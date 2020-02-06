Ingevity : launches multifunctional adjuvant line for crop protection featuring AltaHance™ retention technology

Log in
02/06/2020 | 09:38am EST

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C, Feb. 6, 2020 - Ingevity has introduced a new bio-based adjuvant product line called AltaHance. A multifunctional retention technology that offers tunable rainfastness, AltaHance is designed for use in crop protection products to enhance the effectiveness of the agrochemical.

Adjuvants are used to boost penetration and improve the performance of agricultural chemicals, micronutrients and fertilizers. AltaHance increases the efficacy of the agrochemical while delivering broad compatibility across various solvents and surfactants, as well as excellent stability over wide temperature ranges and when using hard water. The AltaHance family of products provides the ability to adjust rainfastness at low dosage based on formulation needs, which yields flexibility, easier handling and more robust formulations for agricultural chemical producers.

'AltaHance was designed to help today's commercial farmers meet their varied needs in an adjuvant product,' said Mariola Kopcinski, global business manager, agrochemicals, at Ingevity. 'This versatile product line provides customers with an environmentally friendly option that has several performance benefits in one.'

To learn more about Ingevity's agricultural chemical products and services, visit www.ingevity.com/markets/agricultural-chemicals.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

Disclaimer

Ingevity Corporation published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:37:02 UTC
