Ingevity : at Berenberg Conference USA 2020

Today's Agenda
First Quarter Results
Company Overview
Performance Chemicals
Performance Materials
First Quarter 2020 Results
$ in millions
1Q
1Q
vs Prior Year
2020
2019
%
Net Sales
288.2
276.8
11.4
4.1%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
92.2
83.5
8.7
10.4%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
32.0%
30.2%
+180 bps
Margin
1Q Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Performance Highlights
Strong quarter despite initial impacts from coronavirus (COVID-19)
Effects from Chinese auto demand were as expected
Most other impacts in Performance Chemicals appear delayed
Sales up 4 percent on volume and price/mix
Performance Materials with solid growth
Flat year-over-year results in Performance Chemicals
Adjusted EBITDA up 10 percent
Reduction in production costs
FX/other impacts due to 1Q19 one- time events
Outstanding free cash flow1 of $41 million enabled us to reduce leverage to 2.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA1
(1)
Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest
GAAP financial measure.
(2)
SG&A includes research & technical expense.
Response to COVID-19
Crisis Management
Manufacturing Operations
Business Continuity Team and Task Force activated; meet twice per week and daily, respectively
Positive test response scenarios and communications tools developed and distributed
Enhanced employee communications including SharePoint site, revised policies, Q&As, educational materials, semi-weekly newsletter, management videos, etc.
Mass communications texting tool
China locations resumed full operations
Performance Chemicals' U.S. and U.K. manufacturing locations running normally
Scale backs at Performance Materials plants; temporary furloughs for ~250 employees
Raw materials, warehousing and trucking running smoothly
Pandemic response and continuity plans in place
Covington kiln replacement and Warrington, U.K., glassware replacement delayed until fall
Employee Health
Financial Status
▪
Work-from-home and social distancing
▪
Focus on liquidity and debt reduction
measures
▪
$41 million in free cash flow1
▪
Hand sanitizer, additional cleaning and
▪
$250 million drawn from revolver
disinfection
▪
Potential to defer approximately $5 million of
▪
Ban on all non-essential international and
payroll taxes under CARES Act
domestic business travel
▪ Webinar series to provide investors with
▪
Limited visits to company locations by non-
insights into strategies for each business
employees
Free telehealth services for employees and dependents
Temperatures taken at all production facilities
(1)
Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest
GAAP financial measure.
Performance Chemicals
$ in millions
1Q
1Q
vs Prior Year
2020
2019
%
Net Sales
167.1
167.7
(0.6)
(0.4)%
Industrial Specialties
79.9
95.8
(15.9)
(16.6)%
Oilfield Technologies
30.2
29.2
1.0
3.4%
Pavement Technologies
20.7
18.5
2.2
11.9%
Engineered Polymers
36.3
24.2
12.1
50.0%
Segment EBITDA
31.0
32.3
(1.3)
(4.0)%
Segment EBITDA
18.6%
19.3%
-70 bps
Margin
1Q Segment EBITDA
Performance Highlights
Revenue essentially flat vs. prior year
Industrial Specialties: Sales decrease due to weak demand (especially in China); pressure on rosin markets
Oilfield Technologies: Sales increased slightly despite reduced North American drilling and price instability; sales to new export customers rose
Pavement Technologies: Solid start to paving season in both North and South America
Engineered Polymers: Sales down pro forma 13%(1)due to strongyear-agoperiod; increased sales of thermoplastics, particularly in North America and Asia.
Segment EBITDA of $31 million, down 4%
Reduced spending
Partially offset by lower volumes, price / mix and FX
(1) Includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information.
(2) SG&A includes research & technical expense.
Performance Materials
$ in millions
1Q
1Q
vs Prior Year
2020
2019
%
Net Sales
121.1
109.1
12.0
11.0%
Automotive
112.9
99.7
13.2
13.2%
Technologies
Process Purification
8.2
9.4
(1.2)
(12.8)%
Segment EBITDA
61.2
51.2
10.0
19.5%
Segment EBITDA
50.5%
46.9%
+360 bps
Margin
1Q Segment EBITDA
(1) SG&A includes research & technical expense.
Performance Highlights
Revenue increase of 11%
Significant sales increase in China as automakers essentially complete China 6 implementation
Growth hindered by February auto production downturn in China
Light vehicle production in China down 47%
Automakers now coming back on line
Strong growth in both base auto activated carbon and 'honeycomb' products in U.S. and Canada as automakers complete U.S. EPA Tier 3/LEV III implementation
Light vehicle production in North America down 11%
Combined, Europe and other regions flat
Segment EBITDA of $61 million, up 20% versus prior year's quarter
Solid price and mix improvement
Reduced production costs
Excellent execution led to sharp increase in segment EBITDA margins up to over 50%
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
vs PY
$ in millions except EPS
Q1 2020
Q1 2019
∆%
Consolidated Income Statement:
Net sales
$288.2
$276.8
15.6%
Gross Profit
$114.6
$97.1
18.0%
% Margin
39.8%
35.1%
+470 bps
Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)(1)
$30.5
$34.0
(10.3)%
Acquisition Amortization
8.0
5.1
56.9%
Total Selling, General & Admin Expense (GAAP)
$38.5
$39.1
(1.5)%
% of Net Sales - Total SG&A
13.4%
14.1%
-70 bps
% of Net Sales - Core SG&A
10.6%
12.3%
-170 bps
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1)
$92.2
$83.5
10.4%
% Margin (Non-GAAP)(1)
32.0%
30.2%
+180 bps
Interest expense, net
$10.9
$11.1
(1.8)%
Provision for income taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)
$9.8
$12.0
(18.3)%
Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)(1)
$47.2
$41.9
12.6%
Diluted Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)
$1.12
$0.99
13.1%
Consolidated Cash Flow Items:
Cash Flow from Operations
$60.2
$(8.0)
Less: Capital Expenditures
19.5
28.1
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)
$40.7
$(36.1)
Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
GAAP financial measure.
First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary
Capital Structure
$ in millions
Current
Pricing
Amount
$750m Revolver
L+150
$375.0
Term Loans
L+100-150
735.9
$166m Interest Rate Swap (1)
1.35%
Senior Notes
4.5%
300.0
Finance Lease & Other (2)
~8%
85.0
Total Debt
$1,495.9
Less: Cash Balance (3)
(310.4)
Less: Restricted Investment
(72.2)
Total Net Debt (4)
$1,113.3
Net Debt Ratio (4)
2.7x
Historical Net Debt Ratio (4)
Targeted Net Debt ratio = 2.0 - 2.5x
(Acq: Capa)
(Acq: GP Pine Chem)
3.4x 3.2x
2.9x 2.8x
2.7x
1.9x
1.6x
1.3x 1.1x
2.1x
1.8x
1.7x
1.6x
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Working Capital Management
$ in millions
Inventory, net
$236
$213
Accounts receivable, net
141
150
Accounts payable
105
99
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Trade Working Capital (5)
$272
$264
% of LTM Net Sales
21%
20%(6)
Debt Maturity Schedule (7)
$ in millions
375
$394 375
$300
$5
$9
$19
309
Q2 '20
H2 '20
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2017
2018
2019
2020
Revolver (drawn)
Revolver (undrawn)(8)
Term Loans
Sr Notes
$166m interest rate swap through 2023
Finance lease related to the Industrial Development Bond that is part of the financing for our Wickliffe, Kentucky facility; other relates to other short term borrowings less deferred financing fees
Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to our New Market Tax Credit arrangement.
See appendix for Non GAAP reconciliation.
Trade Working Capital is defined as Inventory + Accounts Receivable - Accounts Payable
(6) Q4 2019 uses LTM Pro Forma Net Sales which includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information.
9 (7) Excludes ~$5m of other debt and $80m Finance Lease (due 2027) for simplicity
(8) As of March 31, 2020 $372.9 million was undrawn, reflecting $2.1 million of outstanding letters of credit.
2020 Outlook and Guidance Assumptions
Performance Chemicals
Chinese gum rosin prices increase modestly
Continued pressure on rosin markets
Significant decline in North American drilling and production, partially offset by international
WTI oil prices recover to high $20s / low $30s
Paving remains essential industry; U.S. federal stimulus would be a tailwind
China and EMEA have normal paving season
Steady growth in engineered polymers; strong sales to American bioplastics market
Performance Materials
Range of potential outcomes dependent on rates of recovery of auto sales in each region: China, Europe and North America
All scenarios assume recovery to only 75 to 85% of 2019 levels at some point in remainder of year
Continued global harmonization
Increased orders in Europe
2020 Revised Guidance
($M)
Item
FY19 Actual
Initial FY20 Guidance
Revised FY20
Guidance
Revenue
$1,292.9
$1,300 to $1,350
$1,100 to $1,200
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$396.9
$400 to $420
$310 to $350
Adjusted tax rate(1)
21.5%
22-24%
22-24%
Capital expenditures
$115
$95-$105
~$85
Free Cash Flow(2)
$161
$200-$220
$130-170
Net Debt Ratio(3)
2.84x
<2.25x before any share buybacks
~2.75 - 3.25x
Performance Materials
2Q 2020 Guidance
Further Mitigation Tactics
▪ Revenues down 25% to 30% versus prior year
▪
Reduced capital expenditures
quarter
▪
Additional temporary furloughs
▪ Adjusted EBITDA down 35% to 40% versus prior
▪ Sharply reduced travel and office costs
year quarter
▪
SG&A / COGS reductions
(1)
A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA as projected for 2020 is not provided. Ingevity does not forecast net income as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with
certainty various components of net income. These components, net of tax, include further restructuring and other income (charges), net; additional acquisition and other related costs in connection
with the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB's Capa caprolactone business; additional pension and post and revisions due to future guidance and assessment of U.S. tax reform. Additionally, discrete
tax items could drive variability in our projected effective tax rate. All of these components could significantly impact such financial measures. Further, in the future, other items with similar
(2)
Non-GAAP measure which represents Cash from Operations expected to range from $215M to $255M for FY2020 less Capital Expenditures.
(3) Defined as total debt including capital lease obligation excluding deferred financing fees less cash and cash equivalents less restricted investment divided by annual adjusted EBITDA.
Company Overview
Performance
Performance Chemicals
Materials
Carbon
Pavement
Oilfield
Industrial
Engineered
Technologies
Technologies
Technologies
Specialties
Polymers
2019 Sales
$491 million
$183 million
$111 million
$386 million
$122 million(1)
2019
Segment
$213 million
$183 million
EBITDA
Market
#1 in automotive
#1 or #2
#1 or #2 in oil-
#1 or #2
#1
Position
based muds
▪ Pavement
▪
Well Service
▪ Adhesives
▪ Coatings
▪
Automotive
preservation
▪
Agrochemicals
▪ Resins
Additives
Applications
▪
Process
▪ Recycling
▪
Lubricants
▪ Elastomers
▪
Production and
purification
▪ Evotherm®
▪
Inks
▪ Adhesives
Downstream
technologies
▪
Intermediates
▪ Bioplastics
Select
Competitors
Select
(2)
Customers
1)
We acquired the Engineered Polymers division via the acquisition of the Capa Caprolactone business from Perstorp Holdings AB on February 13, 2019. This
amount represents Ingevity's as-reported 2019 for the remainder of the year.
2)
Not disclosed due to NDAs and confidentiality.
Segment Overview - Performance Chemicals
Segment Description
Segment EBITDA ($M) & EBITDA Margin %
Specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process, crude tall oil (CTO) and lignin
14.5%
20.6%
22.9%
183
16.2%
151
13.0%
Pavement Technologies: road construction, resurfacing, preservation, maintenance and recycling
Oilfield Technologies: well service additives and chemistry for production and downstream applications
Industrial Specialties: adhesive tackifiers, printing inks, paper chemicals, rubber, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants and other chemical intermediate applications
102 101
79
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 Sales - $802M
Global Footprint
By End Market
By Region
Eng Poly
Asia Pac
15%
14%
Industrial
EMEA
Pavement
Specialties
17%
North
23%
48%
South
America
Oilfield
America
67%
Manufacturing
Laboratories
14%
3%
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
DeRidder, LA
Lille, France
Crossett, AR
Shanghai, China
Warrington, U.K.
Chennai, India
Pine Chemicals Value Chain
Enhanced value from intermediates and derivative products
Renewable Forests
Biorefinery
CTO
Intermediate
Products
Tall Oil
Fatty Acid
Distilled
Tall Oil
Tall Oil
Rosin
Derivative
Products
Pavement preservation
Evotherm (warm mix asphalt)
Asphalt recycling
Oil well service additives
Oil production & downstream chemicals
Rubber emulsifiers
Lubricants
Intermediates
Adhesives
Inks
Paper size
Rubber emulsifiers
Business Overview - Pavement Technologies
Business Description
Business Unit Sales
Asphalt additives derived from tall oil fatty acid,
4 yr CAGR +7.8%
183
179
lignin, amines, surfactants and polymers
163
▪ Pavement Preservation: emulsifiers for specialty
148
149
ultra-thin maintenance layers
▪ Evotherm Technologies: additives for road
construction in the fast growing category of
warm mix asphalt
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2019 Sales - $183M
By End Application
By Region
Asia Pac
7%
South
EMEA
America
8%
4%
Construction
35%
North
Preservation
65%
America
81%
Specialty Additives for Global Asphalt Paving(1)
Emulsifiers, engineered modifiers, adhesion
promoters, warm mix additives, specialty polymers
20162022
$400M~$600M
(1) Management Estimates
Business Overview - Oilfield Technologies
Business Description
Specialty intermediates and TOFA used in Drilling, Production and Transportation of Crude Oil
Emulsifiers for manufacture of oil-based muds
Rheology modifiers and wetting agents for used muds
Imidazolines and specialty derivatives for corrosion inhibition
TOFA as raw material by integrated production service companies
TOFA and dimers part of lubricant packages in water- based muds
Industrial chemicals based on tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, and lignin for the following applications:
Tall Oil Rosin
Tall Oil Fatty Acid
▪
Ink resins
▪
Lubricants
▪
Adhesives tackifiers
▪
Coatings
▪
Paper sizing
▪
Cleaners
Rubber emulsifiers
Lignin
Biofractions
▪
Pharma phytosterols
▪
Agchem dispersants
▪
Renewable energy
▪
Dyes dispersants
▪
Roofing
2019 Sales - $386M
By Material
By Region
Asia Pac
Biofractions,
15%
Dispersants,
Rosin &
Other
EMEA
Derivative
30%
North
14%
46%
TOFA &
South
America
America
69%
Derivative
2%
24%
Business Unit Sales
(9.7%)
+15.2%
476
(16.0%)
(4.4%)
(12.5%)
440
400
382
386
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Global Rosin and Fatty Acids(1)
Global Resins - 2,400KT Select Fatty Acids -175KT
TOFA
Tallow 4%
<1%
Sunflower
10%
Hydrocarbon Gum Rosin
Palm
40%
Canola
Resin 43% Resin 38%
17%
TOR
Soybean
Resin
29%
16%
Terpene
Resin 3%
(1) Management Estimates
Engineered Polymers
Capa holds the #1 market position in caprolactone technologies, with only two other major competitors worldwide
Caprolactone is a critical input to many high-growthend-use applications
Note: Caprolactone is not caprolactam
Single plant operation in Warrington, U.K.
Experienced management team with approximately 90 employees globally
Revenue by Product and Geography (2019E)
Caprolactone
EMEA
45%
Americas
20%
25%
HDO
Polyols
2%
53%
Thermoplastics
APAC
30%
25%
(1) EUR / USD exchange rate: 1.15
Segment Overview - Performance Materials
Segment Description
Specialty wood-based, chemically activated carbons engineered to have the optimal porosity for gasoline evaporative emissions control:
Canisters - High capacity and superior durability granular and pellet activated carbons
"Near Zero" Canister Solutions- Activated carbon honeycombs and bulk media to control diffusion emissions
Air Intake Systems - Activated carbon sheets and honeycombs to control engine diffusion emissions
Powdered activated carbons used in purification processes for water treatment, food & beverage and chemical & pharmaceutical applications
Segment EBITDA ($M) and EBITDA Margin %
41.0%
40.6%
42.3%
43.5%
213
34.4%
169
142
123
88
2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
2019 Sales - $491M
Global Footprint
By End Market
By Region
Process
Purification…
Asia Pac
35%
North
America
Automotive
Pellet Extrusion
52%
Activation
Covington, VA
Labs/Testing:
93%
EMEA
Covington, VA
Changshu, China
North Charleston, SC
Wickliffe, KY
Zhuhai, China
13%
Zhuhai, China
Zhuhai, China
Honeycomb
19
South America
Waynesboro, GA (JV)
0%
Current Evaporative Emissions Technology Around the World
20
Regulatory Changes Driving Growth
Expect increasing regulatory standards to continue
Gasoline
One-day
Multi-day
Multi-day + ORVR
Near Zero
Region
Vehicles*
+ refueling (e.g.
(e.g. Tier 1)
(e.g. Euro 6)
(e.g. Tier 3)
(M)
Tier 2 or China 6)
US &
17.7
Mid-1970s
1980s
Late 1990s
2017-2022
Canada
S. Korea
1.4
2018-2022
China
23.9
2019-2020
Mid-20s
Brazil
2.5
2022
2023-2025
Europe
10.6
Late 1990s
2019
Mid-2020s
Japan
4.9
Mid-2020s
India
2.3
Mid-2020s
Mexico
1.2
TBD
* July 2019 IHS Rivalry Forecast, Gasoline Using Light Vehicles.
Enacted Regulatory
Potential based on
NGVT Management
Requirement
Ingevity's '844 "Bleed" Emissions Patent
Currently relevant only to U.S./Canada
Control Technology
These canister technologies are not covered by the "bleed" emissions patent
Ingevity's granular and pellet carbon products are the preferred choice around the world to meet these regulatory standards
Patent does not apply to China's shift to Tier 2 standards
Ingevity's patent applies to U.S. and Canadian "near zero" standards
Patent expires in March 2022
TIER 1
1970-80s technology /0.5-1.0LOne Day Parking
India - Europe
Japan - Brazil - S. Korea
TIER 2
1990s technology /2.0-3.0L
Multi-dayparking & running loss
Plus refueling control
China
TIER 3
Modern technology
"Near Zero"
2.0-3.0L + scrubber
U.S. & Canada
Well Positioned for Value Creation
Market-leading
Developing and
Deep and
Strong balance
Experienced
delivering high-
longstanding
global specialty
sheet and cash flow
and proven
performance
customer
chemical company
generation
management team
solutions
relationships
▪ Well-positioned to
▪
Brings extensive
▪ Relentless focus on
▪ Support balanced
▪ Deep talent bench with
capitalize on:
technical and market
developing,
capital deployment
the right skills to
▪
Increasingly rigorous
expertise
manufacturing, and
between investments in
continue to execute
bringing to market
organic growth and
strategic plan
regulatory landscape
▪
Diversified product
products and processes
opportunistic
▪
Emissions standards
portfolio including
that help solve complex
acquisitions, supported
▪
Technology adoption
significant intellectual
problems
by prudent shareholder
▪
Infrastructure
property and patents
returns to drive
spending
sustained value
Appendix
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Ingevity has presented certain financial measures, defined below, which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and has provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business, because such measures, when viewed together with our financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results.
Ingevity uses the following non-GAAP measures:
Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges and the income tax expense (benefit) on those items, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items.
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net per share, acquisition and other-related costs per share, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges per share and the income tax expense (benefit) per share on those items, less the per share tax provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items per share.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, and pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales.
Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings is defined as provision for income taxes plus the tax expense (benefit) on restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items.
Core SG&A is defined as selling, general, and administrative costs less intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions.
Net Debt is defined as the sum of short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt less the sum of cash and cash equivalents and restricted investment.
Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of acquisition-related pro forma adjustments.
Free Cash Flow is defined as the sum of cash provided by (used in) the following items: operating activities less capital expenditures
Ingevity also uses the above financial measures as the primary measures of profitability used by managers of the business. In addition, Ingevity believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful measures because they exclude the effects of financing and investment activities as well as non-operating activities. None of the above non-GAAP financial measures are intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth within the following pages.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended March 31,
In millions, except per data (unaudited)
2020
2019
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
45.3
$
22.7
Restructuring and other (income) charges (1)
0.5
-
Acquisition and other related costs (2)
1.3
31.2
Tax effect on items above
(0.4)
(5.3)
Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3)
0.5
(6.7)
Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)
$
47.2
$
41.9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)
$
1.08
$
0.54
Restructuring and other (income) charges
0.01
-
Acquisition and other related costs
0.03
0.74
Tax effect on items above
(0.01)
(0.13)
Certain discrete tax provision (benefit)
0.01
(0.16)
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
$
1.12
$
0.99
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
42.0
42.2
_______________
For the three months ended March, 31 2020, restructuring charges of $0.2 million relate to Performance Chemicals and other charges of $0.3 million relate to business transformation initiative costs.
Charges primarily relate to legal and professional fees, inventory step-up amortization, and a purchase price hedge incurred, associated with acquisitions in the Performance Chemicals segment.
Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statement of operations.
Represents certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; excess tax benefits on stock compensation; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance.
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended March 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2020
2019
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
45.3
$
22.7
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
9.9
-
Interest expense, net
10.9
11.1
Depreciation and amortization
24.3
18.5
Restructuring and other (income) charges, net
0.5
-
Acquisition and other related costs
1.3
31.2
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
92.2
$
83.5
Net sales
$
288.2
$
276.8
Net income (loss) margin
15.7%
8.2%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
32.0%
30.2%
Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes
(GAAP) to
Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended March 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2020
2019
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
92.2
$
83.5
Depreciation and amortization
24.3
18.5
Interest expense, net
10.9
11.1
Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP)
$
57.0
$
53.9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)
$
9.9
$
-
Tax effect on certain items
(0.4)
(5.3)
Discrete tax provision (benefit)
0.5
(6.7)
Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)
$
9.8
$
12.0
Tax Rate (GAAP)
17.9%
-%
Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)
17.2%
22.3%
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Admin (SG&A) (GAAP) to Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)
Three Months Ended March
In millions (unaudited)
31,
2020
2019
SG&A (GAAP)
$
38.5
$
39.1
Intangible amortization related to acquisitions
8.0
5.1
Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)
$
30.5
$
34.0
Net sales
$
288.2
$
276.8
SG&A as a percent of Net sales
13.4%
14.1%
Core SG&A as a percent of sales
10.6%
12.3%
Calculation of Historical Net Debt Ratio (Non-GAAP)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
In millions, except ratios
(unaudited)
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Net Debt(1)
$ 445.2
$ 424.0
$ 391.7
$ 405.1
$ 370.2
$
314.0
$ 295.8
$ 628.7
$ 600.2
$ 627.5
$
610.2
$ 1,319.2
$ 1,267.7
$ 1,175.9
$ 1,121.0
$ 1,113.3
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
58.4
59.6
36.0
50.2
67.2
72.7
52.6
67.1
89.4
90.7
73.3
83.5
108.3
114.0
91.1
92.2
Pine Chemical Pro Forma(3)
-
-
-
6.0
5.6
7.5
7.8
4.8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Caprolactone Pro Forma (3)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
15.1
14.5
16.7
14.8
5.5
-
-
-
-
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
58.4
59.6
36.0
56.2
72.8
80.2
60.4
87.0
103.9
107.4
88.1
89.0
108.3
114.0
91.1
92.2
LTM Pro Forma Adjusted
EBITDA
-
-
-
210.2
224.6
245.2
269.6
300.4
331.5
358.7
386.4
388.4
392.8
399.4
402.4
405.6
Net Debt Ratio
-
-
-
1.9x
1.6x
1.3x
1.1x
2.1x
1.8x
1.7x
1.6x
3.4x
3.2x
2.9x
2.8x
2.7x
Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)
In millions, except ratios (unaudited)
March 31, 2020
Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt
$
21.6
Long-term debt including finance lease obligations
1,467.8
Debt issuance costs
6.5
Total Debt
1,495.9
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
Restricted investment
Net Debt
Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of March 31, 2020
Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP)
Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP)
310.4
72.2
$ 1,113.3
$183.7 (22.7) 45.3
$206.3
7.25x
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
$
396.9
Three months ended March 31, 2019
(83.5)
Three months ended March 31, 2020
92.2
Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of March 31, 2020
$
405.6
Net debt ratio (Non GAAP)
2.74x
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
In millions, except per data (unaudited)
2019
2018
Net income (loss)
$
183.7
$
181.8
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
12.7
Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders (GAAP)
183.7
169.1
Restructuring and other (income) charges (1)
1.8
(0.5)
Acquisition and other related costs (2)
35.3
12.2
Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)(4)
-
0.2
Tax effect on items above
(6.8)
(3.0)
Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3)
(5.9)
(2.8)
Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)
$
208.1
$
175.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)
$
4.35
$
3.97
Restructuring and other (income) charges
0.04
(0.01)
Acquisition and other related costs
0.84
0.28
Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)
-
0.01
Tax effect on items above
(0.16)
(0.07)
Certain discrete tax provision (benefit)
(0.14)
(0.07)
Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)
$
4.93
$
4.11
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
42.2
42.6
Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2019
2018
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
183.7
$
181.8
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
44.2
40.0
Interest expense, net
46.9
29.8
Depreciation and amortization
85.0
57.0
Restructuring and other (income) charges, net
1.8
(0.5)
Acquisition and other related costs
35.3
12.2
Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)
-
0.2
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
396.9
$
320.5
Net sales
$
1,292.9
$
1,133.6
Net income (loss) margin
14.2%
16.0%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.7%
28.3%
Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes
(GAAP) to
Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
In millions (unaudited)
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
396.9
$
320.5
Depreciation and amortization
85.0
57.0
Interest expense, net
46.9
29.8
Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP)
$
265.0
$
233.7
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)
$
44.2
$
40.0
Tax effect on certain items
(6.8)
(3.0)
Discrete tax provision (benefit)
(5.9)
(2.8)
Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)
$
56.9
$
45.8
Tax Rate (GAAP)
20.2%
18.0%
Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)
21.5%
19.6%
31
Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to Net Debt to
Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)
In millions, except ratios (unaudited)
December 31, 2019
Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt
$
22.5
Long-term debt including finance lease obligations
1,228.4
Debt issuance costs
6.9
Total Debt
1,257.8
Less:
Cash and cash equivalents (1)
64.2
Restricted investment
72.6
Net Debt
$
1,121.0
Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP)
Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of December 31, 2019
$
183.7
Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP)
6.85x
Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of December 31, 2019
396.9
Caprolactone Business Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM as of December 31, 2019 (2)
5.5
Adjusted EBITDA LTM inclusive of pro forma as of December 31, 2019
$
402.4
Net debt ratio (Non GAAP)
2.79x
Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
Twelve Months Ended
In millions (unaudited)
December 31,
2019
2018
Cash Flow from Operations
$
275.7
$
252.0
Less: Capital Expenditures
114.8
93.9
Free Cash Flow
$
160.9
$
158.1
Supplemental Historical Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information
The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been prepared to also illustrate the effect of the acquisition of the Capa™ Caprolactone division ("Caprolactone Business") of Perstorp Holding AB (the "Seller") by Ingevity. The acquisition of the Caprolactone Business was completed on February 13, 2019 through the purchase of all outstanding equity in Perstorp UK Ltd. which was previously held by the Seller for a total of €578.9 million, less debt assumed plus accrued interest (the "Caprolactone Acquisition"). The Company funded the Caprolactone Acquisition through a combination of borrowings under Ingevity's revolving credit facilities and cash on hand. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Capa Acquisition.
The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition and the incurrence of additional debt used to fund the acquisitions, as if the acquisition had been consummated on January 1, 2019, and combines Ingevity's historical results for the periods presented.
The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations. The historical financial information has been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information to give effect to pro forma adjustments that are (1) directly attributable to the acquisitions, (2) factually supportable, and (3) with respect to the statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact. In addition, the historical combined financial statements of the Caprolactone Business have been adjusted to reflect certain reclassifications to conform to Ingevity's financial statement presentation.
The unaudited pro forma financial information included herein has been prepared by management in accordance with the regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are not necessarily indicative of the combined financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Caprolactone Acquisition occurred as of the date indicated, nor are they meant to be indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations. In addition, the accompanying unaudited pro forma financial information does not include any expected cost savings, operating synergies, or revenue enhancement, which may be realized subsequent to the Caprolactone Acquisition or the impact of any nonrecurring activity and one-timetransaction-related costs. The ultimate recognition of such costs and liabilities would affect amounts in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, and such costs and liabilities could be material.
The estimated fair values used for the purpose of adjusting for the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information are preliminary, as the determination of fair value of the assets and liabilities requires extensive use of estimates and management's judgment. Final valuations will be performed and management anticipates that the values assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed may be adjusted during the one-year measurement period following the date of completion of each acquisition. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final acquisition accounting may occur and could have a material impact on the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. The pro forma adjustments are based on information available to management and assumptions that management believes are factually supportable at the time the pro forma information was prepared. Ingevity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the unaudited pro forma information to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this disclosure.
For more information regarding Ingevity's unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, see "Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information" in Ingevity's Current Report on Form 8-K/A ("Form 8-K/A") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the web site of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, at www.sec.gov. Presented below is a quarterly impact of certain pro forma adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
34
Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
Historical
Caprolactone
In millions, except per share data
Ingevity
Business 1
Pro Forma
Net sales
$
276.8
$
17.7
$
294.5
Cost of sales
179.7
2.6
182.3
Gross profit
97.1
15.1
112.2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
39.1
3.6
42.7
Research and technical expenses
5.1
-
5.1
Acquisition-related costs
22.8
(22.8)
-
Other (income) expense, net
(3.7)
0.5
(3.2)
Interest expense, net
11.1
3.0
14.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
22.7
30.8
53.5
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
-
7.6
7.6
Net income (loss)
22.7
23.2
45.9
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders
$
22.7
$
23.2
$
45.9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders
Diluted
$
0.54
$
1.09
Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Historical
Caprolactone
In millions, except per share data
Ingevity
Business 1
Pro Forma
Net sales
$
1,292.9
$
17.7
$
1,310.6
Cost of sales
810.9
2.6
813.5
Gross profit
482.0
15.1
497.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
163.1
3.6
166.7
Research and technical expenses
19.7
-
19.7
Restructuring and other (income) charges, net
1.8
-
1.8
Acquisition-related costs
26.9
(26.9)
-
Other (income) expense, net
(4.3)
0.5
(3.8)
Interest expense, net
46.9
3.0
49.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
227.9
34.9
262.8
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
44.2
6.7
50.9
Net income (loss)
183.7
28.2
211.9
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders
$
183.7
$
28.2
$
211.9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders
$
4.35
$
5.01
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
Historical
Pro Forma
In millions, expect percentages (unaudited)
Ingevity
Adjustment 1
Pro Forma
Net income (loss)
$
22.7
$
23.2
$
45.9
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
-
7.6
7.6
Interest expense, net
11.1
3.0
14.1
Depreciation and amortization
18.5
2.9
21.4
Restructuring and other (income) charges, net
-
-
-
Acquisition and other related costs
31.2
(31.2)
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
83.5
$
5.5
$
89.0
Net sales
$
276.8
$
294.5
Net income (loss) margin
8.2%
15.6%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
30.2%
30.2%
Performance Chemicals Segment EBITDA
$
32.3
$
5.5
$
37.8
Net sales
$
167.7
$
185.4
Segment EBITDA margin
19.3%
20.4%
