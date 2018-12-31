Ingles Markets, Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its
Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and
one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15
(fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an
annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on
both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable January 17, 2019,
to all shareholders of record on January 10, 2019.
About Ingles Markets, Incorporated
Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with
operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North
Carolina, the Company operates 200 supermarkets. In conjunction with its
supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping
centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also
owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and
unaffiliated customers. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is traded on
The NASDAQ Stock Market’s Global Select Market under the symbol IMKTA.
For more information, visit Ingles’ website at www.ingles-markets.com.
