2020s Japan 4.9 Mid-2020s India 2.3 Mid-2020s Mexico 1.2 TBD * July 2019 IHS Rivalry Forecast, Gasoline Using Light Vehicles. Enacted Regulatory Potential based on NGVT Management Requirement 21 estimate Ingevity's '844 "Bleed" Emissions Patent Currently relevant only to U.S./Canada Control Technology These canister technologies are not covered by the "bleed" emissions patent

Ingevity's granular and pellet carbon products are the preferred choice around the world to meet these regulatory standards

Patent does not apply to China's shift to Tier 2 standards

Ingevity's patent applies to U.S. and Canadian "near zero" standards

Patent expires in March 2022

TIER 1 1970-80s technology / 0.5-1.0L One Day Parking India - Europe Japan - Brazil - S. Korea TIER 2 1990s technology / 2.0-3.0L Multi-day parking & running loss

parking & running loss Plus refueling control China TIER 3 Modern technology "Near Zero" 2.0-3.0L + scrubber U.S. & Canada 22 Well Positioned for Value Creation Market-leading Developing and Deep and Strong balance Experienced delivering high- longstanding global specialty sheet and cash flow and proven performance customer chemical company generation management team solutions relationships ▪ Well-positioned to ▪ Brings extensive ▪ Relentless focus on ▪ Support balanced ▪ Deep talent bench with capitalize on: technical and market developing, capital deployment the right skills to ▪ Increasingly rigorous expertise manufacturing, and between investments in continue to execute bringing to market organic growth and strategic plan regulatory landscape ▪ Diversified product products and processes opportunistic ▪ Emissions standards portfolio including that help solve complex acquisitions, supported ▪ Technology adoption significant intellectual problems by prudent shareholder ▪ Infrastructure property and patents returns to drive spending sustained value 23 Appendix 24 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Ingevity has presented certain financial measures, defined below, which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and has provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business, because such measures, when viewed together with our financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results. Ingevity uses the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges and the income tax expense (benefit) on those items, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items. Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net per share, acquisition and other-related costs per share, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges per share and the income tax expense (benefit) per share on those items, less the per share tax provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items per share. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, and pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales. Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings is defined as provision for income taxes plus the tax expense (benefit) on restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items. Core SG&A is defined as selling, general, and administrative costs less intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions. Net Debt is defined as the sum of short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt less the sum of cash and cash equivalents and restricted investment. Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of acquisition-related pro forma adjustments. Free Cash Flow is defined as the sum of cash provided by (used in) the following items: operating activities less capital expenditures Ingevity also uses the above financial measures as the primary measures of profitability used by managers of the business. In addition, Ingevity believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful measures because they exclude the effects of financing and investment activities as well as non-operating activities. None of the above non-GAAP financial measures are intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth within the following pages. 25 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended March 31, In millions, except per data (unaudited) 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 45.3 $ 22.7 Restructuring and other (income) charges (1) 0.5 - Acquisition and other related costs (2) 1.3 31.2 Tax effect on items above (0.4) (5.3) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3) 0.5 (6.7) Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 47.2 $ 41.9 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 0.54 Restructuring and other (income) charges 0.01 - Acquisition and other related costs 0.03 0.74 Tax effect on items above (0.01) (0.13) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) 0.01 (0.16) Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.12 $ 0.99 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 42.0 42.2 _______________ For the three months ended March, 31 2020, restructuring charges of $0.2 million relate to Performance Chemicals and other charges of $0.3 million relate to business transformation initiative costs. Charges primarily relate to legal and professional fees, inventory step-up amortization, and a purchase price hedge incurred, associated with acquisitions in the Performance Chemicals segment. Three Months Ended March 31, In millions 2020 2019 Legal and professional service fees $ 1.3 $ 10.1 Caprolactone Acquisition purchase price hedge adjustment - 12.7 Acquisition-related costs 1.3 22.8 Inventory fair value step-up amortization (a) - 8.4 Acquisition and other related costs $ 1.3 $ 31.2 Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. Represents certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; excess tax benefits on stock compensation; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance. 26 Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended March 31, In millions (unaudited) 2020 2019 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 45.3 $ 22.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 9.9 - Interest expense, net 10.9 11.1 Depreciation and amortization 24.3 18.5 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 0.5 - Acquisition and other related costs 1.3 31.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 92.2 $ 83.5 Net sales $ 288.2 $ 276.8 Net income (loss) margin 15.7% 8.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin 32.0% 30.2% Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes (GAAP) to Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended March 31, In millions (unaudited) 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 92.2 $ 83.5 Depreciation and amortization 24.3 18.5 Interest expense, net 10.9 11.1 Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 57.0 $ 53.9 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP) $ 9.9 $ - Tax effect on certain items (0.4) (5.3) Discrete tax provision (benefit) 0.5 (6.7) Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 9.8 $ 12.0 Tax Rate (GAAP) 17.9% -% Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) 17.2% 22.3% 27 Reconciliation of Selling, General and Admin (SG&A) (GAAP) to Core SG&A (Non-GAAP) Three Months Ended March In millions (unaudited) 31, 2020 2019 SG&A (GAAP) $ 38.5 $ 39.1 Intangible amortization related to acquisitions 8.0 5.1 Core SG&A (Non-GAAP) $ 30.5 $ 34.0 Net sales $ 288.2 $ 276.8 SG&A as a percent of Net sales 13.4% 14.1% Core SG&A as a percent of sales 10.6% 12.3% Calculation of Historical Net Debt Ratio (Non-GAAP) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 In millions, except ratios (unaudited) Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Net Debt(1) $ 445.2 $ 424.0 $ 391.7 $ 405.1 $ 370.2 $ 314.0 $ 295.8 $ 628.7 $ 600.2 $ 627.5 $ 610.2 $ 1,319.2 $ 1,267.7 $ 1,175.9 $ 1,121.0 $ 1,113.3 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 58.4 59.6 36.0 50.2 67.2 72.7 52.6 67.1 89.4 90.7 73.3 83.5 108.3 114.0 91.1 92.2 Pine Chemical Pro Forma(3) - - - 6.0 5.6 7.5 7.8 4.8 - - - - - - - - Caprolactone Pro Forma (3) - - - - - - - 15.1 14.5 16.7 14.8 5.5 - - - - Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA 58.4 59.6 36.0 56.2 72.8 80.2 60.4 87.0 103.9 107.4 88.1 89.0 108.3 114.0 91.1 92.2 LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA - - - 210.2 224.6 245.2 269.6 300.4 331.5 358.7 386.4 388.4 392.8 399.4 402.4 405.6 Net Debt Ratio - - - 1.9x 1.6x 1.3x 1.1x 2.1x 1.8x 1.7x 1.6x 3.4x 3.2x 2.9x 2.8x 2.7x -------------------------------- Represents t otal debt including capital lease obligation, excluding deferred financing fees, less cash and cash equivalents less restricted investment for each period included above. See the Company's Form 10-Q for each period for more information. This does not include any pro forma adjustment for acquisition related debt. Represents net income (loss) plus provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, acquisition and other related costs, and pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges for each period included above. See the Company's Form 10-Q for each period for more information. Pro forma amounts include historical results of the Pine Chemical Business and Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition dates of March 8, 2018 and February 13, 2019, respectively. These amounts also include adjustments as if the acquisitions had occurred on January 1st of the year preceding the acquisition date. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1st of the year preceding the acquisition date. Details associated with the pro forma results for both acquisitions are included within the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the Company's Form 10-Q for each respective period. 28 Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP) In millions, except ratios (unaudited) March 31, 2020 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 21.6 Long-term debt including finance lease obligations 1,467.8 Debt issuance costs 6.5 Total Debt 1,495.9 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1) Restricted investment Net Debt Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2019 Three months ended March 31, 2020 Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of March 31, 2020 Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP) Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP) 310.4 72.2 $ 1,113.3 $183.7 (22.7) 45.3 $206.3 7.25x Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 $ 396.9 Three months ended March 31, 2019 (83.5) Three months ended March 31, 2020 92.2 Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of March 31, 2020 $ 405.6 Net debt ratio (Non GAAP) 2.74x _______________ Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to our New Market Tax Credit arrangement. 29 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP) Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions, except per data (unaudited) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 183.7 $ 181.8 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - 12.7 Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders (GAAP) 183.7 169.1 Restructuring and other (income) charges (1) 1.8 (0.5) Acquisition and other related costs (2) 35.3 12.2 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)(4) - 0.2 Tax effect on items above (6.8) (3.0) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3) (5.9) (2.8) Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ 208.1 $ 175.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP) $ 4.35 $ 3.97 Restructuring and other (income) charges 0.04 (0.01) Acquisition and other related costs 0.84 0.28 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) - 0.01 Tax effect on items above (0.16) (0.07) Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (0.14) (0.07) Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ 4.93 $ 4.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 42.2 42.6 _______________ The restructuring activity relates to Performance Chemicals for all periods presented. Charges primarily relate to legal and professional fees, inventory step-up amortization, and a purchase price hedge incurred, associated with acquisitions in the Performance Chemicals segment. Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions 2019 2018 Legal and professional service fees $ 14.2 $ 6.9 Caprolactone Acquisition purchase price hedge adjustment 12.7 3.9 Acquisition-related costs 26.9 10.8 Inventory fair value step-up amortization (a) 8.4 1.4 Acquisition and other related costs $ 35.3 $ 12.2 Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statement of operations. Represents certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; excess tax benefits on stock compensation; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance. Charges relate to pension curtailment which are included in "Cost of sales" on the condensed statement of operations. 30 Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions (unaudited) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 183.7 $ 181.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 44.2 40.0 Interest expense, net 46.9 29.8 Depreciation and amortization 85.0 57.0 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 1.8 (0.5) Acquisition and other related costs 35.3 12.2 Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income) - 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 396.9 $ 320.5 Net sales $ 1,292.9 $ 1,133.6 Net income (loss) margin 14.2% 16.0% Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.7% 28.3% Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes (GAAP) to Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) Twelve Months Ended December 31, In millions (unaudited) 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 396.9 $ 320.5 Depreciation and amortization 85.0 57.0 Interest expense, net 46.9 29.8 Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 265.0 $ 233.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP) $ 44.2 $ 40.0 Tax effect on certain items (6.8) (3.0) Discrete tax provision (benefit) (5.9) (2.8) Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 56.9 $ 45.8 Tax Rate (GAAP) 20.2% 18.0% Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP) 21.5% 19.6% 31 Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP) In millions, except ratios (unaudited) December 31, 2019 Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt $ 22.5 Long-term debt including finance lease obligations 1,228.4 Debt issuance costs 6.9 Total Debt 1,257.8 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1) 64.2 Restricted investment 72.6 Net Debt $ 1,121.0 Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP) Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of December 31, 2019 $ 183.7 Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP) 6.85x Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of December 31, 2019 396.9 Caprolactone Business Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM as of December 31, 2019 (2) 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA LTM inclusive of pro forma as of December 31, 2019 $ 402.4 Net debt ratio (Non GAAP) 2.79x _______________ Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to the New Market Tax Credit financing transaction which was entered into in November 2019. Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018. 32 Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) Twelve Months Ended In millions (unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 Cash Flow from Operations $ 275.7 $ 252.0 Less: Capital Expenditures 114.8 93.9 Free Cash Flow $ 160.9 $ 158.1 33 Supplemental Historical Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been prepared to also illustrate the effect of the acquisition of the Capa™ Caprolactone division ("Caprolactone Business") of Perstorp Holding AB (the "Seller") by Ingevity. The acquisition of the Caprolactone Business was completed on February 13, 2019 through the purchase of all outstanding equity in Perstorp UK Ltd. which was previously held by the Seller for a total of €578.9 million, less debt assumed plus accrued interest (the "Caprolactone Acquisition"). The Company funded the Caprolactone Acquisition through a combination of borrowings under Ingevity's revolving credit facilities and cash on hand. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Capa Acquisition. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition and the incurrence of additional debt used to fund the acquisitions, as if the acquisition had been consummated on January 1, 2019, and combines Ingevity's historical results for the periods presented. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations. The historical financial information has been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information to give effect to pro forma adjustments that are (1) directly attributable to the acquisitions, (2) factually supportable, and (3) with respect to the statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact. In addition, the historical combined financial statements of the Caprolactone Business have been adjusted to reflect certain reclassifications to conform to Ingevity's financial statement presentation. The unaudited pro forma financial information included herein has been prepared by management in accordance with the regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are not necessarily indicative of the combined financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Caprolactone Acquisition occurred as of the date indicated, nor are they meant to be indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations. In addition, the accompanying unaudited pro forma financial information does not include any expected cost savings, operating synergies, or revenue enhancement, which may be realized subsequent to the Caprolactone Acquisition or the impact of any nonrecurring activity and one-timetransaction-related costs. The ultimate recognition of such costs and liabilities would affect amounts in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, and such costs and liabilities could be material. The estimated fair values used for the purpose of adjusting for the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information are preliminary, as the determination of fair value of the assets and liabilities requires extensive use of estimates and management's judgment. Final valuations will be performed and management anticipates that the values assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed may be adjusted during the one-year measurement period following the date of completion of each acquisition. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final acquisition accounting may occur and could have a material impact on the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. The pro forma adjustments are based on information available to management and assumptions that management believes are factually supportable at the time the pro forma information was prepared. Ingevity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the unaudited pro forma information to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this disclosure. For more information regarding Ingevity's unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, see "Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information" in Ingevity's Current Report on Form 8-K/A ("Form 8-K/A") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the web site of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, at www.sec.gov. Presented below is a quarterly impact of certain pro forma adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. 34 Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Historical Caprolactone In millions, except per share data Ingevity Business 1 Pro Forma Net sales $ 276.8 $ 17.7 $ 294.5 Cost of sales 179.7 2.6 182.3 Gross profit 97.1 15.1 112.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 39.1 3.6 42.7 Research and technical expenses 5.1 - 5.1 Acquisition-related costs 22.8 (22.8) - Other (income) expense, net (3.7) 0.5 (3.2) Interest expense, net 11.1 3.0 14.1 Income (loss) before income taxes 22.7 30.8 53.5 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - 7.6 7.6 Net income (loss) 22.7 23.2 45.9 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 22.7 $ 23.2 $ 45.9 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders Diluted $ 0.54 $ 1.09 ___________________ Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018. 35 Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations Year Ended December 31, 2019 Historical Caprolactone In millions, except per share data Ingevity Business 1 Pro Forma Net sales $ 1,292.9 $ 17.7 $ 1,310.6 Cost of sales 810.9 2.6 813.5 Gross profit 482.0 15.1 497.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses 163.1 3.6 166.7 Research and technical expenses 19.7 - 19.7 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net 1.8 - 1.8 Acquisition-related costs 26.9 (26.9) - Other (income) expense, net (4.3) 0.5 (3.8) Interest expense, net 46.9 3.0 49.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 227.9 34.9 262.8 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 44.2 6.7 50.9 Net income (loss) 183.7 28.2 211.9 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 183.7 $ 28.2 $ 211.9 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders $ 4.35 $ 5.01 ___________________ Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018. 36 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 Historical Pro Forma In millions, expect percentages (unaudited) Ingevity Adjustment 1 Pro Forma Net income (loss) $ 22.7 $ 23.2 $ 45.9 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - 7.6 7.6 Interest expense, net 11.1 3.0 14.1 Depreciation and amortization 18.5 2.9 21.4 Restructuring and other (income) charges, net - - - Acquisition and other related costs 31.2 (31.2) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 83.5 $ 5.5 $ 89.0 Net sales $ 276.8 $ 294.5 Net income (loss) margin 8.2% 15.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.2% 30.2% Performance Chemicals Segment EBITDA $ 32.3 $ 5.5 $ 37.8 Net sales $ 167.7 $ 185.4 Segment EBITDA margin 19.3% 20.4% ___________________ Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018. Comparison of Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 to Pro Forma March 31, 2019 Pro Forma In millions, expect percentages (unaudited) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 $ Change % Change Total Ingevity Net sales $ 288.2 $ 294.5 $ (6.3) (2.1)% Adjusted EBITDA 92.2 89.0 3.2 3.6% Performance Chemicals Segment Net sales $ 167.1 $ 185.4 $ (18.3) (9.9)% Adjusted EBITDA 31.0 37.8 (6.8) (18.0)% 37 Attachments Original document

