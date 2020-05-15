Log in
INGEVITY CORPORATION

(NGVT)
Ingevity : at Berenberg Conference USA 2020

05/15/2020 | 09:55pm EDT

Berenberg

Conference

USA 2020

May 2020

PURIFY I PROTECT I ENHANCE

Disclaimer: This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements generally include the words "may," "could," "should," "believes," "plans," "intends," "targets," "will," "expects," "suggests," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," "forecast," "prospect," "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; impact of coronavirus; synergies and the potential benefits of the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB's Capa® caprolactone business (the "acquisition"); capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology and cost-reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; markets for securities and expected future repurchases of shares, including statements about the manner, amount and timing of repurchases. Like other businesses, Ingevity is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from its expectations or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; risks that the expected benefits from the acquisition may not be realized or will not be realized in the expected time period, the risk that the acquired business will not be integrated successfully and the risk of significant transaction costs and unknown or understated liabilities; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; impacts of currency exchange rates and currency devaluation; compliance with U.S. and foreign regulations concerning our operations outside the U.S.; changes in trade policy, including the imposition of tariffs; the impact of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union; attracting and retaining key personnel; adverse conditions in the global automotive market or adoption of alternative and new technologies; competition from producers of alternative products and new technologies, and new or emerging competitors; competition from infringing intellectual property activity; worldwide air quality standards; a decrease in government infrastructure spending; declining volumes and downward pricing in the printing inks market; the limited supply of or lack of access to sufficient crude tall oil; a prolonged period of low energy prices; the provision of services by third parties at several facilities; natural disasters, such as hurricanes, winter or tropical storms, earthquakes, tornados, floods, fires; other unanticipated problems such as labor difficulties, equipment failure or unscheduled maintenance and repair; protection of intellectual property and proprietary information; information technology security breaches and other disruptions; complications with designing and implementing our new enterprise resource planning system; government policies and regulations, including, but not limited to, those affecting the environment, climate change, tax policies, tariffs and the chemicals industry; and lawsuits arising out of environmental damage or personal injuries associated with chemical or other manufacturing processes. These and other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are and will be more particularly described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other periodic filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Ingevity's projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date thereof. Ingevity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided within the Appendix to this presentation. Investors are urged to consider carefully the comparable GAAP measures and the reconciliations to those measures provided.

Today's Agenda

  1. First Quarter Results
  2. Company Overview
  3. Performance Chemicals
  4. Performance Materials

3

First Quarter 2020 Results

$ in millions

1Q

1Q

vs Prior Year

2020

2019

%

Net Sales

288.2

276.8

11.4

4.1%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

92.2

83.5

8.7

10.4%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

32.0%

30.2%

+180 bps

Margin

1Q Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Performance Highlights

  • Strong quarter despite initial impacts from coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • Effects from Chinese auto demand were as expected
    • Most other impacts in Performance Chemicals appear delayed
  • Sales up 4 percent on volume and price/mix
    • Performance Materials with solid growth
    • Flat year-over-year results in Performance Chemicals
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 10 percent
    • Reduction in production costs
    • FX/other impacts due to 1Q19 one- time events
  • Outstanding free cash flow1 of $41 million enabled us to reduce leverage to 2.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA1

4

(1)

Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest

GAAP financial measure.

(2)

SG&A includes research & technical expense.

Response to COVID-19

Crisis Management

Manufacturing Operations

  • Business Continuity Team and Task Force activated; meet twice per week and daily, respectively
  • Positive test response scenarios and communications tools developed and distributed
  • Enhanced employee communications including SharePoint site, revised policies, Q&As, educational materials, semi-weekly newsletter, management videos, etc.
  • Mass communications texting tool
  • China locations resumed full operations
  • Performance Chemicals' U.S. and U.K. manufacturing locations running normally
  • Scale backs at Performance Materials plants; temporary furloughs for ~250 employees
  • Raw materials, warehousing and trucking running smoothly
  • Pandemic response and continuity plans in place
  • Covington kiln replacement and Warrington, U.K., glassware replacement delayed until fall

Employee Health

Financial Status

Work-from-home and social distancing

Focus on liquidity and debt reduction

measures

$41 million in free cash flow1

Hand sanitizer, additional cleaning and

$250 million drawn from revolver

disinfection

Potential to defer approximately $5 million of

Ban on all non-essential international and

payroll taxes under CARES Act

domestic business travel

Webinar series to provide investors with

Limited visits to company locations by non-

insights into strategies for each business

employees

  • Free telehealth services for employees and dependents
  • Temperatures taken at all production facilities

5

(1)

Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest

GAAP financial measure.

Performance Chemicals

$ in millions

1Q

1Q

vs Prior Year

2020

2019

%

Net Sales

167.1

167.7

(0.6)

(0.4)%

Industrial Specialties

79.9

95.8

(15.9)

(16.6)%

Oilfield Technologies

30.2

29.2

1.0

3.4%

Pavement Technologies

20.7

18.5

2.2

11.9%

Engineered Polymers

36.3

24.2

12.1

50.0%

Segment EBITDA

31.0

32.3

(1.3)

(4.0)%

Segment EBITDA

18.6%

19.3%

-70 bps

Margin

1Q Segment EBITDA

Performance Highlights

  • Revenue essentially flat vs. prior year
    • Industrial Specialties: Sales decrease due to weak demand (especially in China); pressure on rosin markets
    • Oilfield Technologies: Sales increased slightly despite reduced North American drilling and price instability; sales to new export customers rose
    • Pavement Technologies: Solid start to paving season in both North and South America
    • Engineered Polymers: Sales down pro forma 13%(1) due to strong year-agoperiod; increased sales of thermoplastics, particularly in North America and Asia.
  • Segment EBITDA of $31 million, down 4%
    • Reduced spending
    • Partially offset by lower volumes, price / mix and FX

6

(1) Includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information.

(2) SG&A includes research & technical expense.

Performance Materials

$ in millions

1Q

1Q

vs Prior Year

2020

2019

%

Net Sales

121.1

109.1

12.0

11.0%

Automotive

112.9

99.7

13.2

13.2%

Technologies

Process Purification

8.2

9.4

(1.2)

(12.8)%

Segment EBITDA

61.2

51.2

10.0

19.5%

Segment EBITDA

50.5%

46.9%

+360 bps

Margin

1Q Segment EBITDA

7

(1) SG&A includes research & technical expense.

Performance Highlights

  • Revenue increase of 11%
    • Significant sales increase in China as automakers essentially complete China 6 implementation
    • Growth hindered by February auto production downturn in China
      • Light vehicle production in China down 47%
      • Automakers now coming back on line
    • Strong growth in both base auto activated carbon and 'honeycomb' products in U.S. and Canada as automakers complete U.S. EPA Tier 3/LEV III implementation
      • Light vehicle production in North America down 11%
    • Combined, Europe and other regions flat
  • Segment EBITDA of $61 million, up 20% versus prior year's quarter
    • Solid price and mix improvement
    • Reduced production costs
  • Excellent execution led to sharp increase in segment EBITDA margins up to over 50%

First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

vs PY

$ in millions except EPS

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

∆%

Consolidated Income Statement:

Net sales

$288.2

$276.8

15.6%

Gross Profit

$114.6

$97.1

18.0%

% Margin

39.8%

35.1%

+470 bps

Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)(1)

$30.5

$34.0

(10.3)%

Acquisition Amortization

8.0

5.1

56.9%

Total Selling, General & Admin Expense (GAAP)

$38.5

$39.1

(1.5)%

% of Net Sales - Total SG&A

13.4%

14.1%

-70 bps

% of Net Sales - Core SG&A

10.6%

12.3%

-170 bps

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)(1)

$92.2

$83.5

10.4%

% Margin (Non-GAAP)(1)

32.0%

30.2%

+180 bps

Interest expense, net

$10.9

$11.1

(1.8)%

Provision for income taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)

$9.8

$12.0

(18.3)%

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)(1)

$47.2

$41.9

12.6%

Diluted Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP)(1)

$1.12

$0.99

13.1%

Consolidated Cash Flow Items:

Cash Flow from Operations

$60.2

$(8.0)

Less: Capital Expenditures

19.5

28.1

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)(1)

$40.7

$(36.1)

8

(1) Please see appendices included at the end of this presentation for Ingevity's use of non-GAAP financial measures, definitions of those financial measures as well as the reconciliation to the nearest

GAAP financial measure.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Summary

Capital Structure

$ in millions

Current

Pricing

Amount

$750m Revolver

L+150

$375.0

Term Loans

L+100-150

735.9

$166m Interest Rate Swap (1)

1.35%

Senior Notes

4.5%

300.0

Finance Lease & Other (2)

~8%

85.0

Total Debt

$1,495.9

Less: Cash Balance (3)

(310.4)

Less: Restricted Investment

(72.2)

Total Net Debt (4)

$1,113.3

Net Debt Ratio (4)

2.7x

Historical Net Debt Ratio (4)

Targeted Net Debt ratio = 2.0 - 2.5x

(Acq: Capa)

(Acq: GP Pine Chem)

3.4x 3.2x

2.9x 2.8x

2.7x

1.9x

1.6x

1.3x 1.1x

2.1x

1.8x

1.7x

1.6x

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Working Capital Management

$ in millions

Inventory, net

$236

$213

Accounts receivable, net

141

150

Accounts payable

105

99

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Trade Working Capital (5)

$272

$264

% of LTM Net Sales

21%

20%(6)

Debt Maturity Schedule (7)

$ in millions

375

$394 375

$300

$5

$9

$19

309

Q2 '20

H2 '20

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2017

2018

2019

2020

Revolver (drawn)

Revolver (undrawn)(8)

Term Loans

Sr Notes

  1. $166m interest rate swap through 2023
  2. Finance lease related to the Industrial Development Bond that is part of the financing for our Wickliffe, Kentucky facility; other relates to other short term borrowings less deferred financing fees
  3. Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to our New Market Tax Credit arrangement.
  4. See appendix for Non GAAP reconciliation.
  5. Trade Working Capital is defined as Inventory + Accounts Receivable - Accounts Payable

(6) Q4 2019 uses LTM Pro Forma Net Sales which includes the impact of the Capa® caprolactone business acquisition. See appendix for more information.

9 (7) Excludes ~$5m of other debt and $80m Finance Lease (due 2027) for simplicity

(8) As of March 31, 2020 $372.9 million was undrawn, reflecting $2.1 million of outstanding letters of credit.

2020 Outlook and Guidance Assumptions

Performance Chemicals

  • Chinese gum rosin prices increase modestly
  • Continued pressure on rosin markets
  • Significant decline in North American drilling and production, partially offset by international
  • WTI oil prices recover to high $20s / low $30s
  • Paving remains essential industry; U.S. federal stimulus would be a tailwind
  • China and EMEA have normal paving season
  • Steady growth in engineered polymers; strong sales to American bioplastics market

Performance Materials

  • Range of potential outcomes dependent on rates of recovery of auto sales in each region: China, Europe and North America
  • All scenarios assume recovery to only 75 to 85% of 2019 levels at some point in remainder of year
  • Continued global harmonization
  • Increased orders in Europe

10

2020 Revised Guidance

($M)

Item

FY19 Actual

Initial FY20 Guidance

Revised FY20

Guidance

Revenue

$1,292.9

$1,300 to $1,350

$1,100 to $1,200

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$396.9

$400 to $420

$310 to $350

Adjusted tax rate(1)

21.5%

22-24%

22-24%

Capital expenditures

$115

$95-$105

~$85

Free Cash Flow(2)

$161

$200-$220

$130-170

Net Debt Ratio(3)

2.84x

<2.25x before any share buybacks

~2.75 - 3.25x

Performance Materials

2Q 2020 Guidance

Further Mitigation Tactics

Revenues down 25% to 30% versus prior year

Reduced capital expenditures

quarter

Additional temporary furloughs

Adjusted EBITDA down 35% to 40% versus prior

Sharply reduced travel and office costs

year quarter

SG&A / COGS reductions

(1)

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA as projected for 2020 is not provided. Ingevity does not forecast net income as it cannot, without unreasonable effort, estimate or predict with

certainty various components of net income. These components, net of tax, include further restructuring and other income (charges), net; additional acquisition and other related costs in connection

with the acquisition of Perstorp Holding AB's Capa caprolactone business; additional pension and post and revisions due to future guidance and assessment of U.S. tax reform. Additionally, discrete

tax items could drive variability in our projected effective tax rate. All of these components could significantly impact such financial measures. Further, in the future, other items with similar

11

characteristics to those currently included in adjusted EBITDA, that have a similar impact on comparability of periods, and which are not known at this time, may exist and impact adjusted EBITDA.

(2)

Non-GAAP measure which represents Cash from Operations expected to range from $215M to $255M for FY2020 less Capital Expenditures.

(3) Defined as total debt including capital lease obligation excluding deferred financing fees less cash and cash equivalents less restricted investment divided by annual adjusted EBITDA.

Company Overview

Performance

Performance Chemicals

Materials

Carbon

Pavement

Oilfield

Industrial

Engineered

Technologies

Technologies

Technologies

Specialties

Polymers

2019 Sales

$491 million

$183 million

$111 million

$386 million

$122 million(1)

2019

Segment

$213 million

$183 million

EBITDA

Market

#1 in automotive

#1 or #2

#1 or #2 in oil-

#1 or #2

#1

Position

based muds

Pavement

Well Service

Adhesives

Coatings

Automotive

preservation

Agrochemicals

Resins

Additives

Applications

Process

Recycling

Lubricants

Elastomers

Production and

purification

Evotherm®

Inks

Adhesives

Downstream

technologies

Intermediates

Bioplastics

Select

Competitors

Select

(2)

Customers

1)

We acquired the Engineered Polymers division via the acquisition of the Capa Caprolactone business from Perstorp Holdings AB on February 13, 2019. This

12

amount represents Ingevity's as-reported 2019 for the remainder of the year.

2)

Not disclosed due to NDAs and confidentiality.

Segment Overview - Performance Chemicals

Segment Description

Segment EBITDA ($M) & EBITDA Margin %

Specialty chemicals derived from co-products of the kraft pulping process, crude tall oil (CTO) and lignin

14.5%

20.6%

22.9%

183

16.2%

151

13.0%

  • Pavement Technologies: road construction, resurfacing, preservation, maintenance and recycling
  • Oilfield Technologies: well service additives and chemistry for production and downstream applications
  • Industrial Specialties: adhesive tackifiers, printing inks, paper chemicals, rubber, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants and other chemical intermediate applications

102 101

79

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019 Sales - $802M

Global Footprint

By End Market

By Region

Eng Poly

Asia Pac

15%

14%

Industrial

EMEA

Pavement

Specialties

17%

North

23%

48%

South

America

Oilfield

America

67%

Manufacturing

Laboratories

14%

3%

North Charleston, SC

North Charleston, SC

DeRidder, LA

Lille, France

Crossett, AR

Shanghai, China

13

Warrington, U.K.

Chennai, India

Pine Chemicals Value Chain

Enhanced value from intermediates and derivative products

Renewable Forests

Biorefinery

CTO

Intermediate

Products

Tall Oil

Fatty Acid

Distilled

Tall Oil

Tall Oil

Rosin

Derivative

Products

  • Pavement preservation
  • Evotherm (warm mix asphalt)
  • Asphalt recycling
  • Oil well service additives
  • Oil production & downstream chemicals
  • Rubber emulsifiers
  • Lubricants
  • Intermediates
  • Adhesives
  • Inks
  • Paper size
  • Rubber emulsifiers

14

Business Overview - Pavement Technologies

Business Description

Business Unit Sales

Asphalt additives derived from tall oil fatty acid,

4 yr CAGR +7.8%

183

179

lignin, amines, surfactants and polymers

163

Pavement Preservation: emulsifiers for specialty

148

149

ultra-thin maintenance layers

Evotherm Technologies: additives for road

construction in the fast growing category of

warm mix asphalt

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019 Sales - $183M

By End Application

By Region

Asia Pac

7%

South

EMEA

America

8%

4%

Construction

35%

North

Preservation

65%

America

81%

Specialty Additives for Global Asphalt Paving(1)

Emulsifiers, engineered modifiers, adhesion

promoters, warm mix additives, specialty polymers

20162022

$400M~$600M

15

(1) Management Estimates

Business Overview - Oilfield Technologies

Business Description

Specialty intermediates and TOFA used in Drilling, Production and Transportation of Crude Oil

  • Emulsifiers for manufacture of oil-based muds
  • Rheology modifiers and wetting agents for used muds
  • Imidazolines and specialty derivatives for corrosion inhibition
  • TOFA as raw material by integrated production service companies
  • TOFA and dimers part of lubricant packages in water- based muds

Business Unit Sales

+46.9%

(2.5%)

114

111

(38.5%)

+32.8%

78

(25.0%)

78

59

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2019 Sales - $111M

By End Application

By Region

AsiaPac

South America

EMEA

3%

1%

9%

Production

32%

Drilling

North America

68%

87%

2016 Specialty Chemicals for Global Oilfield(1)

Emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, corrosion inhibitors,

cementing agents

Drilling

$500

Cementing

&

Stimulation

$2,500 Production

$2,300

16

(1) Management Estimates

Business Overview - Industrial Specialties

Business Description

Industrial chemicals based on tall oil fatty acid, tall oil rosin, and lignin for the following applications:

Tall Oil Rosin

Tall Oil Fatty Acid

Ink resins

Lubricants

Adhesives tackifiers

Coatings

Paper sizing

Cleaners

  • Rubber emulsifiers

Lignin

Biofractions

Pharma phytosterols

Agchem dispersants

Renewable energy

Dyes dispersants

Roofing

2019 Sales - $386M

By Material

By Region

Asia Pac

Biofractions,

15%

Dispersants,

Rosin &

Other

EMEA

Derivative

30%

North

14%

46%

TOFA &

South

America

America

69%

Derivative

2%

24%

17

Business Unit Sales

(9.7%)

+15.2%

476

(16.0%)

(4.4%)

(12.5%)

440

400

382

386

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

Global Rosin and Fatty Acids(1)

Global Resins - 2,400KT Select Fatty Acids -175KT

TOFA

Tallow 4%

<1%

Sunflower

10%

Hydrocarbon Gum Rosin

Palm

40%

Canola

Resin 43% Resin 38%

17%

TOR

Soybean

Resin

29%

16%

Terpene

Resin 3%

(1) Management Estimates

Engineered Polymers

  • Capa holds the #1 market position in caprolactone technologies, with only two other major competitors worldwide
  • Caprolactone is a critical input to many high-growthend-use applications
    • Note: Caprolactone is not caprolactam
  • Single plant operation in Warrington, U.K.
  • Experienced management team with approximately 90 employees globally

Revenue by Product and Geography (2019E)

Caprolactone

EMEA

45%

Americas

20%

25%

HDO

Polyols

2%

53%

Thermoplastics

APAC

30%

25%

(1) EUR / USD exchange rate: 1.15

Segment Overview - Performance Materials

Segment Description

Specialty wood-based, chemically activated carbons engineered to have the optimal porosity for gasoline evaporative emissions control:

  • Canisters - High capacity and superior durability granular and pellet activated carbons
  • "Near Zero" Canister Solutions - Activated carbon honeycombs and bulk media to control diffusion emissions
  • Air Intake Systems - Activated carbon sheets and honeycombs to control engine diffusion emissions
  • Powdered activated carbons used in purification processes for water treatment, food & beverage and chemical & pharmaceutical applications

Segment EBITDA ($M) and EBITDA Margin %

41.0%

40.6%

42.3%

43.5%

213

34.4%

169

142

123

88

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

2019 Sales - $491M

Global Footprint

By End Market

By Region

Process

Purification…

Asia Pac

35%

North

America

Automotive

Pellet Extrusion

52%

Activation

Covington, VA

Labs/Testing:

93%

EMEA

Covington, VA

Changshu, China

North Charleston, SC

Wickliffe, KY

Zhuhai, China

13%

Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China

Honeycomb

19

South America

Waynesboro, GA (JV)

0%

Current Evaporative Emissions Technology Around the World

20

Regulatory Changes Driving Growth

Expect increasing regulatory standards to continue

Gasoline

One-day

Multi-day

Multi-day + ORVR

Near Zero

Region

Vehicles*

+ refueling (e.g.

(e.g. Tier 1)

(e.g. Euro 6)

(e.g. Tier 3)

(M)

Tier 2 or China 6)

US &

17.7

Mid-1970s

1980s

Late 1990s

2017-2022

Canada

S. Korea

1.4

2018-2022

China

23.9

2019-2020

Mid-20s

Brazil

2.5

2022

2023-2025

Europe

10.6

Late 1990s

2019

Mid-2020s

Japan

4.9

Mid-2020s

India

2.3

Mid-2020s

Mexico

1.2

TBD

* July 2019 IHS Rivalry Forecast, Gasoline Using Light Vehicles.

Enacted Regulatory

Potential based on

NGVT Management

Requirement

21

estimate

Ingevity's '844 "Bleed" Emissions Patent

Currently relevant only to U.S./Canada

Control Technology

  • These canister technologies are not covered by the "bleed" emissions patent
  • Ingevity's granular and pellet carbon products are the preferred choice around the world to meet these regulatory standards
  • Patent does not apply to China's shift to Tier 2 standards
  • Ingevity's patent applies to U.S. and Canadian "near zero" standards
    • Patent expires in March 2022

TIER 1

1970-80s technology / 0.5-1.0L One Day Parking

India - Europe

Japan - Brazil - S. Korea

TIER 2

1990s technology / 2.0-3.0L

  • Multi-dayparking & running loss
  • Plus refueling control

China

TIER 3

Modern technology

"Near Zero"

2.0-3.0L + scrubber

U.S. & Canada

22

Well Positioned for Value Creation

Market-leading

Developing and

Deep and

Strong balance

Experienced

delivering high-

longstanding

global specialty

sheet and cash flow

and proven

performance

customer

chemical company

generation

management team

solutions

relationships

Well-positioned to

Brings extensive

Relentless focus on

Support balanced

Deep talent bench with

capitalize on:

technical and market

developing,

capital deployment

the right skills to

Increasingly rigorous

expertise

manufacturing, and

between investments in

continue to execute

bringing to market

organic growth and

strategic plan

regulatory landscape

Diversified product

products and processes

opportunistic

Emissions standards

portfolio including

that help solve complex

acquisitions, supported

Technology adoption

significant intellectual

problems

by prudent shareholder

Infrastructure

property and patents

returns to drive

spending

sustained value

23

Appendix

24

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Ingevity has presented certain financial measures, defined below, which have not been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and has provided a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors, potential investors, securities analysts and others with useful information to evaluate the performance of the business, because such measures, when viewed together with our financial results computed in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our historical financial performance and projected future results.

Ingevity uses the following non-GAAP measures:

Adjusted earnings (loss) is defined as net income (loss) plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges and the income tax expense (benefit) on those items, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items.

Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share is defined as diluted earnings (loss) per common share plus restructuring and other (income) charges, net per share, acquisition and other-related costs per share, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges per share and the income tax expense (benefit) per share on those items, less the per share tax provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus provision (benefit) for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, and pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net sales.

Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings is defined as provision for income taxes plus the tax expense (benefit) on restructuring and other (income) charges, net, acquisition and other-related costs, pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges, less the provision (benefit) from certain discrete tax items.

Core SG&A is defined as selling, general, and administrative costs less intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions.

Net Debt is defined as the sum of short-term debt, current maturities of long-term debt and long-term debt less the sum of cash and cash equivalents and restricted investment.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of acquisition-related pro forma adjustments.

Free Cash Flow is defined as the sum of cash provided by (used in) the following items: operating activities less capital expenditures

Ingevity also uses the above financial measures as the primary measures of profitability used by managers of the business. In addition, Ingevity believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful measures because they exclude the effects of financing and investment activities as well as non-operating activities. None of the above non-GAAP financial measures are intended to replace the presentation of financial results in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the limitations associated with these non-GAAP measures, including the potential lack of comparability of these measures from one company to another. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are set forth within the following pages.

25

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31,

In millions, except per data (unaudited)

2020

2019

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

45.3

$

22.7

Restructuring and other (income) charges (1)

0.5

-

Acquisition and other related costs (2)

1.3

31.2

Tax effect on items above

(0.4)

(5.3)

Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3)

0.5

(6.7)

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

47.2

$

41.9

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)

$

1.08

$

0.54

Restructuring and other (income) charges

0.01

-

Acquisition and other related costs

0.03

0.74

Tax effect on items above

(0.01)

(0.13)

Certain discrete tax provision (benefit)

0.01

(0.16)

Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

1.12

$

0.99

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

42.0

42.2

_______________

  1. For the three months ended March, 31 2020, restructuring charges of $0.2 million relate to Performance Chemicals and other charges of $0.3 million relate to business transformation initiative costs.
  2. Charges primarily relate to legal and professional fees, inventory step-up amortization, and a purchase price hedge incurred, associated with acquisitions in the Performance Chemicals segment.

Three Months Ended March 31,

In millions

2020

2019

Legal and professional service fees

$

1.3

$

10.1

Caprolactone Acquisition purchase price hedge adjustment

-

12.7

Acquisition-related costs

1.3

22.8

Inventory fair value step-up amortization (a)

-

8.4

Acquisition and other related costs $

1.3

$

31.2

    1. Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statement of operations.
  2. Represents certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; excess tax benefits on stock compensation; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance.

26

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31,

In millions (unaudited)

2020

2019

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

45.3

$

22.7

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

9.9

-

Interest expense, net

10.9

11.1

Depreciation and amortization

24.3

18.5

Restructuring and other (income) charges, net

0.5

-

Acquisition and other related costs

1.3

31.2

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

92.2

$

83.5

Net sales

$

288.2

$

276.8

Net income (loss) margin

15.7%

8.2%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

32.0%

30.2%

Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes

(GAAP) to

Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March 31,

In millions (unaudited)

2020

2019

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

92.2

$

83.5

Depreciation and amortization

24.3

18.5

Interest expense, net

10.9

11.1

Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP)

$

57.0

$

53.9

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)

$

9.9

$

-

Tax effect on certain items

(0.4)

(5.3)

Discrete tax provision (benefit)

0.5

(6.7)

Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

9.8

$

12.0

Tax Rate (GAAP)

17.9%

-%

Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)

17.2%

22.3%

27

Reconciliation of Selling, General and Admin (SG&A) (GAAP) to Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended March

In millions (unaudited)

31,

2020

2019

SG&A (GAAP)

$

38.5

$

39.1

Intangible amortization related to acquisitions

8.0

5.1

Core SG&A (Non-GAAP)

$

30.5

$

34.0

Net sales

$

288.2

$

276.8

SG&A as a percent of Net sales

13.4%

14.1%

Core SG&A as a percent of sales

10.6%

12.3%

Calculation of Historical Net Debt Ratio (Non-GAAP)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

In millions, except ratios

(unaudited)

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Net Debt(1)

$ 445.2

$ 424.0

$ 391.7

$ 405.1

$ 370.2

$

314.0

$ 295.8

$ 628.7

$ 600.2

$ 627.5

$

610.2

$ 1,319.2

$ 1,267.7

$ 1,175.9

$ 1,121.0

$ 1,113.3

Adjusted EBITDA(2)

58.4

59.6

36.0

50.2

67.2

72.7

52.6

67.1

89.4

90.7

73.3

83.5

108.3

114.0

91.1

92.2

Pine Chemical Pro Forma(3)

-

-

-

6.0

5.6

7.5

7.8

4.8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Caprolactone Pro Forma (3)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

15.1

14.5

16.7

14.8

5.5

-

-

-

-

Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

58.4

59.6

36.0

56.2

72.8

80.2

60.4

87.0

103.9

107.4

88.1

89.0

108.3

114.0

91.1

92.2

LTM Pro Forma Adjusted

EBITDA

-

-

-

210.2

224.6

245.2

269.6

300.4

331.5

358.7

386.4

388.4

392.8

399.4

402.4

405.6

Net Debt Ratio

-

-

-

1.9x

1.6x

1.3x

1.1x

2.1x

1.8x

1.7x

1.6x

3.4x

3.2x

2.9x

2.8x

2.7x

--------------------------------

  1. Represents total debt including capital lease obligation, excluding deferred financing fees, less cash and cash equivalents less restricted investment for each period included above. See the Company's Form 10-Q for each period for more information. This does not include any pro forma adjustment for acquisition related debt.
  2. Represents net income (loss) plus provision for income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other (income) charges, acquisition and other related costs, and pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment (income) charges for each period included above. See the Company's Form 10-Q for each period for more information.
  3. Pro forma amounts include historical results of the Pine Chemical Business and Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition dates of March 8, 2018 and February 13, 2019, respectively. These amounts also include adjustments as if the acquisitions had occurred on January 1st of the year preceding the acquisition date. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1st of the year preceding the acquisition date. Details associated with the pro forma results for both acquisitions are included within the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the Company's Form 10-Q for each respective period.

28

Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)

In millions, except ratios (unaudited)

March 31, 2020

Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

$

21.6

Long-term debt including finance lease obligations

1,467.8

Debt issuance costs

6.5

Total Debt

1,495.9

Less:

Cash and cash equivalents (1)

Restricted investment

Net Debt

Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

Three months ended March 31, 2019

Three months ended March 31, 2020

Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of March 31, 2020

Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP)

Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP)

310.4

72.2

$ 1,113.3

$183.7 (22.7) 45.3

$206.3

7.25x

Twelve months ended December 31, 2019

$

396.9

Three months ended March 31, 2019

(83.5)

Three months ended March 31, 2020

92.2

Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of March 31, 2020

$

405.6

Net debt ratio (Non GAAP)

2.74x

_______________

  1. Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to our New Market Tax Credit arrangement.

29

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

In millions, except per data (unaudited)

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

183.7

$

181.8

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

12.7

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders (GAAP)

183.7

169.1

Restructuring and other (income) charges (1)

1.8

(0.5)

Acquisition and other related costs (2)

35.3

12.2

Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)(4)

-

0.2

Tax effect on items above

(6.8)

(3.0)

Certain discrete tax provision (benefit) (3)

(5.9)

(2.8)

Adjusted earnings (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

208.1

$

175.2

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share (GAAP)

$

4.35

$

3.97

Restructuring and other (income) charges

0.04

(0.01)

Acquisition and other related costs

0.84

0.28

Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)

-

0.01

Tax effect on items above

(0.16)

(0.07)

Certain discrete tax provision (benefit)

(0.14)

(0.07)

Diluted adjusted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

4.93

$

4.11

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted

42.2

42.6

_______________

  1. The restructuring activity relates to Performance Chemicals for all periods presented.
  2. Charges primarily relate to legal and professional fees, inventory step-up amortization, and a purchase price hedge incurred, associated with acquisitions in the Performance Chemicals segment.

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

In millions

2019

2018

Legal and professional service fees

$

14.2

$

6.9

Caprolactone Acquisition purchase price hedge adjustment

12.7

3.9

Acquisition-related costs

26.9

10.8

Inventory fair value step-up amortization (a)

8.4

1.4

Acquisition and other related costs $

35.3

$

12.2

    1. Included within "Cost of sales" on the condensed consolidated statement of operations.
  2. Represents certain changes in estimates of tax matters related to prior fiscal years; certain changes in the realizability of deferred tax assets and related interim accounting impacts; excess tax benefits on stock compensation; and changes in tax law. Management believes excluding these discrete tax items assists investors, potential investors, securities analysts, and others in understanding the tax provision and the effective tax rate related to continuing operating results thereby providing useful supplemental information about operational performance.
  3. Charges relate to pension curtailment which are included in "Cost of sales" on the condensed statement of operations.

30

Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

In millions (unaudited)

2019

2018

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

183.7

$

181.8

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

44.2

40.0

Interest expense, net

46.9

29.8

Depreciation and amortization

85.0

57.0

Restructuring and other (income) charges, net

1.8

(0.5)

Acquisition and other related costs

35.3

12.2

Pension and postretirement settlement and curtailment charges (income)

-

0.2

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

396.9

$

320.5

Net sales

$

1,292.9

$

1,133.6

Net income (loss) margin

14.2%

16.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.7%

28.3%

Reconciliation of Provision for Income Taxes

(GAAP) to

Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

In millions (unaudited)

2019

2018

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

396.9

$

320.5

Depreciation and amortization

85.0

57.0

Interest expense, net

46.9

29.8

Adjusted income before taxes (Non-GAAP)

$

265.0

$

233.7

Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)

$

44.2

$

40.0

Tax effect on certain items

(6.8)

(3.0)

Discrete tax provision (benefit)

(5.9)

(2.8)

Provision for Income Taxes on Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP)

$

56.9

$

45.8

Tax Rate (GAAP)

20.2%

18.0%

Adjusted Tax Rate (Non-GAAP)

21.5%

19.6%

31

Calculation of Total Debt to Net Income (Loss) Ratio (GAAP) to Net Debt to

Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Non-GAAP)

In millions, except ratios (unaudited)

December 31, 2019

Notes payable and current maturities of long-term debt

$

22.5

Long-term debt including finance lease obligations

1,228.4

Debt issuance costs

6.9

Total Debt

1,257.8

Less:

Cash and cash equivalents (1)

64.2

Restricted investment

72.6

Net Debt

$

1,121.0

Total Debt to Net income (loss) Ratio (GAAP)

Net income (loss) - last twelve months (LTM) as of December 31, 2019

$

183.7

Total debt to Net income (loss) ratio (GAAP)

6.85x

Net Debt Ratio (Non GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA - LTM as of December 31, 2019

396.9

Caprolactone Business Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA LTM as of December 31, 2019 (2)

5.5

Adjusted EBITDA LTM inclusive of pro forma as of December 31, 2019

$

402.4

Net debt ratio (Non GAAP)

2.79x

_______________

  1. Includes $7.7 million of Restricted Cash related to the New Market Tax Credit financing transaction which was entered into in November 2019.
  2. Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018.

32

Calculation of Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)

Twelve Months Ended

In millions (unaudited)

December 31,

2019

2018

Cash Flow from Operations

$

275.7

$

252.0

Less: Capital Expenditures

114.8

93.9

Free Cash Flow

$

160.9

$

158.1

33

Supplemental Historical Quarterly Pro Forma Financial Information

The following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information has been prepared to also illustrate the effect of the acquisition of the Capa™ Caprolactone division ("Caprolactone Business") of Perstorp Holding AB (the "Seller") by Ingevity. The acquisition of the Caprolactone Business was completed on February 13, 2019 through the purchase of all outstanding equity in Perstorp UK Ltd. which was previously held by the Seller for a total of 578.9 million, less debt assumed plus accrued interest (the "Caprolactone Acquisition"). The Company funded the Caprolactone Acquisition through a combination of borrowings under Ingevity's revolving credit facilities and cash on hand. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Capa Acquisition.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition and the incurrence of additional debt used to fund the acquisitions, as if the acquisition had been consummated on January 1, 2019, and combines Ingevity's historical results for the periods presented.

The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information gives effect to the Caprolactone Acquisition under the acquisition method of accounting in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 805, Business Combinations. The historical financial information has been adjusted in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information to give effect to pro forma adjustments that are (1) directly attributable to the acquisitions, (2) factually supportable, and (3) with respect to the statements of operations, expected to have a continuing impact. In addition, the historical combined financial statements of the Caprolactone Business have been adjusted to reflect certain reclassifications to conform to Ingevity's financial statement presentation.

The unaudited pro forma financial information included herein has been prepared by management in accordance with the regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and are not necessarily indicative of the combined financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Caprolactone Acquisition occurred as of the date indicated, nor are they meant to be indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations. In addition, the accompanying unaudited pro forma financial information does not include any expected cost savings, operating synergies, or revenue enhancement, which may be realized subsequent to the Caprolactone Acquisition or the impact of any nonrecurring activity and one-timetransaction-related costs. The ultimate recognition of such costs and liabilities would affect amounts in the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, and such costs and liabilities could be material.

The estimated fair values used for the purpose of adjusting for the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information are preliminary, as the determination of fair value of the assets and liabilities requires extensive use of estimates and management's judgment. Final valuations will be performed and management anticipates that the values assigned to the assets acquired and liabilities assumed may be adjusted during the one-year measurement period following the date of completion of each acquisition. Differences between these preliminary estimates and the final acquisition accounting may occur and could have a material impact on the accompanying unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information. The pro forma adjustments are based on information available to management and assumptions that management believes are factually supportable at the time the pro forma information was prepared. Ingevity undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to the unaudited pro forma information to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this disclosure.

For more information regarding Ingevity's unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information, see "Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Combined Financial Information" in Ingevity's Current Report on Form 8-K/A ("Form 8-K/A") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2019, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the web site of the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, at www.sec.gov. Presented below is a quarterly impact of certain pro forma adjustments for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

34

Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations

Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Historical

Caprolactone

In millions, except per share data

Ingevity

Business 1

Pro Forma

Net sales

$

276.8

$

17.7

$

294.5

Cost of sales

179.7

2.6

182.3

Gross profit

97.1

15.1

112.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

39.1

3.6

42.7

Research and technical expenses

5.1

-

5.1

Acquisition-related costs

22.8

(22.8)

-

Other (income) expense, net

(3.7)

0.5

(3.2)

Interest expense, net

11.1

3.0

14.1

Income (loss) before income taxes

22.7

30.8

53.5

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

-

7.6

7.6

Net income (loss)

22.7

23.2

45.9

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders

$

22.7

$

23.2

$

45.9

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders

Diluted

$

0.54

$

1.09

___________________

  1. Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018.

35

Reconciliation of Condensed Statement of Operations to Pro Forma Condensed Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Historical

Caprolactone

In millions, except per share data

Ingevity

Business 1

Pro Forma

Net sales

$

1,292.9

$

17.7

$

1,310.6

Cost of sales

810.9

2.6

813.5

Gross profit

482.0

15.1

497.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses

163.1

3.6

166.7

Research and technical expenses

19.7

-

19.7

Restructuring and other (income) charges, net

1.8

-

1.8

Acquisition-related costs

26.9

(26.9)

-

Other (income) expense, net

(4.3)

0.5

(3.8)

Interest expense, net

46.9

3.0

49.9

Income (loss) before income taxes

227.9

34.9

262.8

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

44.2

6.7

50.9

Net income (loss)

183.7

28.2

211.9

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

-

-

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Ingevity stockholders

$

183.7

$

28.2

$

211.9

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Ingevity stockholders

$

4.35

$

5.01

___________________

  1. Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018.

36

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

Historical

Pro Forma

In millions, expect percentages (unaudited)

Ingevity

Adjustment 1

Pro Forma

Net income (loss)

$

22.7

$

23.2

$

45.9

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

-

7.6

7.6

Interest expense, net

11.1

3.0

14.1

Depreciation and amortization

18.5

2.9

21.4

Restructuring and other (income) charges, net

-

-

-

Acquisition and other related costs

31.2

(31.2)

-

Adjusted EBITDA

$

83.5

$

5.5

$

89.0

Net sales

$

276.8

$

294.5

Net income (loss) margin

8.2%

15.6%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

30.2%

30.2%

Performance Chemicals Segment EBITDA

$

32.3

$

5.5

$

37.8

Net sales

$

167.7

$

185.4

Segment EBITDA margin

19.3%

20.4%

___________________

  1. Pro forma amount includes historical results of the Caprolactone Business, prior to the acquisition date of February 13, 2019. This amount also includes adjustments as if the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2018, including the effects of purchase accounting. The pro forma amounts do not include adjustments for expenses related to integration activities, cost savings, or synergies that have been or may have been realized had we acquired the businesses on January 1, 2018.

Comparison of Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 to Pro Forma March 31, 2019

Pro Forma

In millions, expect percentages (unaudited)

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

$ Change

% Change

Total Ingevity

Net sales

$

288.2

$

294.5

$

(6.3)

(2.1)%

Adjusted EBITDA

92.2

89.0

3.2

3.6%

Performance Chemicals Segment

Net sales

$

167.1

$

185.4

$

(18.3)

(9.9)%

Adjusted EBITDA

31.0

37.8

(6.8)

(18.0)%

37

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2020 01:54:01 UTC
