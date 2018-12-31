Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ingles Markets, Incorporated    IMKTA

INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED (IMKTA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 06:15:38 pm
27.315 USD   +3.04%
2013INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED : quaterly earnings release
2013INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED : quaterly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ingles Markets, Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 05:01pm CET

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 17, 2019, to all shareholders of record on January 10, 2019.

About Ingles Markets, Incorporated

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 200 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market’s Global Select Market under the symbol IMKTA. For more information, visit Ingles’ website at www.ingles-markets.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORAT
05:01pINGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
12/07INGLES MARKETS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
12/07INGLES MARKETS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
12/07INGLES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
12/07INGLES MARKETS : Incorporated Reports Record Sales and Net Income for Fiscal 201..
BU
10/10INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/09INGLES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09INGLES MARKETS INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANC..
AQ
08/09INGLES MARKETS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 171 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 848 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,33x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 537 M
Chart INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Ronald B. Freeman CFO, Director & President-Finance
Laura Ingle Sharp Director
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED-23.38%560
WAL-MART STORES-6.70%262 665
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC3.45%27 009
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%21 307
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD75.41%16 672
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD40.43%13 876
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.