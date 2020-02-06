Ingevity : launches multifunctional adjuvant line for crop protection featuring AltaHance™ retention technology

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C, Feb. 6, 2020 - Ingevity has introduced a new bio-based adjuvant product line called AltaHance. A multifunctional retention technology that offers tunable rainfastness, AltaHance is designed for use in crop protection products to enhance the effectiveness of the agrochemical.

Adjuvants are used to boost penetration and improve the performance of agricultural chemicals, micronutrients and fertilizers. AltaHance increases the efficacy of the agrochemical while delivering broad compatibility across various solvents and surfactants, as well as excellent stability over wide temperature ranges and when using hard water. The AltaHance family of products provides the ability to adjust rainfastness at low dosage based on formulation needs, which yields flexibility, easier handling and more robust formulations for agricultural chemical producers.

'AltaHance was designed to help today's commercial farmers meet their varied needs in an adjuvant product,' said Mariola Kopcinski, global business manager, agrochemicals, at Ingevity. 'This versatile product line provides customers with an environmentally friendly option that has several performance benefits in one.'

To learn more about Ingevity's agricultural chemical products and services, visit www.ingevity.com/markets/agricultural-chemicals.

