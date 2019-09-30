Log in
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED

(IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Incorporated : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/30/2019

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.165 (sixteen and one-half cents) per share on all its Class A Common Stock and $0.15 (fifteen cents) per share on all its Class B Common Stock. This is an annual rate of $0.66 and $0.60 per share, respectively. Dividends on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock are payable October 17, 2019, to all shareholders of record on October 10, 2019.

About Ingles Markets, Incorporated

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. In conjunction with its supermarket operations, the Company operates neighborhood shopping centers, most of which contain an Ingles supermarket. The Company also owns a fluid dairy facility that supplies Company supermarkets and unaffiliated customers. The Company’s Class A Common Stock is traded on The NASDAQ Stock Market’s Global Select Market under the symbol IMKTA. For more information, visit Ingles’ website at www.ingles-markets.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 207 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 865 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 787 M
Chart INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Ingles Markets, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 38,83  $
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James W. Lanning President, CEO, COO & Director
Robert P. Ingle Chairman
Ronald B. Freeman CFO, Director & President-Finance
Laura Ingle Sharp Director
Fred D. Ayers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED42.65%787
WALMART INC.27.16%336 905
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 250
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC18.77%17 184
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD18.86%16 750
CARREFOUR8.75%14 163
