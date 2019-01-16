INGREDION : NAMED TO 2019 BLOOMBERG GENDER-EQUALITY INDEX

WESTCHESTER, Ill., January 16, 2019 - Ingredion (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to diversified industries, today announced that it is one of nearly 230 companies from 10 sectors to join the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). The Index highlights companies that have made strong commitments to gender equality through self-reported internal company statistics, employee policies, external community support and engagement, and gender-conscious product and service offerings.

'Building a diverse and inclusive culture brings our values to life, drives innovation for our customers and enables future growth,' said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. 'Being included on Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year is an important marker of our progress. We will continue to foster an inclusive workplace, where employees can advance in their careers and make meaningful contributions across our business.'

'We applaud Ingredion and the other 229 firms tracked by the index for their action to measure gender equality through the Bloomberg GEI framework,' said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. 'Ingredion's GEI inclusion is a strong indicator to its employees, investors and industry peers alike that it is leading by example to advance ongoing efforts for a truly inclusive workplace.'

'As the investment community places greater value on gender equality, the Bloomberg GEI identifies the companies that excel at driving inclusion,' said Kiersten Barnet, Manager of the Bloomberg GEI. 'We are encouraged by the growth of the index within the past year, which demonstrates that across the world, more organizations are prioritizing transparency and equality in the workplace.'

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. For more information on the GEI visit https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

About the Company:

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2017 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs by making crackers crunchy, yogurt creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger, and adding fiber to nutrition bars. For more information, visit Ingredion.com.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength - delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately - is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

