Ingles Markets, Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable October 17, 2019, to all shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.

About Ingles Markets, Incorporated

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market’s Global Select Market under the symbol IMKTA. For more information, visit Ingles’ website at www.ingles-markets.com.

